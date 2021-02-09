Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) Q2 2021 earnings call dated

Welcome, everyone, to Cisco's Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Quarterly Earnings Conference Call. This is Marilyn Mora, Head of Investor Relations, and I'm joined by Chuck Robbins, our Chairman and CEO; and I'm very pleased to welcome Scott Herren, our CFO.

Chuck Robbins — Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Marilyn. First of all, I hope that all of you and your families are safe and healthy. This year is full of promise as vaccines give us a path to healing and recovery. We are optimistic about the future and look forward to what lies ahead. This past quarter, our team delivered strong performance with revenues coming in at the top of our guidance range and non-GAAP EPS landing above the high end of our expectations all supported by margin expansion and a further strengthening of our balance sheet. More importantly, we are seeing encouraging signs of strength across our business as the recovery takes shape with all customer segments showing improvement in year-over-year growth rates.

Our employees and partners have done a remarkable job executing and innovating throughout the pandemic to help our customers connect, secure and automate to accelerate their digital agility in a cloud-first world. We are partnering with them on core issues that are essential to their success: business resiliency, modernizing their IT environments and embracing secure hybrid work. Over the past year, our customers have relied on our innovation to accelerate their digital and cloud capabilities while protecting them from an expanding threat environment. In my numerous conversations with customers, it is clear that our technology will be a powerful engine for their recovery and growth as their technology needs continue to evolve at a rapid pace.