Cisco Q3 2024 Earnings Call: Listen Live and Get the Real-Time Transcript

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) will publish its third quarter 2024 earnings results today after the closing bell.

Listen to Cisco’s Q3 2024 earnings call live and read the real-time transcript

Cisco has guided for revenues of $12.1-12.3 billion and adjusted EPS of $0.84-0.86 for the third quarter of 2024. Analysts are projecting earnings of $0.82 per share on revenues of $12.5 billion for Q3 2024. This compares to earnings of $1.00 per share on revenue of $14.6 billion reported in the third quarter of 2023.

In the second quarter of 2024, Cisco reported revenues of $12.8 billion, which were down 6% year-over-year. GAAP EPS decreased 3% to $0.65 while adjusted EPS fell 1% to $0.87.