CL Earnings: All you need to know about Colgate-Palmolive’s Q2 2025 earnings results

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) reported its second quarter 2025 earnings results today.

Net sales increased 1% year-over-year to $5.1 billion. Organic sales growth was 1.8%.

Net income attributable to Colgate-Palmolive Company was $743 million compared to $731 million last year.

GAAP EPS rose 2% to $0.91 while adjusted EPS grew 1% to $0.92 YoY.

For the full year of 2025, the company expects net sales to be up low single digits and organic sales growth to be at the low end of 2-4%. GAAP EPS and adjusted EPS are both expected to be up low single digits.