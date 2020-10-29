Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ: CTSH) Q3 2020 earnings call dated

Brian Humphries — Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Katie. Good afternoon everybody. And a warm welcome to Jan, who many of you know, I mean what is it’s first Cognizant earnings call. Today, I’d like to address four topics with you. Namely, a brief summary of the third quarter, an update on our employee engagement, observations on the demand environment and clients’ evolving needs, and our strategic focus areas as we aim to revitalize revenue growth.

Let’s start with the third quarter. Third quarter revenue was $4.2 billion, a decline of 70 basis points year-over-year in constant currency. Excluding the negative 130 basis point impact from the exit of certain non-strategic content services business, revenue grew 60 basis points year-over-year. We executed well in what remains a challenging environment. Highlights of the quarter include, continued commercial momentum with bookings growth in excess of 25% year-over-year. Ongoing momentum in digital with revenue growth of 13% year-over-year and continued strength in digital bookings in qualified pipeline. Gross margin and cash flow strength, enabling us to continually invest in the business. And significantly increased and sustained financial flexibility on India earnings and cash. Jan will provide more insights on the quarter in his prepared remarks.

Moving to our second topic, I would like to briefly address our talented associates. I’m grateful to each of them for their professionalism and perseverance in serving our clients during this protracted pandemic, which has put a tremendous strain on families and compressed our lives to screens and outs. We could not have executed against our commitments in 2020 without their client centricity, work ethic and engagement. Given our financial performance and in recognition of the contributions of our associates, there are clearly 2020 bonuses at higher levels than 2019. We’re also implementing targeted merit increases and promotions in the fourth quarter. Both will hurt our cost structure in 2020 versus the prior year, but are in essential and normalized part of the cost structure in the services business. In stressful times like these, we are especially attentive to employee engagement and measure of how committed and connected people are to our company. Our recent Cognizant people engagement survey showed scores consistently above industry benchmarks, and our overall engagement score meaningfully increased versus prior surveys. In an external endorsement of sorts Forbes Magazine just ranked Cognizant number 19 out of 750 companies across 45 countries in it’s world’s Best Employers list. These high levels of employee engagement, coupled with the current economic environment contribute us to our fifth consecutive quarter of reductions in voluntary attrition. We anticipate some sequential increases in voluntary attrition in the coming quarters after the forthcoming merit based promotions and salary increase cycle. We continue to prioritize the health and safety of all our associates and remain in a work from home and restricted travel posture with only limited exceptions.

Now I’d like to turn to clients and in particular the trends we are seeing. These transform into two categories. One cyclical and one secular. First on the cyclical side and set against a protracted pandemic, clients are increasingly decisive under technology priorities. They are focused on cost savings, capex reductions, resiliency and agility. This is slowing large project deployments with extended paybacks, but creating other opportunities. We are seeing accelerated vendor consolidation trends which we stand to benefit from given our deep strategic relationships and client references in build-operate and/or enhanced portfolio in growing reputation in digital, where more and more clients want to see us challenge digital incumbents. Client focus on innovation and cost savings is also creating opportunities for incumbent vendor displacement and larger deals. We plan to be disciplined and selective in our pursuit of larger deals including campus as these transactions if not well conceived, can bring diluted compound annual growth rates, margin pressure and unfavorable terms.

I want to focus my comments on the more consequential secular trend, digital transformation. This is our top priority. It goes to the heart of client business model innovation, transformation and experiences. COVID-19 has widened the digital divide between the digital natives and legacy economy companies, which have struggled to shift to a fully digital operating model. These industrial era companies have focused on upgrading their tech stack at the infrastructure, data and application layers. They migrated their apps and data to the cloud and improved the agility of their underlying technology. These improvements however are important all short of delivering the full power of digital transformation. As they optimize the technology foundation rather than the business process or operating model, I believe the industry is at an inflection point in digital adoption. We see growing client interest in realizing more immediate customer and business value by identifying use cases to shift to agile digital workflows, that means transforming processes to become agile, data driven and automated. Such workflows can be industry specific such as claims and policy management our pharmacovigilance or horizontal. So it’s just quote to cash or digital marketing.

One such case as how we engineered an agile digital workflow for a leading apparel company that needed to return to work, and to store strategy. We offered our safe workforce solution, built on the salesforce work.com platform. This comprehensive employee safety solution provides management with information about public health conditions, office capacity, employee health and shift schedules. We can stagger arrival times to minimize contact, encourage hygiene to automated reminders and when connected with IoT sensors helping for social distancing and occupancy limits. As more clients implement agile digital workflows, the digital services market is evolving into a third phase. in phase one of digital, client sought to understand what digital really meant to their industries. In Phase 2, the implemented digital experiments in projects at the edge of their enterprises. In Phase 3, clients realized they must be software driven enterprises and digital to their core.

So what is the shift to agile digital workflows mean for service companies and who will be the winners? The first, and perhaps most obvious thing to say is that there will be more than one winner. That being said, everything we are giving to the company from our strategy, solution portfolio, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, branding and marketing and talent is focused on being one of the biggest beneficiaries of this new phase in digital. To become modern businesses and create business value, companies need to embrace digital technology stack that consist of personalized and engaging customer and employee experiences, enable by software engineering, powered by customer and operational intelligence, driven by data and run on a modern cloud business platform. We haven’t always done a great job marketing this, but we are one of the few firms in the world with solutions and partnerships across every layer of this stack.

Inorganic investments have strengthened our SaaS partnerships with both Salesforce and Workday complementing longstanding relationships with SAP, Oracle and Servicenow to offer clients the full suite of enterprise application services they require to modernize their core processes and enables agile digital workflows. In the last six months, we further strengthened our partnership commitment to all three leading hyperscale providers, enhancing the formation of dedicated business groups for both Microsoft and AWS, and investing to enhance our Google Cloud credentials. Whatever approach a client wants to take to become a modern business, our portfolio allows multiple on that. Let’s say a client wants to start at the bottom of the digital technology stack by accelerating cloud migration. We can do this for them driving efficiencies that can subsequently be invested in innovation. That’s exactly what we’re doing for a global automotive manufacturer that came to us for help to bring agility, innovation and efficiency to their business processes. We started by executing an agile delivery model for core modernization. We then deployed our one DevOps model across the clients, dealers, supply chain, accessories, parts and incentives, improving speed flexibility and user experience.

In another example, we engaged in partnership with Snowflake, in a digital transformation project for a leading financial services firm. We’re building a cloud-based intelligence data platform that facilitates multiple analytical and machine-based use cases. This platform allows innovation opportunities and value-added use cases, including real-time intelligence for fraud detection, a better user experience for opening and reactivating accounts, a reduction in loan dispute processing time and improved field agent selling effectiveness. More and more clients are however, starting at the top of the digital technology stack by focusing on the customer and employee experience. Such experiences can be continuously improved through the magic of human-centric insights, software product engineering, automation and applied AI and hyper personalization. All of which ultimately requires clients to embark on a core and data modernization journey.

Thus what we did for a large global insurance company that selected Cognizant to design, implement, and run a new direct-to-consumer business that will provide a compelling AI enabled interactive experience to consumers and agents. Recognizing this needed to be integrated with existing core systems and data architectures, we then worked with AWS and a scalable modern digital platform. In these examples you will see the opportunity to create a flywheel effect or virtuous cycle which Cognizant and our clients stand well positioned to benefit from in a world of vendor consolidation, Cognizant is one of the few firms that can capture this opportunity.

I’d now like to turn to the company’s future and our goal to increase our relative commercial momentum and revitalized revenue growth. In the knowledge based business, investing for growth starts with attracting, developing and retaining talent. In the last six months, we have overhauled our talent management and annual performance evaluation processes which allow us to develop a diverse inclusive and high performance team where talent is identified and merged for promotions. Meanwhile, we have invested in growth by strengthening our country leadership with senior hires in Germany, the Nordics, Australia and Asia Pacific, Japan. Earlier this week, we also announced the completion of our Executive Committee with the announcement of our new President for Global Growth Markets and the newly created role of Executive Vice President and Chairman for Cognizant, India.

We’ve also valued the organization behind what we call the covenants of agenda, which articulates our purpose, vision and values. Our vision is to become the pre-eminent technology services partner to the Global 2000 season. The achievements, we are aligned behind the series of bold moves that require investments. First we will meaningfully increase investments in branding and marketing including launching a breakthrough global brand campaign in the coming months. This campaign will reposition the Cognizant brand and we will be beyond our familiar technology audience to the entire C suites as well as the next generation of talent. Second, we will continue to accelerate digital, our priority areas of digital engineering, AI and analytics, cloud and IoT and more relevant than ever to clients. We aim to lead in the third phase of digital, which will require continued investment in M&A, our commercial and delivery capabilities, offer management, talent and branding. Third, we will continue to globalize Cognizant by investing for growth in targeted countries, strengthening our regional capabilities, scaling our brand internationally and executing a global delivery network that will ensure greater resiliency in our delivery capabilities. And fourth, we will continue to make investments that increase our relevance to clients by strengthening our industry expertise and technology consulting capabilities, investing in our talents and extending our solution integrator and design competency.

As we invest for growth, we will also continue to leverage our balance sheet to accelerate our strategy. Our M&A strategy continues to be focused on advancing our digital priorities across the globe. Last month, we closed the acquisition of Tin Roof Software, a custom software in digital product development services company that expands our Software Product Engineering footprint in the United States. And earlier this month, we closed the acquisition of 10th Magnitude, one of Microsoft’s longest standing and Azure-centric Partners. This deal expands the Microsoft-Azure expertise within our new Microsoft Business Group and adds development and managed services hubs throughout the United States.

Last week, we agreed to acquire Bright Wolf, a technology services provider that specializes in custom industrial IoT solutions for Fortune 1000 companies, which will expand our smart products and Industry 4.08 expertise. In short, we are committed to growth, and we are continued to make meaningful investments to ensure we increase our relevance to clients and enhance our competitiveness. While the macro and political backdrop remain uncertain, from what may, our goal is to ensure we outgrow the market just like we did in the third quarter, whilst remaining commercially disciplined.

In closing, I would remind you that 18 months ago when we set Cognizant’s transformation in motion aimed at returning the company to be the IT services industry bellwether, we knew this would be a multi-year endeavor, and our view has not changed. While we continue to have a lot of work ahead of us, we are encouraged by our progress. Our employees are energized, they are united by our shared purpose and vision. We are excited about our strengthening competitive position, the opportunity to expand internationally and the opportunity presented by the third phase of digital. There will be several big winners in this attractive market, and we aim to be one of them.

With that I will turn the call over to Jan, who will take you through the details of the third quarter and our fiscal year outlook, before we take your questions. Jan, over to you.

Jan Siegmund — Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Brian, and good afternoon everyone. I’m very happy to be part of the Cognizant team and look forward to connecting with all of you going forward. From the onset, I was intrigued by Cognizant’s meaningful growth opportunity, and my first weeks in the job have more than confirmed my initial assessment. I will work hard to fill Karen’s shoes and wanted to say a big thank you to her for making my on board, so smooth and seamless.

Moving on to Q3 results. Third quarter revenue of $4.2 billion was flat year-over-year or a decline of 70 basis points in constant currency. Compared to the prior year period, this includes a positive 250 basis points contribution from inorganic growth and a negative 130 basis points impact from the exit of certain content related services. Sequentially, we saw a broad-based improvement in the business, particularly in areas such as Cloud and Enterprise Application services, IoT and Software Engineering.

Moving to the industry verticals where all of the growth rates provided will be year-over-year in constant currency. Financial Services declined 2.2% with similar performance in both banking and insurance. Retail banking improved in the quarter driven by regional banks, while capital markets returned to growth after several quarters of softness. However, we continue to see weakness across global banking accounts and with clients in the payment sector. We continue to expect below company average performance in the Financial Services segment for the next several quarters. Healthcare grew 4.2%, led by double-digit growth in life sciences, driven by strong growth in the biopharma clients and included the contribution of the Zenith acquisition, which we lapped mid quarter. Growth was partially offset by continued weakness in the medical device clients. Within our Healthcare vertical, revenue saw modest growth. After six quarters of decline, we are pleased with early signs of improvements in the Healthcare business. We see improvement in the payer segment across key accounts which is offsetting the decline in the provider market that continues to be negatively impacted by COVID.

Products and Resources declined 4.6% with double-digit growth in manufacturing, logistics, energy and utilities, offset by double-digit declines in travel and hospitality and high single-digit declines in retail and consumer goods. While we saw strength in bookings in retail and consumer goods, we expect continued pressure in 2021 as a result of the ongoing pandemic. Communications, Media and Technology was flat including the approximately negative $57 million year-over-year impact to technology from our decision to exit certain portions of our content services business. Excluding this negative 920 basis point impact, growth in Communications, Media and Technology was approximately 9%. Communications and Media grew mid single-digits as growth in Communications and Education clients offset continued weakness in Media and Entertainment. We expect pressure in Media and Entertainment into 2021. While overall we saw improved momentum across the business, the demand environment remains uncertain. But we believe we are gaining traction across industries as reflected in the strong bookings and pipeline numbers, Brian referenced earlier.

Moving on to margins. In Q3, our GAAP operating margins and diluted EPS were 14.2% and $0.64 respectively. GAAP EPS reflects $140 million or $0.20 — $0.26 per share income tax expense related to the reversal of our indefinite reinvestment absorption on accumulated Indian earnings. I’ll comment more on that decision later in my prepared remarks. Adjusted operating margin, which excludes restructuring and COVID related charges was 15.9% and our adjusted diluted EPS was $0.97. Adjusted operating margin was down 140 basis points year-over-year, primarily driven by higher incentive-based compensation and the dilutive impact of our recently completed acquisitions, which more than offset savings from our Fit for Growth program, lower T&E expense and the favorable movement in the rupee.

Additionally, during the quarter, we incurred $43 million of charges related to the Fit for Growth plan. The actions drove continued cost discipline, which allowed us to further invest into our growth initiatives. The majority of the actions under Fit for Growth are complete and we have achieved our savings targets. We expect charges to be approximately $200 million in annualized gross run rate savings of $520 million to $550 million in 2021. While we don’t anticipate charges under Fit for Growth to continue in 2021, we will continue to invest savings achieved to help accelerated growth aligned behind the four strategic areas, Brian outlined. Repositioning the Cognizant brand, accelerating digital, globalizing the company, increasing our relevance with clients.

Now turning to the balance sheet. Our cash and short-term investments balance as of September 30 stood at $4.6 billion or net cash of $2.1 billion. Our outstanding net debt balances include the approximate $1.7 billion drawn on our revolving credit facilities in the first quarter of 2020. We had a strong cash flow quarter, generating $821 million of free cash flow, largely driven by improved collections of our receivables. DSO improved by 5 days year-over-year to 72 days.

Before turning to guidance, I will provide additional detail on our decision to revert our indefinite reinvestment assertion and accumulated India earnings totaling $5.2 billion. The decision was made based on our strategic priorities to accelerate growth in international markets and to expand our global delivery footprint, changes to the India budget enacted in April and changes to the US tax regulations that became effective in September. This reversal resulted in a one-time GAAP only tax cost of approximately $140 million and makes those earnings available globally. In October, we distributed $2.1 billion from our subsidiary in India, which resulted in a net $2 billion cash transfer from India after payment of India withholding tax. Importantly, on a go-forward basis, we can now more efficiently utilize 100% of free cash flow globally, which gives us greater flexibility in our ongoing capital allocation program. While we are reviewing our capital allocation program, we initiated our share repurchase program and intend to repay our credit facilities by the end of this month. The share repurchase activity will offset a portion of the EPS impact from the lost interest income historically generated from cash balances held in India. While interest rates in India have steadily declined in the last several quarters, year-to-date that cash had earned roughly 5%. This generated approximately $95 million of interest income or $0.13 per share. Since September, we have deployed over $700 million on share buybacks repurchasing approximately 10 million shares.

Now turning to guidance. The macroeconomic environment remains uncertain and the pace of recovery complicated by the evolving nature of the corona virus pandemic. While we are pleased with the solid bookings and pipeline of the business here today, how that pipeline converts to revenue will likely be impacted by the pace of economic recovery and thus clients’ confidence in spend. We are reaffirming revenue guidance at the high end of our previously guided range. Specifically for the full year 2020, we expect revenue to decline approximately 0.4% year-over-year in constant currency. Based on current exchange rate, this translates to a decline of 0.5% up to approximately $16.7 billion on a reported basis. Our revenue guidance includes our estimate of the negative impact of approximately 110 basis points for the full year revenue from our decision to exit certain work within our content services business that will be reflected in our CMT segment and the positive contribution of approximately 200 basis points from closed acquisitions. This guidance continues to reflect a muted outlook for Financial Services and the retail and consumer goods and travel and hospitality portions of our Products and Resources segment.

For the full year 2020, we expect adjusted operating margins to be approximately 15%, which assumes incremental costs associated with the remediation of the ransomeware attack, wage increases and promotions for certain of our associates, effective October 1 and incentive compensation above 2019 levels. Our current guidance also assumes that Q4 revenue will be negatively impacted by lower bill days versus Q3 and a typical cycle of furloughs. We expect to deliver adjusted diluted EPS in the range of $3.63 to $3.67. Please see the non-GAAP reconciliations in the 8-K we filed today for a full definition. This guidance anticipates a full year share count of approximately 541 million shares and GAAP tax rate of approximately 32%, which implies a Q4 tax rate of approximately 27%. Our guidance does not account for any potential impact from events like changes to the immigration and tax policies.

With that operator we can open the call for questions.

