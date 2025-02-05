CMG Earnings: Highlights of Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q4 2024 results

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG), a leading fast-casual restaurant chain, has reported operating results for the fourth quarter of 2024.

The company reported total revenues of $2.85 billion for the fourth quarter, which is up 13% from the prior-year period. Comparable restaurant sales grew 5.4% year-over-year during the three months.

At $0.25 per share, Q4 adjusted earnings were up 19% from the year-ago quarter. Net income increased to $381.8 million or $0.24 per share in the December quarter from $282.1 million or $0.20 per share in Q4 2023. For fiscal 2025, the company expects comparable restaurant sales growth to be in the low to mid-single-digit range.

