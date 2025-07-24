CMG Earnings: A snapshot of Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q2 2025 results

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG), a leading fast-casual restaurant chain, has reported a decrease in adjusted earnings for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, despite a modest growth in sales.

Total revenue increased 3% to $3.1 billion in the second quarter from $2.97 billion in the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, comparable restaurant sales decreased 4% year-over-year.

Adjusted earnings, on a per-share basis, declined to $0.33 per share in the June quarter from $0.34 per share in Q2 2024. Unadjusted net income was $436.1 million or $0.32 per share in the second quarter, vs. $455.7 million or $0.33 per share a year earlier.

Scott Boatwright, Chief Executive Officer, Chipotle, said, “I am optimistic that our positive momentum will continue as we further support our world-class people with new tools to improve execution, introduce new menu innovations, amplify our rewards program, and introduce this great brand to more communities around the globe.”

For fiscal 2025, the management expects comparable restaurant sales to be flat. It plans to open 315-345 new company-owned restaurants during the year, with over 80% having a Chipotlane.

