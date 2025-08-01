Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
CL Earnings: All you need to know about Colgate-Palmolive’s Q2 2025 earnings results
Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) reported its second quarter 2025 earnings results today.
Net sales increased 1% year-over-year to $5.1 billion. Organic sales growth was 1.8%.
Net income attributable to Colgate-Palmolive Company was $743 million compared to $731 million last year.
GAAP EPS rose 2% to $0.91 while adjusted EPS grew 1% to $0.92 YoY.
For the full year of 2025, the company expects net sales to be up low single digits and organic sales growth to be at the low end of 2-4%. GAAP EPS and adjusted EPS are both expected to be up low single digits.
