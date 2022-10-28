Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings

CL Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Colgate-Palmolive Q3 2022 financial results

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) reported third quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Net sales rose 1% year-over-year to $4.5 billion. Organic sales growth was 7%.

Net income attributable to Colgate-Palmolive Company was $618 million, or $0.74 per share, compared to $634 million, or $0.75 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS fell 9% to $0.74.

For the full year of 2022, the company expects net sales to grow 1-4%.

