Coca-Cola (KO) stock gains on stronger-than-expected earnings

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) reported fourth-quarter 2020 financial results before the regular market hours on Wednesday. The beverage manufacturer reported fourth-quarter revenue of $8.61 billion, down 5% year-over-year, and below the Wall Street projection. Net income of $0.47 per share was, meanwhile, higher than what analysts had anticipated.

KO shares rose 2% immediately following the announcement. The stock has declined 16% over the past 12 months.

