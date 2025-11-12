Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
Cisco (CSCO) reports higher Q1 revenue and earnings; results beat estimates
Network gear maker Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) on Wednesday announced financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2026, reporting higher revenue and profit.
Earnings, on an adjusted basis, rose to $1.00 per share in the October quarter from $0.91 per share in the same period last year, beating estimates. Unadjusted net income was $2.9 billion or $0.72 per share in Q1, vs. $2.7 billion or $0.68 per share in the year-ago quarter.
First-quarter revenue increased to $14.9 billion from $13.84 billion in the prior-year quarter. The top line exceeded estimates. For the second quarter of FY26, the management expects revenue to be in the range of $15.0 billion to $15.2 billion. The forecast for Q2 adjusted earnings per share is $1.01-1.03.
“We had a solid start to fiscal 2026, and Cisco is on track to deliver our strongest year yet. The widespread demand for our technologies highlights the critical role of secure networking and the value of our portfolio as customers move quickly to unlock the potential of AI,” said Cisco’s CEO, Chuck Robbins.
