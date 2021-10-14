Categories Earnings Call Transcripts, Other Industries, Preliminary Transcripts
Citigroup inc (C) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript
C Earnings Call - Preliminary Transcript
Citigroup inc (NYSE: C) Q3 2021 earnings call dated Oct. 14, 2021 Corporate Participants: Jennifer Landis — Head of Investor Relations Jane Fraser — Chief Executive Officer Mark Mason — Chief Financial Officer Presentation: Operator Hello...
Disclaimer
This transcript is produced by AlphaStreet, Inc. While we strive to produce the best transcripts, it may contain misspellings and other inaccuracies. This transcript is provided as is without express or implied warranties of any kind. As with all our articles, AlphaStreet, Inc. does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company’s SEC filings. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed in this transcript constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of securities or commodities. Any opinion expressed in the transcript does not necessarily reflect the views of AlphaStreet, Inc.
© COPYRIGHT 2021, AlphaStreet, Inc. All rights reserved. Any reproduction, redistribution or retransmission is expressly prohibited.
Most Popular
WFC Earnings: All you need to know about Wells Fargo Q3 2021 earnings results
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) reported third quarter 2021 earnings results today. Total revenue dropped 2% year-over-year to $18.8 billion. Net income increased 59% to $5.1 billion while EPS
Morgan Stanley (MS) Earnings: Q3 profit rises on 26% revenue growth
Banking giant Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) on Thursday reported higher earnings and revenues for the third quarter of 2021. The company's stock gained soon after the announcement. Net income applicable
Infographic: UnitedHealth Group (UNH) reports Q3 2021 earnings
UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) reported third-quarter 2021 earnings results today. Revenues grew 11% to $72.3 billion year-over-year with Strong and Diversified Growth across Optum and UnitedHealthcare. Net earnings attributable