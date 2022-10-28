Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
CL Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Colgate-Palmolive Q3 2022 financial results
Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) reported third quarter 2022 earnings results today.
Net sales rose 1% year-over-year to $4.5 billion. Organic sales growth was 7%.
Net income attributable to Colgate-Palmolive Company was $618 million, or $0.74 per share, compared to $634 million, or $0.75 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS fell 9% to $0.74.
For the full year of 2022, the company expects net sales to grow 1-4%.
Prior performance
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
ExxonMobil (XOM) Q3 2022 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) reported third quarter 2022 earnings results today. Total revenues and other income were $112 billion compared to $73.7 billion in the same period a year ago.
Apple (AAPL) Q4 revenue and earnings beat Street view; iPhone sales up 10%
Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) on Thursday said its fourth-quarter 2022 profit increased from last year, aided by higher sales. Earnings also topped the market’s expectations. Net sales of the Cupertino-based
McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) Q3 2022 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD) reported third quarter 2022 earnings results today. Consolidated revenues decreased 5% year-over-year to $5.8 billion. Net income dropped 8% to $1.9 billion and EPS fell 6%