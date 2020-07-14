Citigroup Inc. (C) Q2 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Citigroup Inc. (C) Q2 2020 earnings call dated

Presentation:

Operator

Hello, and welcome to Citi’s Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Review with the Chief Executive Officer, Mike Corbat; and Chief Financial Officer, Mark Mason. Today’s call will be hosted by Elizabeth Lynn, Head of Citi Investor Relations. [Operator Instructions]

Ms. Lynn, you may begin.

Elizabeth Lynn — Head of Investor Relations

Thank you, operator. Good morning, and thank you all for joining us. On our call today, our CEO, Mike Corbat will speak first; then Mark Mason, our CFO, will take you through the earnings presentation, which is available for download on our website citigroup.com. Afterwards, we will be happy to take questions.

Before we get started, I’d like to remind you that today’s presentation may contain forward-looking statements which are based on management’s current expectations and are subject and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results, capital and other financial conditions may differ materially from these statements due to a variety of factors, including the precautionary statements referenced in our discussion today and those included in our SEC filings, including, without limitation, the risk factors section of our 2019 Form 10-K. With that said, let me turn it over to Mike.

Michael Corbat — Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Liz, and good morning everyone. Today, we reported earnings for the second quarter of 2020. With net income of $1.3 billion, we had earnings per share of $0.50. As in the first quarter, credit costs weighed down our net income, however, the overall business performance was strong, which shows that we’ve been able to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic reasonably well so far. With solid revenue growth of 5% and strong expense management down 1%, both on a year-on-year basis, our margin was up 13%. We grew loans and our deposits were up significantly. Our regulatory capital increased, we continued to add to our substantial levels of liquidity and our balance sheet has more than ample capacity to continue to serve our clients.

The institutional clients group had an exceptional quarter. Fixed income was up 68%. We had our best investment banking quarter in recent history and private bank revenues approached $1 billion, and while Treasury & Trade solutions continue to be impacted by the lower rate environment, we did see good client engagement and strong deposit growth in that business. Global Consumer Banking revenues were down and spending slowed significantly due to the pandemic. In North America, despite the decline in purchase sale activity, branded card revenue was up slightly due to a mix shift toward interest earning balances, at the same time Retail Services saw a significant decline in consumer spending with our partners.

Retail Banking saw higher mortgage revenue from refinancing activity due to the low rate environment. In Asia, the slowdown in travel and consumer activity, again, reduced revenues. And in Mexico, revenues declined as the country is struggling from the effects of the health pandemic.

Our capital position strengthened during the quarter with our common equity Tier 1 ratio increasing to 11.5% on an advanced basis. I was pleased with our results from the Federal Reserve’s latest stress test, placing our stress capital buffer at 2.5%. This leaves us comfortably above our new regulatory minimum of 10%. Our tangible book value per share of $71.15 was down only slightly from the first quarter, but still up 5% from a year ago. We plan to keep paying our quarterly dividend as long as macroeconomic and financial conditions permit.

During the quarter, we continued to support our clients, colleagues and communities through this pandemic. While, I would like to see more of our people back in the office, we’ve been clear that we won’t do anything to jeopardize their health and safety. Most recently we paused plans to invite a limited number of colleagues back to sites located in areas where the health data was going in the wrong direction. We’ve also remained committed to supporting communities through a variety of initiatives. These now total over $100 million in contributions from our company and its foundation. But what I’m most proud of is the $2 million which my colleagues donated out of their own pockets to organizations providing COVID relief as part of our matching program. And we recently made our first distribution to the city foundation representing $25 million in net profits from the payroll protection program to support community development financial institutions.

We’re also partnering with minority owned depository institutions to help them extend credit to businesses through PPP by purchasing their loans through a $50 million facility. This effort is even more important as we look at the economic disparities drawn along racial lines in our society. And of course, we continue to serve our clients, whether it’s providing consumer relief, we’re helping companies access the capital markets to strengthen their balance sheets.

We entered the second half in a strong position to handle what comes our way. We are in a completely unpredictable environment for which no models, no cycles to point to. The pandemic has a grip on the economy and it doesn’t seem likely to losen until vaccines are widely available. We’ll keep managing through this, with a sharp emphasis on our risk management. We continue to make investments in our infrastructure to enhance our safety soundness [Phonetic] and control to ensure that we have an indisputably strong and stable institution.

With that, Mark will go through our presentation and then we’d be happy to answer your questions.

Mark Mason — Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Mike and good morning everyone. Starting on Slide 4. Citigroup reported second-quarter net income of $1.3 billion, which included a $5.6 billion increase in credit reserve this quarter, primarily reflecting the deterioration in the economic outlook since the end of the first quarter under CECL, and downgrades in the corporate loan portfolio. The reserve bill also includes an additional qualitative management adjustment to reflect the potential for a higher level of stress and/or somewhat slower recovery. Revenues of $19.8 billion grew by 5% from the prior year, primarily reflecting higher fixed income and investment banking revenues. Expenses were down slightly year-over-year, resulting in positive operating leverage, and a 13% improvement in operating margin. Credit costs were $7.9 billion this quarter. Our effective tax rate was 9% for the second quarter, reflecting a higher relative impact from tax-advantaged investments and other tax benefit items given the lower level.

Looking at the results for the first half of 2020. We delivered net income of $3.8 billion, even as we increased credit reserves by $10.5 billion under the CECL framework, given the current environment. We grew revenues by 8% predominantly reflecting continued strength in our markets and investment banking businesses while we held expenses flat year-over-year allowing us to deliver positive operating leverage and a 20% increase in operating margin.

In constant dollars, end of period loans grew 1% year-over-year to $685 billion, reflecting growth in our institutional businesses mostly offset by the impact of lower spending activity in our consumer business. Deposits grew 20% reflecting engagement with clients so to speak, across both the institutional and consumer franchises which serve to strengthen our available liquidity. We maintained a strong capital and liquidity position, which has been critical to our ability to support our clients as they manage through this crisis.

As of June 30, our CET1 capital ratio was 11.5%, 150 basis points above our regulatory minimum requirement. We had close to $900 billion in available liquidity, and including the additional reserves taken this quarter, credit reserves stand at roughly $28 billion, with the reserve ratio of 3.89% of funded loans. With the level of capital, liquidity and the reserves we hold today, plus significant pre-provision earnings power seen through the first half of the year, we continue to operate from a position of strength. And as we discussed last quarter, we are combining this financial strength with operational resiliency, which allows us to partner with and support our clients as we all managed from this crisis.

Turning now to each business. Slide 5 shows the results for Global Consumer Banking in constant dollars. Revenues declined 7%, as strong deposit growth was more than offset by lower loan volumes and lower interest rates across all regions. And expenses decreased 8%, as lower volume related expenses, reduction in marketing and other discretionary spending and efficiency savings were partially offset by increases in COVID-19 related expenses. Total credit costs of $3.9 billion were up significantly from last year, including a reserve build of approximately $2 billion, driven by the deterioration in the economic outlook.

Slide 6 shows the results for North America Consumer in more detail. Second quarter revenues of $4.7 billion were down 5% from last year. During the quarter we continued to focus on providing assistance to help customers impacted by COVID-19. Since the crisis began, we have provided relief to more than 2 million accounts, representing roughly 6% of our aggregate balances of both [Phonetic] cards and mortgages. And I hope many of those same customers have continued to make their regular payments during the second quarter, although we realize it’s [Technical Issue] and to date over half over half of our card enrollees have rolled off the program with more than 80% of these customers remaining while re-enrollment rates remain below expectations in about the mid-teens.

Turning now to the businesses, starting with cards. Branded cards revenues of $2.2 billion were up 1% year-over-year, as lower purchase sales and lower average loans were offset by favorable mix shift towards interest earning balances which supported net interest revenues. As seen across the industry, purchase sales declined significantly, down 21% in the second quarter. However, in recent weeks, we have seen signs of improvement with purchase sales down in the low double-digits year-over-year in June, compared to a 30% decline in April. Average loans declined 7% reflecting lower sales activity. We also took credit actions during the quarter, including a pause in proactive marketing and a reduction in credit line increases and activity as examples. We believe these risk actions are proven given the current environment, but they are likely to result in more pressure on interest earning balances in the second half of the year. Retail Services revenues of $1.4 billion were down 13% year-over-year, reflecting lower average loans as well as higher.. Net interest revenues were down 7%, as average loans declined by 6% on lower purchase sale activity. sales were down 25% year-over-year in the second quarter with similar to branded cards, we saw improvement in the month of June with the pace of sales declines flowing to the mid-teens. Higher partner payments drove the remainder of the revenue decline versus last year. As we have discussed in the past, Retail Services revenues are shown net of payments related to income sharing arrangements with our retail partners which can vary quarter-to-quarter based on the overall mix and profit outlook for our portfolios.

Retail Banking revenues of $1.1 billion were down 3% year-over-year as the benefit of stronger deposit volumes and an improvement in mortgage revenues were more than offset by lower deposit spreads. Our deposit momentum continued to improve with average deposits of 14% driven by a combination of environmental factors including the delay of tax payments, stimulus payments and a reduction in overall spending as well as our continued strategic efforts to drive organic growth. Digital deposit sales accelerated, even as we continued to adjust pricing given the current rate environment, with digital deposits growing by $3 billion this quarter to a total of nearly $12 billion. We also saw strong engagement with existing clients, driving balanced growth across deposit products including checking, which grew 13% year-over-year. Total expenses for North America Consumer were down 10% year-over-year, as reductions in marketing and other discretionary expenses along with efficiency savings and lower volume-related costs more than offset incremental COVID-19 related expenses.

Turning to credit. Total credit cost of $3 billion increased [Phonetic] significantly from last year as we’ve got roughly $1.5 billion in reserve this quarter, reflecting the impact of changes in our economic outlook, partially offset by the impact of a change in accounting for third-party collection fees. On Slide 7, we show results for International Consumer Banking in constant dollars. In Asia, revenues declined 15% year-over-year in the second quarter. Card revenues declined by 22% reflecting lower activity levels with purchase sales down 29% year-over-year. We’re seeing a disproportionate impact on Asia card revenues from lower travel spend in the region, given our client base and a greater proportion of fee revenues coming from travel related interchange and foreign transaction fees. We also saw an impact on customer acquisition in products like insurance, which rely more heavily on face-to-face engagement. However, average deposit growth remains strong at 10% this quarter, albeit at lower deposit spreads, reflecting a flight [Phonetic] to quality as well as continued client engagement across the franchise. While investment revenues were down this quarter, we saw continued underlying growth in our Wealth Management drivers with 6% growth in Citigroup [Phonetic] clients and 10% growth in net new money versus last year. Today, we are seeing some early signs of a pickup in activity with purchase sales decline moderating and net new money and investment sales showing material improvement in June versus prior months. But the shape of the recovery remains fluid.

Turning to Latin America, total consumer revenues declined 7% year-over-year. Similar to other regions, we saw good growth in deposits in Mexico this quarter, with average balances up 9%. However, revenues were impacted by lower purchase sales and loan volumes as well as lower deposit spreads in the current environment. In total, operating expenses for our international business were down 4% in the second quarter, reflecting efficiency savings and lower volume related expenses. And cost of credit increased to $883 million. Slide 8 provides additional detail on global consumer credit trends. Credit loss rates generally trended upward this quarter, as a result of the macroeconomic slowdown, although this was much more a function of the lower loan balances, as it is still too early to see a pronounced impact from COVID-19 on our net credit losses. 90 plus day delinquency rates improved in the US, despite the lower balances, as reduced spending combined with the benefit of significant government stimulus and our own customer relief efforts, has generated liquidity, which has been used to pay down debt even in the later delinquency bucket. Earlier stage delinquencies are also improving, given the additional liquidity and the impact of relief efforts, although it is still early and there is still significant uncertainty around the timing of the economic recovery and how [Phonetic] customers will perform once these relief and stimulus programs start to roll off. Delinquency rates were up slightly in Asia, although still at modest absolute levels.

And in Mexico, we saw a more significant impact as COVID-19 is still peaking in that market and customers are not benefiting from the same level of government stimulus. Turning now to the Institutional Clients Group on Slide 9. Revenues of $12.1 billion increased 21% in the second quarter and were up 25% excluding a roughly $350 million pre-tax gain on our investment in trade in the prior year as strong performance in fixed income, investment banking and the private bank was partially offset by lower revenues in TTS corporate lending and security services. The quarter was also impacted by $431 million of mark-to-market losses on loan hedges as credit spreads tightened during the quarter we continue to see strong client engagement across all of our institutional businesses and we have been actively helping our clients navigate through this uncertain environment. In TTS, we continue to work with our clients to sustain their operations, manage their supply chains and optimize their working capital and liquidity. We are continuing to see momentum in our digital efforts as evidenced by strong growth in Citi direct users and digital account openings, which further deepen our relationships with our clients. In markets, we saw record volumes as we supported our clients’ leveraging our Citi Velocity platform and electronic execution capability. And similar to the first quarter, we actively made markets for both our corporate and investor clients as we helped them navigate through volatile macroeconomic conditions. In Investment Banking, clients remain focused on both sources and uses of short-term and long-term liquidity. We continue to provide new loans and facilitate additional draws for clients looking to bolster liquidity. However, we also saw significant repayments, which led to the sequential decline in end of period loans in corporate lending. And we continue to help our clients access capital markets, which drove further share gains. I would note that investment grade debt underwriting 131% year-over-year as we continue to help our clients source liquidity in this evolving environment.

Turning now to the results for the businesses, starting with banking. Total banking revenues of $5.7 billion increased 4%. Treasury and Trade Solutions revenues of $2.3 billion were down 11% as reported and 7% in constant dollars, as strong client engagement and solid growth in deposits were more than offset by the impact of lower interest rates and lower commercial cards revenues. Our average deposits were up 30% in constant dollars. 30% in constant dollars. We had strong growth in our Instant Payment and API volumes, and our cross-border flows were resilient despite the significant macro slowdown, all of which give us confidence in the underlying health of the franchise. Investment banking revenues of $1.8 billion were up 37% from last year, outperforming the market wallet and delivering the highest revenue quarter since the financial crisis. Results reflected strong growth in both debt and equity underwriting, partially offset by M&A. Private Bank revenues of $956 million grew 10% driven by increased capital markets activity as well as higher lending and deposit volumes, partially offset by lower deposit spreads. Corporate Lending revenues of $646 million were down 11%, as higher volumes were more than offset by lower spreads. Total markets and security services revenues of $6.9 billion increased 48% year-over-year. Fixed income revenues of $5.6 billion grew 68% reflecting strong performance across rates and currencies, products and commodities. Equities revenues of $770 million were down 3% versus last year, a solid performance in cash equities, was more than offset by lower revenues in derivatives in reflecting a more challenging environment. And finally in Security Services, revenues were down 9% on a reported basis and 5% in constant dollars as higher deposit volumes were more than offset by lower spreads. Total operating expenses of $5.9 billion increased 7% year-over-year as efficiency savings were more than offset by higher compensation costs, continued investment and volume driven growth. Total credit costs of $3.9 billion were up significantly from last year. We built roughly $3.5 billion in reserves this quarter. The increase in reserves reflect the impact of changes in the economic outlook as well as downgrades in the corporate loan portfolio during the quarter. As of quarter end, our overall funding reserve ratio was 1.71%, including 4.9% on the non-investment grade portion. We provide more detail on the corporate portfolio in the appendix of our earnings presentation. Total non-accrual loans increased $1.5 billion sequentially this quarter, reflecting the current environment with roughly half of the increase coming from smaller size exposure. Overall, we remain vigilant in managing the portfolio and reserve levels relative to the stresses we see out there today. Slide 10 shows the results for Corporate/Other. Revenues of $290 million declined significantly from last year, reflecting the wind down of legacy assets and the impact of lower rates, partially offset by AFS gain as well as positive marks on legacy security, as spreads tightened during the quarter. Expenses were down slightly as the wind down of legacy assets was partially offset by higher infrastructure costs as well as incremental cost associated with COVID-19. And the pre-tax loss of $343 million this quarter reflecting loan loss reserves on our legacy portfolio as well as lower revenues, partially offset by lower expenses. Slide 11 shows our net interest revenue and margin trend. In constant dollars, net interest revenue of $11.1 billion this quarter declined $580 million year-over-year, reflecting the impact of lower rates and lower loan balances, partially offset by higher trading-related NIR and the improved mix in branded cards that I mentioned earlier. On a sequential basis, net interest revenue declined by roughly $250 million, mainly reflecting the lower rate environment, partially offset by higher trading related NIR and the absence of an episodic one-time item. The net interest margin declined 31 basis points sequentially with lower net interest revenues, driving roughly one-third of the decline and the remainder representing balance sheet growth, reflecting an increase in liquid assets, driven by higher deposits as we accommodated the needs of our clients while also strengthening our own liquidity in the current environment.

Turning to non-interest revenue. In the second quarter, a strong performance in trading and investment banking drove a significant increase year-over-year. As we look to the third quarter, we expect both net interest revenues and non-interest revenues to decline year-over-year, reflecting the impact of lower rates and lower levels of activity related to COVID-19 as well as a normalization in investment banking activities. On Slide 12, we show our key capital metrics. Our CET1 capital ratio improved to 11.5%, primarily reflecting the decline in risk-weighted assets. Our supplementary leverage ratio improved to 6.7% primarily reflecting the benefit of the temporary relief granted by the FRB. And our tangible book value per share declined slightly to $71.15 reflecting the debt-valuation adjustment DVA impact to OCI, as Citi’s credit spreads tightened during the quarter. During the quarter, we also received our stress test results including our preliminary stress capital buffer FCB requirement of 2.5%. Incorporating this FCB and a GCB surcharge of 3% results in a minimum regulatory requirement of 10%. In summary, the environment remains challenging this quarter, but we continue to perform well. We ended the period with a strong capital and liquidity position. The underlying business performance this quarter remained solid, and we were able to absorb the significant reserve build with strong results in our markets and investment banking businesses. Overall client engagement remains strong, bolstered by increased digital acquisition and engagement. And while our consumer business has been impacted by COVID-19 related lower levels of activity, we have seen a pick up through the quarter. That said, we did see a significant headwind from the full quarter impact of the lower rate environment.

Looking to the third quarter and the rest of 2020, we expect the environment to continue to remain challenging and uncertain. On the top line, we expect to see continued pressure in consumer, reflecting the impact of rates and lower levels of activity related to COVID-19. And we would also expect the low rate environment to continue to weigh on our core businesses in ICG. Our markets and investment banking businesses should reflect broader industry trends. That said, we would expect a normalization relative to the first half. Based on our best estimate, we would expect these headwinds in the back half of the year to result in full year revenues that are flat to down slightly, with the decline in net interest revenues more or less offset by non-interest revenues on a full year basis. On the expense side, we remain focused on protecting our employees and supporting our customers. And we continue to feel good about the investments we are making, particularly in our digital capabilities and infrastructure and that said, we continue to explore all opportunities to operate more efficiently to fund these investments and offset headwinds created by COVID-19. And overall, we still expect expenses to be flattish to down slightly for the full year. Turning to credit. We do expect a higher level of losses going forward, given our current outlook. However, this should be offset by the release of existing reserves. Of course, the overall level of reserve in the back half of the year remains dependent on the environment relative to our current outlook. So to wrap up, we are preparing for range of outcomes and remain confident in our ability to maintain our overall strength and stability, as well as continue to support our customers. With that, Mike and I are happy to take any questions.

Questions and Answers:

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question is from the line of Glenn Schorr with Evercore. Glenn Schorr, your line is open.

We are still processing the Q&A portion of the conference call. We will be updating it as soon as we analyze and process the con call. Stay tuned here for more updates.

Disclaimer This transcript is produced by AlphaStreet, Inc. While we strive to produce the best transcripts, it may contain misspellings and other inaccuracies. This transcript is provided as is without express or implied warranties of any kind. As with all our articles, AlphaStreet, Inc. does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company’s SEC filings. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed in this transcript constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of securities or commodities. Any opinion expressed in the transcript does not necessarily reflect the views of AlphaStreet, Inc. © COPYRIGHT 2020, AlphaStreet, Inc. All rights reserved. Any reproduction, redistribution or retransmission is expressly prohibited.