Cisco (CSCO) Q4 2025 profit and sales increase YoY; earnings beat estimates

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO), a leading manufacturer and distributor of data networking products, on Wednesday reported higher revenues and profit for the fourth quarter of 2025.

The San Jose-headquartered tech firm’s adjusted earnings increased to $0.99 per share in the fourth quarter from $0.87 per share in the same period last year, exceeding estimates.

Unadjusted net income was $2.8 billion or $0.71 per share in Q4, compared to $2.2 billion or $0.54 per share in the same period of fiscal 2024. Fourth-quarter revenue was $14.7 billion, compared to $13.64 billion in the prior-year quarter.

Product orders rose 7% year over year in Q4, with growth across all geographies, showing robust demand for Cisco’s products. For the first quarter of FY26, the management expects revenue to be in the range of $14.65 billion to $14.85 billion. The forecast for Q1 adjusted earnings per share is $0.97-$0.99.

“The AI infrastructure orders we received from webscale customers in fiscal 2025 were more than double our original target, indicating a massive opportunity ahead as we lead the required architectural shift and build the critical infrastructure needed for the AI era,” said Cisco’s CEO, Chuck Robbins.

Prior Performance