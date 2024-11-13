Cisco Q1 2025 Earnings Call: Listen Live and Get the Real-Time Transcript

Network gear maker Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) is expected to report first-quarter 2025 earnings today after the closing bell.
Listen to Cisco’s Q1 2025 earnings call live and read the real-time transcript
The company recently guided Q1 revenues in the range of $13.65 billion to 13.85 billion and adjusted earnings per share between $0.86 and 0.88. Analysts estimate earnings of $0.87 per share on revenues of $13.77 billion for the October quarter. That compares to earnings of $1.11 per share and revenue of $14.7 billion reported in the first quarter of 2024.
For the fourth quarter, Cisco reported revenues of $13.6 billion, which is down 10% year-over-year. Reported earnings per share fell 44% to $0.54 in Q4 and adjusted earnings dropped 24% to $0.87 per share.
