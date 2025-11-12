Cisco Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Listen Live and Get the Real-Time Transcript

Network gear maker Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) is expected to report its first-quarter 2026 earnings today after the closing bell.
Analysts estimate earnings of $0.98 per share on revenues of $14.74 billion for the October quarter. That compares to earnings of $0.91 per share and revenue of $13.84 billion reported in the first quarter of 2025. The Cisco management expects revenue of $14.65-14.85 billion and adjusted earnings per share of $0.97-$0.99 for Q1.
In the fourth quarter, the tech firm’s adjusted earnings increased to $0.99 per share from $0.87 per share in the same period last year, exceeding estimates. Revenues came in at $14.7 billion in Q4, compared to $13.64 billion in the prior-year quarter. Product orders rose 7% year over year in the July quarter, with growth across all geographies, showing robust demand for Cisco’s products.
