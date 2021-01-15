Citigroup Inc. (C) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) Q4 2020 earnings call dated

Presentation:

Elizabeth Lynn — Managing Director, Head of Investor Relations

Thank you, operator. Good morning and thank you all for joining us. Before we get started, I would like to remind you that today’s presentation which is available for download on our website citigroup.com may contain forward-looking statements which are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results, capital and other financial conditions may differ materially from these statements due to a variety of factors including the precautionary statements referenced in our discussion today and those included in our SEC filings, including, without limitation, the risk factors section of our 2019 Form 10-K.

With that said, let me turn it over to Mike.

Michael Corbat — Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Liz, and good morning everyone. Given this is my last earnings call with you, we’re going to do things a little bit differently today. After I’m done speaking, I’ll turn it over to Mark and before we open up to Q&A, Jane will make some comments on the transformation she has been leading and how she sees our strategy evolving. So with that, let’s go ahead and get started. We had a strong finish to a tumultuous year with net income of $4.6 billion and earnings per share of $2.08 in the fourth quarter. We ended 2020 with over $11 billion in net income despite the doubling of credit reserves as a result of the pandemic and the impact of CECL. Overall, we increased our ACL by $10 billion over the course of the year. As a sign of the strength and durability of our diversified franchise, our revenues were flat to 2019 despite the massive economic impacts of COVID-19 globally. Our deposits were up nearly 20% as we supported our clients throughout the year and we see significant franchise value in the growth that we’re seeing in the deposit base.

Turning to the fourth quarter, our Institutional Clients Group performed well as they have throughout the year highlighted by our markets businesses which saw revenues up 14% from the fourth quarter of 2019. Banking saw a 7% revenue decline as investment banking activities slowed and low rates continued to impact treasury and trade solutions although the private bank was a standout with a 6% increase. Our consumer banking revenues continued to be impacted by the pandemic, although we did see deposit growth in every region. In the US, our retail business did benefit from exceptionally high mortgage refinancing as homeowners saw opportunities in this ultra-low rate environment. And we saw continued momentum in digital deposits. In Mexico, lower loan volumes pressured our revenues. In Asia card spending was down again but we continued to see strong performance in wealth management. We remain very well capitalized with robust liquidity to serve our clients. Our common equity Tier 1 ratio increased to 11.8%, well above our regulatory minimum of 10%. Our tangible book value per share increased to $73.83, up 5% from a year ago and we welcome the Federal Reserve’s decision regarding share repurchases as we have excess capital we can return to shareholders and we plan to resume buybacks during the current quarter.

Given my upcoming retirement from Citi at the end of February, I recently look through some of the challenges we faced when I became CEO. And while there is always more work to do I am very proud of what the firm has accomplished. We’re in a fundamentally different place than we were in October of 2012. We streamlined our consumer business and embraced the shift to digital so we can serve our clients the way they want to be served. We’ve reestablished Citi as a go-to-bank for our institutional clients throughout our global network. No matter what part of the world you’re in, our bankers have a seat at the table during the most significant transactions. We’ve optimized our capital base, working through our legacy assets and reducing our DTA by more than half, generating $7 billion of regulatory capital in the process. We dramatically increased the return of our capital to our shareholders. We went from a $0.01 dividend to returning over $85 billion in capital since 2013 and we’ve reduced our share count by 30%. Before the pandemic, we had significantly improved the quality and consistency of our earnings, our return on assets and return on our equity.

As a result of the pandemic, all the financial results this year aren’t what I would have wanted them to be for my last year as CEO. In many ways, I couldn’t be prouder. All the work we did to strengthen our firm helped us to get through this extraordinary year and I’m proud of the fact that we’ve shown we can go through a crisis and emerge even stronger unlike the events of more than a decade ago. Just for context, let’s compare 2012 to 2020.

In 2020, the year of a pandemic, we had nearly $4 billion more in net income, a 12 basis point higher return on assets and 180 basis points higher return on tangible common equity than we had in 2012. That shows you just how far Citi has come. And we also showed what our firm is about by serving our customers, our clients and our communities. We were the first bank to launch an accommodation program for consumers when the pandemic hit. We stood up a small business program for lending in just a matter of weeks. We donated its profits to COVID relief efforts part of $100 million in such grants we made throughout the year. And in the aftermath of the murder of George Floyd, we announced $1 billion in strategic actions to help close the racial wealth gap and increase economic mobility in the United States.

As I said, there’s always more to do, but I feel really good about the firm as Jane prepares to take over. She has thrown herself into the transformation we’ve launched to strengthen our risk and control environment and ensured the firm operates with excellence in every area. I know she would do everything she can to maximize returns and move Citi forward for the benefit of all of our stakeholders.

With that, Mark is going to go through the presentation.

Mark Mason — Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Mike and good morning everyone. Starting on Slide 14. Citigroup reported fourth quarter net income of $4.6 billion. Revenues declined 10% from the prior year. While trading remains strong, this was more than offset by the combined impact of lower interest rates and lower levels of consumer activities. Expenses were up 2% year-over-year, reflecting continued investment in our transformation, including infrastructure supporting our risk and control environment along with higher repositioning costs as we look to adjust capacity in targeted areas.

Credit performance remained strong with credit losses of $1.5 billion, down sequentially as well as year-over-year. And cost of credit was roughly neutral for the quarter and these losses were offset by an ACL release of $1.5 billion, driven primarily by an improvement in our base macro scenario.

EPS was $2.08 and RoTCE was 11.4%. In constant dollars end of period loans declined 4% year-over-year, reflecting lower spending activity in consumer as well as higher repayments across institutional and consumer. Deposits grew 19% reflecting consistent client engagement with corporate clients building liquidity along with higher savings rates and reduced spending in consumer.

Turning to full-year results. In 2020, we delivered solid performance despite the crisis with net income of over $11 billion even as we increased reserves by roughly $10 billion. We ended the year with strong capital and liquidity and grew tangible book value throughout the year.

On the top line, while the pandemic had a significant impact, we held full year revenues flat to 2019, with the decline in net interest revenue fully offset by higher non-interest revenue. Expenses increased 2%, in line with guidance, as we invested in our transformation. Results also included COVID-19-related expenses, and the civil money penalty in the third quarter offset by lower discretionary spending and continued efficiency savings.

Full year EPS also includes a $0.16 impact related to revising the previously determined accounting for third-party collection fees, reversing the benefit to net income, with a corresponding increase to opening retained earnings from capital-neutral as of year end.

On Slide 4, we provide additional detail on reserving actions. As a reminder, these reserves include our estimate of lifetime credit losses tied to a specific based scenario, as well as a management adjustment for economic uncertainties, which provides for the possibility for a more adverse outcome. Our reserve release this quarter primarily reflects our improving macroeconomic outlook. Although, I would note, we did add to our management adjustment for economic uncertainty as the pace and shape of the recovery is still evolve. Overall, looking at the reserves we hold today, we believe that we are well-positioned with nearly $28 billion in reserves, which represents an allowance for credit losses of roughly 4% on funded loan.

Turning now to each business. Slide 5 shows the results for the Institutional Clients Group. For the quarter, ICG delivered EBIT of $4.8 billion, up 30% from last year. Operating margin declined 5% on lower revenues and a 2% increase in expenses, primarily reflecting investments in infrastructure and controls. Our credit costs were down considerably given a $1.3 billion ACL release. The release this quarter primarily reflected improvements in the outlook for global GDP, as well as fewer downgrades in the portfolio. As of quarter end, our overall funded reserve ratio was 1.4%, including 4.4% on the non-investment-grade portion. Total net credit losses were $210 million.

Looking at full year results, the ICG businesses performed well this year with 13% revenue growth, positive operating leverage, and operating margin growth of 24%. But given the ACL build this year, ICG EBIT declined 6%. And for the full year, ICG delivered a 13.8% return on allocated capital.

Slide 6 shows revenues for the Institutional Clients Group in more detail. Revenues decreased 1% in the fourth quarter, as strong trading performance was offset by lower revenues in TCS, Investment Banking and Corporate Lending. On the banking side, revenues declined 7%. Treasury and Trade Solutions revenues were down 8% as reported, and 6% in constant dollars, as strong client engagement and solid growth in deposits were more than offset by the impact of lower interest rates and lower commercial cards revenue. Average deposits were up 22% in constant dollars, and we had solid growth in our underlying drivers despite the significant macro slowdown, with increased digital adoption, cross-border transaction volumes growing over 10%, and a record quarter in clearing.

Investment Banking revenues were down 5% from last year, as solid growth in equity underwriting was more than offset by lower revenues in M&A and debt underwriting. Private Bank revenues grew 6% driven by capital market strength, as well as improved managed investment revenue, and higher lending. Corporate Lending revenues were down 25% driven by lower spreads, higher hedging costs and lower average volumes.

Total Markets & Securities Services revenues increased 13% from last year. Fixed income revenues grew 7% as higher revenues across print products and commodities were partially offset by lower revenues in rates and currencies. Although I would note, that we saw solid performance in FX in global rates and good client engagement across the entire business. Equity revenues were up 57% versus last year, driven by strong performance in cash equities, derivatives and prime finance, reflecting higher client volumes and more favorable market conditions. And finally, in Securities Services revenues were unchanged on a reported basis, but up 2% in constant dollars, as higher volumes from new and existing clients with growth in deposits, settlement volumes in assets under custody were partially offset by lower spreads. For full year 2020, revenues increased 13% driven by the significant strength in markets this year, along with a solid contribution from Investment Banking and the Private Bank.

Throughout the year, we continued to see strong client engagement across all of our institutional businesses, as we actively helped our clients navigate through this uncertain environment given our global platform, our progress in creating new digital solutions, and our full-service model, which allows us to capture natural linkages that exist across the franchise. And given the momentum we’ve seen this year in key drivers, including digital adoption, deposit growth and client engagement, we are even better-positioned to ensure additional share gains in 2021 as these clients more fully recognize the benefits of using Citi as their platform of choice.

Turning now to the results for Global Consumer Banking in constant dollars on Slide 7. GCB delivered EBIT of $1.7 billion. Revenues declined 13% as continued strong deposit growth and momentum in Wealth Management were more than offset by lower card volumes and lower interest rates across all regions. That said, we did see signs of stabilization sequentially this quarter. Expenses increased 4% across both North America and International consumer, driven mostly by higher repositioning. Excluding repositioning costs, total GCB expenses were flat as COVID-related costs were largely offset by efficiency savings. Credit cost decreased 45% as lower volumes and improved delinquencies led to lower net credit loss, coupled with an ACL reserve release in all three regions. And looking at full year results, GCB delivered EBT of $1.1 billion, down significantly from last year, reflecting the impact of the pandemic and higher reserve build indices.

Slide 8 shows the results for North America Consumer in more detail. Total fourth quarter revenues were down 11% from last year, but we did see positive momentum in our drivers this quarters. And on a sequential basis, revenues grew 3%. Branded cards revenues were down 13% reflecting lower purchase sales and lower average loans. Purchase sales grew 9% sequentially on both seasonal activity, as well as the continued recovery in consumer spending, but we’re still down year-over-year. At the same time, we’re seeing an increase in payment rates, as consumers remain liquid, but we have not yet seen stress in their overall ability to pay. So while purchase activity has improved, our clients are also paying down more quickly, resulting in continued pressure on our loan balance.

Retail services revenues were down 16% year-over-year, reflecting lower average loans, as well as higher partner payments. Net interest revenues were down 12%, as average loans declined by 11% on lower purchase sales activity and higher payment rates. Similar to branded cards, purchase sales grew 18% sequentially, but remained down year-over-year. Higher partner payments drove the remainder of the revenue decline versus last year, reflecting the impact of lower losses in 2020 and, therefore, higher income sharing.

Retail banking revenues were down 1% year-over-year, as strong deposit growth and higher mortgage revenues were more than offset by lower deposit spreads. Average deposits were up 21% including 29% growth in checking. We saw continued momentum in digital deposit sales, with digital deposits increasing $2 billion quarter-over-quarter. We saw continued underlying growth in our Wealth Management drivers with 18% year-over-year growth in Citigold clients, and a 11% growth in assets under management. Overall, we feel good about our client engagement as we exit the year. With spend activity continuing to recover, underlying strength in Wealth Management drivers and significant deposit growth giving us the opportunity to grow and deepen these relationships going forward, as we continue to invest in our products and digital capability.

On Slide 9, we show results for International Consumer Banking in constant dollars. In Asia, revenues declined 16% year-over-year in the fourth quarter. We continued to see good momentum in Wealth Management, as investment revenues grew 16% with a 7% increase in Citigold clients and 13% growth in net new money. And average deposit growth remains strong at 14% albeit at lower deposit spreads. Card revenues remained under pressure year-over-year with purchase sales down 13% given the continued significant impact on travel in the region. However, we did see sequential improvement in purchase sales this quarter, in line with our expectations.

Turning to Latin America, total revenue declined 16% year-over-year. Similar to other regions, we saw a good growth in deposits in Mexico this quarter with average balances up 13% and purchase sales improved sequentially. However, deposit spreads remained under pressure and lending volumes continued to decline given the macro environment. Slide 10 provides additional detail on global consumer credit trends. Credit loss rates generally trended down with this quarter given high levels of liquidity in the US, lower spending and the benefits of relief program. However, in Asia, credit loss rates increased, mostly driven by those accounts that exited release programs in line with our expectations. The year-over-year rise in delinquencies outside the US is concentrated in accounts rolling off relief program and reflects more modest levels of stimulus in these regions relative to the US. Given these trends, we continue to expect peak losses to occur in Asia and Mexico during the first half of 2021 and to begin to recover thereafter. Meanwhile, in the US while we do expect losses to begin to rise in 2021, given today’s delinquency trends and the expected impact of recent stimulus, we now expect peak loss rates to be pushed out for the first half of 2022.

Whether continuing to push out these losses is simply a matter of timing or if it will ultimately result in lower aggregate losses remains to be seen and it’s something we are watching closely.

Slide 11 shows the results for corporate/other. Revenues declined significantly from last year, reflecting the impact of lower rates, the winddown of legacy assets and the absence of episodic gains. Expenses were roughly flat as the winddown of legacy assets offset investments in infrastructure, risk management and control. And the pre-tax loss was $690 million this quarter, roughly in line with our prior outlook. Slide 12 shows our net interest revenues and margin trends. In constant dollars total net interest revenue of $10.5 billion in the quarter declined $1.3 billion year-over-year reflecting the impact of lower rates and lower loan balances, partially offset by higher trading-related NIR. Sequentially, net interest revenue continued to stabilize and excluding market was roughly flat to the third quarter. And net interest margin declined 3 basis points, reflecting lower net interest revenue and balance sheet expansion due to strong deposit growth. Turning to non-interest revenues. In the fourth quarter non-NIR declined 6% to just over $6 billion given lower levels of consumer activity year-over-year.

Turning to full year results. Revenues were flat with the decline in net interest revenues fully offset by higher non-interest revenue driven by continued strong performance in markets throughout the year as well as strength in investment banking.

On Slide 13 we show our key capital metrics. Our CET1 capital ratio increased to 11.8% or 180 basis points above our regulatory minimum. Our supplementary leverage ratio was 7% and our tangible book value per share grew by 5% to $73.83 driven by net income.

Before I hand it back to Mike, let me spend a few minutes on our outlook for 2021. On the top line, we saw an extraordinary year in markets performance in 2020 and would expect some degree of normalization this year. In subject to how that plays out, we could see revenues down in the mid to high single-digit range this year, largely driven by markets. This outlook assumes industry while it’s more similar to 2019 levels and for net interest revenue specifically it assumes continued stabilization in the first half of the year with an improvement in the back half tied to our base case which assumes loan growth by this point in the recovery. On a full year basis, the decline in net interest revenues is somewhere between $1 billion to $2 billion versus 2020.

On the expense side, we expect full-year expenses to increase in the range of 2% to 3%, mostly driven by investments related to our transformation. Our cost of credit should be meaningfully lower than 2020. We expect a tax rate of roughly 21% for the year. So pulling this together, we expect operating margin pressure this year, but given lower credit cost, we should still see significant improvement in profitability relative to 2020. And finally, as Mike mentioned earlier, we look forward to repurchasing shares through the balance of 2021 subject to Board approval starting this quarter.

To wrap up, as I look at how we performed in 2020, we demonstrated the significant earnings power and resilience of the franchise. We sit here today with strong capital and liquidity position. Overall client engagement remains strong. We grew book value every quarter and we remain focused on supporting colleagues, customers, clients and community, all of which gives me a great deal of confidence as we move into 2021.

With that, let me hand it back to Mike.

Michael Corbat — Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Mark. Now I’d like to turn it over to Jane so you can hear from her for a few minutes.

Jane Fraser — President

Thank you, Mike and good morning to everyone. I want to thank Mike for his support and for working so closely with me during this transition. It was important to him to ensure Citi has seen the CEO transition and has obviously been tremendously helpful to me as I prepare to step into the role at the end of February. I am extremely excited by the opportunities ahead for our firm. And I am equally determined to address the deficiencies in our risk and control environment that have been raised by our regulators. We’ve embarked on a transformation program that will clearly benefit our clients and investors as well as meeting the regulators’ expectations of one of the world’s most globally significant financial institutions. And of course we still have to get through this pandemic. While we hope the end is in sight, this virus has surprised us and taught us the fallacy of best-laid plans. So we will remain vigilant and adaptable.

My two major priorities as I transition with Mike are our transformation effort and refreshing our strategy so we ultimately achieve three things, best position Citi to win, to improve our return significantly and to address the issues raised by our regulators. While it’s early days, our work on these priorities is well underway.

So on the transformation. We’re taking the time to step back to tackle the root cause issues, to define our target end state and develop the detailed plans to gets us there. We’ve put in place specific work streams against risk and controls, data and compliance, but we also have work streams on creating a culture of excellence and accountability and on strengthening our critical business processes. Each stream is led by a member of the executive management team. Together we are accountable for simplifying and modernizing the Bank.

In February, we will deliver our GAAP analysis to the target state and in May the detailed implementation plan. This effort will take time and it will require significant investment in technology and talent. You have my commitment that we will invest your capital wisely and that you our clients and our regulators will all see and benefit from the results. At the end of the day, we want to achieve a state of excellence in our risk and controls, in our operations and in our service to clients.

Switching tracks to strategy. I have the benefit of having worked in a number of businesses and regions in Citi over the last 16 years. Nonetheless this transition is giving me valuable time to get back and to take a dispassionate look at our strategy and businesses. You wouldn’t expect me to come out with specifics at this rather early stage. But I can talk about how we are looking at this. We have a wonderful franchise, first-class capabilities and a terrific brand name. We are the world’s most global bank with the network no one can match. And this means we are uniquely able to help clients grow and succeed globally. Our capital and balance sheet is strong. We have a deep talent bench around the world. So while we have work to do this is a pretty good hand to play.

A few principles will guide how we refresh the strategy. We’re taking a clinical look at our strategic positioning, assessing which businesses can obtain leading market positions in a much more digitized world. Similarly, I believe in the value of focus and directing our investments and resources to the businesses that will drive stronger growth and improved returns over the long run. I also believe in ensuring the businesses we’re in fit well together. So, collectively, they are competitively advantage and generate synergies.

And finally, like any true Scotch, I believe there is value to unlock by simplifying the firm. As you know, on Wednesday, we announced that we will integrate consumer wealth management and our private bank into one business line. It’s a growth opportunity, I’m particularly excited about, in Asia as well as the US. Earlier in the week, we also announced the new Head of our TTS franchise and our US consumer leadership. And I look forward to sharing new opportunities and moves with you, as we go.

I want to end as I began, by thanking Mike. He has spent his 38-year career at Citi. No one has been more dedicated. He always put Citi first. And he took over at a very difficult time. He had to make tough calls, steering the Company through the post-crisis restructuring. He made Citi a simpler, smaller, safer and far stronger institution, returning it to growth, closing the gap with our peers, and returning a significant amount of capital to our shareholders just as he promised he would. His steady leadership this year helped us through this very difficult period for all of us. But this last year showed how the work he led has strengthened off as we supported our people, clients and communities through this pandemic. He leaves us with a tremendous foundation, and I am committed to building on his success. We are very grateful to him and proud of him. And all of us at Citi wish him the very best in the next chapter.

Mike, would you like to say something to close?

Michael Corbat — Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Jane. I appreciate your comments, and I know the firm is going to be in great hands. Jane, Mark and I are now happy to take your questions.

