Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
Coca-Cola (KO) stock gains on stronger-than-expected earnings
The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) reported fourth-quarter 2020 financial results before the regular market hours on Wednesday. The beverage manufacturer reported fourth-quarter revenue of $8.61 billion, down 5% year-over-year, and below the Wall Street projection. Net income of $0.47 per share was, meanwhile, higher than what analysts had anticipated.
KO shares rose 2% immediately following the announcement. The stock has declined 16% over the past 12 months.
Looking forward to listening to management / analyst comments on the results? Stay tuned here for Coca Cola Company Q4 earnings call transcript
Prior performance
Most Popular
CSCO Earnings: All you need to know about Cisco Systems Q2 2021 earnings results
Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) reported second quarter 2021 earnings results today. Total revenues remained flat at $12 billion compared to the year-ago period. GAAP net income declined 12% year-over-year
Infographic: Twitter (TWTR) Q4 earnings, revenue beat Street view
Microblogging platform Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) Tuesday reported higher earnings and revenues for the final three months of fiscal 2020. The results also came in above the market's expectations. At
Weak guidance weighs on Alteryx stock
Alteryx Inc (NYSE: AYX) reported fourth-quarter 2020 financial results after the regular market hours on Tuesday. The data analytics company reported fourth-quarter revenue of $160.5 million, up 3% year-over-year and