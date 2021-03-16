Citi Trends, Inc. (CTRN) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRN) Q4 2020 earnings call dated

Corporate Participants:

Nitza McKee — Senior Associate

David N. Makuen — Chief Executive Officer

Pamela J. Edwards — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Analysts:

Dana Telsey — Telsey Advisory Group — Analyst

Jeremy Hamblin — Craig-Hallum Capital Group — Analyst

John Lawrence — Baraboo Growth — Analyst

Presentation:

Thanks, Frank, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us on Citi Trends fourth quarter 2020 earnings call. On our call today is our Chief Executive Officer, David Makuen; Chief Financial Officer, Pam Edwards; and Vice President of Finance, Jason Moschner.

David N. Makuen — Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Nitza. Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us today on our fourth quarter and fiscal 2020 earnings call. I will review Citi Trends' operating results for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2020, and then discuss our progress and go forward plans on our strategic initiatives. Pam Edwards, our CFO, will then elaborate on our financial results and provide some thoughts on how we are approaching fiscal 2021.

Before reviewing our results, I would like to take this opportunity to personally thank our entire Citi Trends team for all that they accomplished this past year. None of 2020 was easy for America. Our unwavering support of our associates and customers to live their lives as normally as possible was our primary mission. We continue to double down on the safety and health measures that our communities expect from us, and we will continue to follow the CDC guidelines each and every day. To the more than 5,000 people, a tremendously diverse crew, who power Citi Trends, I am so grateful for your hard work and dedication to our customers and our brands. Amidst the pandemic impacted backdrop, our unique and powerful winning culture is only getting stronger and paying off in so many ways. We collectively have transformed the Citi Trends’ operating model, positioning the Company what we believe to be many years of profitable growth. Our strong full year results are reflective of the uniqueness of our brands, our highly engaged customer base, and our motivated leadership team.

To quickly recap, during the COVID-19 pandemic, we took the following actions. We temporarily closed all of our retail stores as of March 20, 2020 and we began safely reopening our fleet in ways starting in late April. We also temporarily closed our distribution centers. We implemented strict protocols, aligned with CDC recommended guidelines to ensure a safe and healthy shopping in working environment. We took quick and aggressive actions on expenses and working capital to preserve our financial health and liquidity.

Now let me discuss the key highlights of our fourth quarter and annual performance. As previewed in February, we had an exceptional fourth quarter, driven by our on-trend assortments that resonated with our loyal and growing customer base. Total fourth quarter sales increased 19.4% inclusive of a comparable store sales increase of 16.7%. The sixth consecutive quarter of positive growth, including open-only stores for the first quarter of 2020. Similar to previous quarters, our holiday growth was driven by higher average basket size than prior year, and we saw strong broad-based sales increases in the majority of our cities or categories.

For the year, we experienced a total sales increase of 0.2% to $783 million, despite operating with 16% fewer store days, limited store hours, and social distancing capacity constraints. Utilizing fact-based rigor and improved disciplines in buying, planning and allocation, we drove significant inventory optimization, improving inventory turns for the second half of 2020, during which all of our stores were open by more than 60%. We added a significant number of new brands and developed new partnerships, adding to our world-class assortment, further differentiating our apparel, accessories and home trends for way less spend, always curated for African American and Latinx families. We successfully opened 18 new stores during 2020. Last, but not least, we formed the CitiCARES Council, made up of a diverse group of individuals to create and oversee initiatives of change. The CARES in CitiCARES stands for Citi Trends against racism employee solutions, and their mission is to contribute to elevating humanity to place a peace and inclusion so that families of color experience equality wherever they may walk, work, shop and carry out their lives.

What’s important to note is that in 2020, we amassed so many valuable learnings about our customers wants and needs, and how improvements in our model can serve them even better in the future. Potent combination of consumer research, selling analytics and social media tracking allowed us to test and react in ways this business has never seen before. In fact, our new way of looking at our assortment by Citi, deliberately forming seven cities, which are women’s, men’s, kids, home, beauty and accessories, lifestyle and footwear. By forming those seven cities, we created haha moments that channel the unstoppable energy of our buying, planning and allocation teams to deliver the trends in Citi Trends.

Transformative thinking across so many functions position us as the premier specialty value brand in underserved communities. On our one inviting and differentiated experience, we enable be it on comfy, fashionable, confident or sexy; lighting, streaming and TikToking your way to stardom; spicing up your apartment, home or kitchen; showing it up with the best lashes, nails and earrings on the block; rooting for your fave team, and rocking the coolest lit around; and of course, showing off the latest drop of new kicks or dressy heels, our stores are all that and more, with prices that won’t break the bank.

Now, I’d like to turn the call over to Pam, our CFO, to discuss the fourth quarter and full year results, and our thoughts around fiscal 2021 in greater detail. Pam?

Pamela J. Edwards — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, David. Good morning. First, I’d like to say that I’m very excited to have joined the Citi Trends team. It’s been a busy and productive few months getting to know the business, and I’m delighted to be joining you on my first earnings call.

Now, turning to a review of our results. Total sales in the fourth quarter increased 19.4% to $252 million, including a comparable store sales increase of 16.7%. The increase in comp sales was driven by a low-20s increase in basket size, offset by a slight reduction in customer transactions. The majority of our comp was driven by apparel, while home and lifestyle had absolute high comps.

We achieved gross margin in the quarter of 42.7%, an increase of 300 basis points, compared to 39.7% in the fourth quarter of 2019. This follows our third quarter gross profit expansion of 440 basis points from the prior year third quarter. The increase in our quarterly gross profit rate continues to be primarily the result of strong full-price selling and fewer markdowns.

As a percent of sales, SG&A expenses leveraged by 60 basis points to 31.5% from 32.1% in the fourth quarter last year. SG&A expenses increased by $11.6 million, compared to the fourth quarter of last year. The increase in SG&A expense dollars was primarily attributed to higher incentive compensation due to better year-over-year performance.

Operating income was $23.7 million, an increase of 111% compared to operating income of $11.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, for an operating margin result of 9.4% compared to 5.3% last year.

Now turning to the bottom line. Our net income was $18 million for the quarter, compared to net income of $9.4 million in the fourth quarter of ’19. Earnings per diluted share was $1.81, compared to $0.84 per share in the fourth quarter of last year.

Now turning to our full year results. For fiscal 2020, total sales increased 0.2% to $783.3 million, and comparable store sales decreased 2.1% with the decline driven by the impacts of COVID-19. As a reminder, in the first quarter 2020 through March 7, our comparable store sales increased 3.1%; then, in the second quarter, we recorded a 32.2% increase in comparable store sales open — comparable store sales for open-only stores. In the third quarter, our comparable store sales increased 6.3%. And finally, in the fourth quarter, our comparable store sales increased 16.7%.

Gross margin for the full year, expanded 180 basis points to 39.8% from 38% in 2019. The increase was primarily due to strong full-price selling and fewer markdowns in the second, third and fourth quarters of 2020, partially offset by the 1,011 basis points reduction in our gross margin for the first quarter due to the markdowns we took as we temporarily closed our fleet of stores in March.

As a percent of sales, SG&A expenses for the full year were flat with last year, coming in at 32.2%. SG&A expenses increased by $0.6 million, compared to the prior year, primarily due to incremental store and distribution center cleaning and PPE supplies required for our teams to work safely, partially offset by a decrease in payroll expense, a result of associate furloughs, and reduced operating hours, primarily in the second quarter of 2020.

Operating income increased 72.2% to $31.9 million, compared to operating income of $18.5 million in fiscal 2019, for an operating margin of 4.1% compared to 2.4%. Our net income was $24 million, compared to $16.5 million in 2019. Earnings per diluted share was $2.32 compared to $1.41 last year.

As David mentioned, our 2020 financial results are a reflection of our strong operational execution, despite the headwinds we face from the pandemic, including significant store closures ranging from 35 days to 100-plus days during the first half of the year. We ended the quarter with $120 million — $123 million in cash, compared to cash and investments of $63 million at the end of last year. We generated operating cash flow of $111 million, compared to $43 million generated last year. During the year, we repurchased approximately 1,031,000 shares for $32.9 million under our share repurchase program. As of the end of the fiscal year, there was $33.4 million remaining on our share buyback authorization.

As for inventory, we ended the year in a very clean position with inventory down 24.9%, compared to the end of last year. Notably, we ended the quarter with 40% less inventory in our comparable stores. At the end of Q4, our next season buy inventory represented 19% of total inventory, compared to 17% last year.

Now turning to our first quarter and fiscal ’21 outlook. We are encouraged by a quarter-to-date sales performance, which is above our internal expectations. For the full year 2021, we expect to grow sales between 11% and 15%, with earnings per share of $2.85 to $3.05. We expect to spend $39 million in capital expenditures for the year, including opening at least 30 new stores, remodeling 30 stores, and making progress towards improving our infrastructure. We also will continue to repurchase shares on our existing authorization, which as of yesterday, there was $22.2 million remaining.

David N. Makuen — Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Pam. So glad to have you on the team. After a year of CEO of Citi Trends, I’m really energized about the strength of our brand and the passion of our people as they conquer new challenges. I have had the time to study all facets of our business, and have helped the entire leadership team on our growth strategies. As we look to 2021, we are focused on four each strategic areas that provide the foundation to over time accelerate sales and earnings growth. Our four key strategic areas of focus include; number one, growing our fleet; number two, optimizing our product mix; number three, investing in our infrastructure; and number four, making a difference in our communities.

First a little detail about growing our fleet. After opening 18 stores in 2020, we ended the year with 585 stores. As we outlined in January of 2021, we see opportunity to grow our fleet to a 1,000 stores eventually, over 70% growth from where we are today. We will grow the fleet in three distinct types of neighborhoods. Number one, African American centric, number two, melting pot, having blend of African American and Latinx, and number three, Latinx centric. We are bullish on store growth, given that our customers love spending time in our stores. Over half of our customers live within 10 minutes or less of the store. Our dwell time in stores is very high with many spending over an hour, as they enjoy searching for the latest, fresh trends at extreme values. We are truly for the locals, and for the culture. Growing our fleet will provide more access to our value, employ more from the community and further extend the Citi Trends family.

Second, we’re optimizing our product mix. Our customers are at the heart of everything we do. And because our customers are so highly engaged, give the opportunity to really study our customer and use data to inform our offerings across our seven cities or areas of business. We see opportunities for improvements related to curating assortments and fine-tuning how we hone in on the dynamic changes in the preferences of our customers, with our ultimate goal of creating an even more compelling store experience in the months and years ahead. Lastly, as we continue to optimize our product mix, we are focused on prioritizing choice and breadth over depth, improving speed to market, driving faster turns, expanding non-apparel categories, and investing in systems and automation, which brings me to our third strategic focus, which is investing in our infrastructure.

We will do so by making investments across our merchandising, supply chain and stores, or as we call it, buy, move and sell. In buy, as part of our product mix optimization, we are investing in cloud-based system tools and analytics that will bring a data-driven approach to our inventory planning, buying and allocation process. In move, or supply chain, we are developing solutions to improve speed and productivity, including distribution center upgrades and system enhancements. And lastly in sell, in addition to new store growth, we are investing in remodels, as well as implementing store associate tools, such as workflow apps and a new POS system.

And lastly, our fourth strategic focus, making a difference. As I mentioned, our customer is at the heart of everything we do. We are committed to make — we are committed to making a difference in the communities we serve and the lives that we can impact. During the quarter, our Board of Directors formed a Corporate Social Responsibility Committee chaired by Margaret Jenkins. Committee will oversee our initiatives around ESG and social responsibility, as we start the journey towards becoming a more sustainable company, grounded in diversity and inclusion. In fact, we kick-started 2021 with our first ever Black History Makers program during Black History Month. We were flooded with black entrepreneurs that applied online for one of the 10 $5,000 grants to further their businesses. We look forward to announcing the winners in the near future.

As we said at the ICR Conference in January, we believe our focus on these four initiatives will lead to accelerated sales and our earnings growth over time. To that end, we are reiterating our previously stated 2023 growth targets, which are, increasing top line sales to more than $1 billion in 2023, delivering comparable store sales growth in an average of about 3% per year, growing the fleet with at least 100 new stores by the end of 2023, remodeling at least 150 stores by the end of 2023, and investing in infrastructure improvements for merchandising, supply chain and stores. This will lead to growing operating income at a compound annual growth rate of 20%-plus more per year, increasing earnings per diluted share at a compound annual growth rate of 25% per year.

So overall, I’m excited about our outstanding finish to a strong year. We had many operational and financial accomplishments in 2020 that strengthened our positioning. Thank you to the entire diverse Citi Trends team that sparked our transformation and, that I know, is excited to see the future unfold in 2021 and beyond.

Dana Telsey — Telsey Advisory Group — Analyst

Dana Telsey — Telsey Advisory Group — Analyst

Thank you. Congratulations, David, to you and the entire team on what an amazing year in the depths of a pandemic. As you think about 2021 and beyond, I know that data has been an important new game changer of what the business model is going to include to inform you. What are you looking forward to glean that will help you with data to drive the business in 2021? And then on inventory levels, what are you seeing, how you planning given the supply chain disruptions that we’re all hearing about? Thank you.

David N. Makuen — Chief Executive Officer

Hi, Dana. Thanks a lot for joining us and great questions. On the data front, what I can tell you as our focus in 2021 is getting all over our internal data. It’s organizing it, mining it and using it to inform how we can impact really all levels of our P&L. We see data as a great place to start in terms of understanding how we can study all our expenses, and all of our infrastructure opportunity improvements across this year. So this year, we really focused on function by function, leveraging the data that we like to — thankfully already have pretty sophisticated systems to be able to enable our users to glean insights and then take actions from those insights.

On the inventory question, great one. We all know the headwinds out there in the retail landscape. We’re doing with them as they come. We’re able to be pretty nimble and agile as we deal with some of the slowdowns and difficulties moving goods. But overall, we believe strong. We have the right plans in place to keep our flow, fresh new trends coming at the rate required to meet the consumer’s appetite. So we don’t see any huge headwinds there, and we’re really excited about what’s to come in terms of nailing the trends for our consumers.

Dana Telsey — Telsey Advisory Group — Analyst

Pamela J. Edwards — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Pamela J. Edwards — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Pamela J. Edwards — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Dana Telsey — Telsey Advisory Group — Analyst

David N. Makuen — Chief Executive Officer

Jeremy Hamblin — Craig-Hallum Capital Group — Analyst

Jeremy Hamblin — Craig-Hallum Capital Group — Analyst

Jeremy Hamblin — Craig-Hallum Capital Group — Analyst

David N. Makuen — Chief Executive Officer

David N. Makuen — Chief Executive Officer

Jeremy Hamblin — Craig-Hallum Capital Group — Analyst

Jeremy Hamblin — Craig-Hallum Capital Group — Analyst

David N. Makuen — Chief Executive Officer

David N. Makuen — Chief Executive Officer

Jeremy Hamblin — Craig-Hallum Capital Group — Analyst

Jeremy Hamblin — Craig-Hallum Capital Group — Analyst

David N. Makuen — Chief Executive Officer

David N. Makuen — Chief Executive Officer

Jeremy Hamblin — Craig-Hallum Capital Group — Analyst

Jeremy Hamblin — Craig-Hallum Capital Group — Analyst

David N. Makuen — Chief Executive Officer

David N. Makuen — Chief Executive Officer

Jeremy Hamblin — Craig-Hallum Capital Group — Analyst

Jeremy Hamblin — Craig-Hallum Capital Group — Analyst

David N. Makuen — Chief Executive Officer

David N. Makuen — Chief Executive Officer

On the loyalty front, it’s something definitely near and dear to my heart. Similar answer, we first got to put in, as I mentioned, our new POS system, which will begin to give us the technological foundation to begin collecting customer data. But again, we’ll probably reserve that collection, test and learn and the scaling of it and so forth, for a few years down the road, maybe a couple of years down the road. So it’s out there, but we think we’ve got bigger fish to fry in the next 12 months to 18 months that will propel this business forward. But you’re fishing in the right pond. We want to get there at some point in our future.

Jeremy Hamblin — Craig-Hallum Capital Group — Analyst

Okay. Last one from me. And again, I appreciate you taking all my questions here. But your gross margin performance has really been exceptional. It’s now kind of third straight quarter that you’ve seen at least 300 basis points of margin gains year-over-year. It looks like you’ve just seen a little bit of a step-up in that, and I know that’s because of the changes you’ve made on turning your inventory faster. But in terms of quantifying, can you give us a sense for the percent of markdowns that you had in, let’s say, in these last three quarters versus what you had been seen in previous years, so we can get a relative sense of just how much of that margin upside is coming from just fewer markdowns?

David N. Makuen — Chief Executive Officer

Yeah, good question. We don’t give all the specifics there, but what I can share with you directionally is markdowns were in double-digit range in ’19 and prior. And we certainly are now looking at single-digit range in ’20, and we’re — we do everything in our power to keep them in single digits sort of the future. We get better and better in this area, Jeremy. And so I’ll never say, there’ll be nothing. There are always something. They’re strategically used to tick down price in order to make something go away. What really we’re doing is focusing on the upfront buy, way more than we used to, so that we buy with the right mindset of we want to sell through, celebrated selling out and then move on to the next trend and so forth. So the fact that they’ve moved in the single digits is an amazing accomplishment. And it’s — to your point, it’s aiding and abetting our margin expansion.

Jeremy Hamblin — Craig-Hallum Capital Group — Analyst

Got it. And then is it fair to assume that based on your EPS guidance for the year, it looks like you’re — it’s embedding operating margin over 4%. And my view on that is, I’m assuming that maybe your gross margins are going to be close to what you did in 2020, or possibly even a touch better? Is that a fair assumption?

Pamela J. Edwards — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Yeah, that’s a fair assumption. We expect to continue our trend of high-30s, low-40s.

Jeremy Hamblin — Craig-Hallum Capital Group — Analyst

Great. Thanks so much. Best of luck, this year.

David N. Makuen — Chief Executive Officer

John Lawrence — Baraboo Growth — Analyst

John Lawrence — Baraboo Growth — Analyst

Good morning.

David N. Makuen — Chief Executive Officer

John Lawrence — Baraboo Growth — Analyst

David, just first of all, congratulations on what you’ve been able to accomplish. Since we talked on — upon your arrival, obviously, pandemic and a lot of other things, unusual year, but congrats on what you’ve been able to do.

David N. Makuen — Chief Executive Officer

John Lawrence — Baraboo Growth — Analyst

David N. Makuen — Chief Executive Officer

David N. Makuen — Chief Executive Officer

John Lawrence — Baraboo Growth — Analyst

John Lawrence — Baraboo Growth — Analyst

David N. Makuen — Chief Executive Officer

David N. Makuen — Chief Executive Officer

John Lawrence — Baraboo Growth — Analyst

John Lawrence — Baraboo Growth — Analyst

Pamela J. Edwards — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

David N. Makuen — Chief Executive Officer

David N. Makuen — Chief Executive Officer

Frank, thanks so much. Thanks for everybody. I'll keep it brief. Have a great day and week, and we'll see you at the next time. Take care now, bye-bye.

