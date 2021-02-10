Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings

Coca-Cola (KO) stock gains on stronger-than-expected earnings

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) reported fourth-quarter 2020 financial results before the regular market hours on Wednesday. The beverage manufacturer reported fourth-quarter revenue of $8.61 billion, down 5% year-over-year, and below the Wall Street projection. Net income of $0.47 per share was, meanwhile, higher than what analysts had anticipated.

KO shares rose 2% immediately following the announcement. The stock has declined 16% over the past 12 months.

The Coca Cola Company Q4 2020 earnings

Looking forward to listening to management / analyst comments on the results? Stay tuned here for Coca Cola Company Q4 earnings call transcript

Prior performance

  • The Coca-Cola Company Q3 2020 earnings.
  • The-Coca-Cola-company-Q2-2020-earnings
  • Coca-Cola Reports First Quarter 2020 Results; Provides Update on Business Environment Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
  • Coca-Cola company Q4 2019 earnings IG

Most Popular

CSCO Earnings: All you need to know about Cisco Systems Q2 2021 earnings results

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) reported second quarter 2021 earnings results today. Total revenues remained flat at $12 billion compared to the year-ago period. GAAP net income declined 12% year-over-year

Infographic: Twitter (TWTR) Q4 earnings, revenue beat Street view

Microblogging platform Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) Tuesday reported higher earnings and revenues for the final three months of fiscal 2020. The results also came in above the market's expectations. At

Weak guidance weighs on Alteryx stock

Alteryx Inc (NYSE: AYX) reported fourth-quarter 2020 financial results after the regular market hours on Tuesday. The data analytics company reported fourth-quarter revenue of $160.5 million, up 3% year-over-year and

Tags

Beverages

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top