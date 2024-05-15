Cisco Q3 2024 Earnings Call: Listen Live and Get the Real-Time Transcript

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) will publish its third quarter 2024 earnings results today after the closing bell.
Listen to Cisco’s Q3 2024 earnings call live and read the real-time transcript
Cisco has guided for revenues of $12.1-12.3 billion and adjusted EPS of $0.84-0.86 for the third quarter of 2024. Analysts are projecting earnings of $0.82 per share on revenues of $12.5 billion for Q3 2024. This compares to earnings of $1.00 per share on revenue of $14.6 billion reported in the third quarter of 2023.
In the second quarter of 2024, Cisco reported revenues of $12.8 billion, which were down 6% year-over-year. GAAP EPS decreased 3% to $0.65 while adjusted EPS fell 1% to $0.87.
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
CSCO Earnings: All you need to know about Cisco’s Q3 2024 earnings results
Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) reported its third quarter 2024 earnings results today. Revenues decreased 13% year-over-year to $12.7 billion, but managed to beat estimates of $12.5 billion. Net
NVDA Earnings Preview: Nvidia likely to report blockbuster results for Q1
Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) had an upbeat start to the new fiscal year, delivering impressive fourth-quarter results and forecasting strong revenue and margin growth for the first quarter. Investors will
What to look for when Target Corp. (TGT) reports its Q1 2024 earnings
Shares of Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) stayed red on Tuesday. The stock has gained 11% year-to-date. The retail giant is scheduled to report its first quarter 2024 earnings results on