Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSH) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: CTSH) Q4 2020 earnings call dated

Corporate Participants:

Katie Royce — Global Head of Investor Relations

Brian Humphries — Chief Executive Officer

Jan Siegmund — Chief Financial Officer

Presentation:

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Cognizant Technology Solutions Q4 2020 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers’ remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to turn this conference over to Ms. Katie Royce, Global Head of Investor Relations at Cognizant. Please go ahead.

Katie Royce — Global Head of Investor Relations

Thank you, operator and good afternoon everyone. By now you should have received a copy of the earnings release and investor supplement for the company’s fourth quarter and full year 2020 results. If you have not, copies are available on our website, cognizant.com. The speakers we have on today’s call are Brian Humphries, Chief Executive Officer and Jan Siegmund, Chief Financial Officer. Before we begin, I would like to remind you that some of the comments made on today’s call and some of the responses to your questions may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to the risks and uncertainties as described in the company’s earnings release and other filings with the SEC.

Additionally, during our call today, we will reference certain non-GAAP financial measures that we believe provide useful information for our investors. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures where appropriate to the corresponding GAAP measures can be found in the company’s earnings release and other filings with the SEC. With that, I’d now like to turn the call over to Brian Humphries. Please go ahead, Brian.

Brian Humphries — Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Katie. Good afternoon everybody. Today, I’d like to address three topics with you namely, a brief summary of the fourth quarter, our continuing progress executing our strategy, and our confidence about the future. Let me start with Q4. Fourth quarter revenue was $4.2 billion, a decline of 3% year-over-year in constant currency. This included a negative 120 basis point impact from the exit of content moderation services and the negative 250 basis points impact related to the anticipated exit from a large financial services engagement.

This relates to a complex, ambitious project that was scoped in late 2018. Over time, both parties realized that the transformation aspect of the project as initially conceived was unlikely to achieve our shared expectations. I’m confident that it is in everyone’s interest to manage to an exit. Jan will provide more details on the financial implications of this exit in his remarks. However, I want to underscore that I am confident in both our client portfolio and our deal review and solutioning processes, many aspects of which we’ve overhauled in the last year.

Excluding the impact from the anticipated exits from this engagement, we executed well in the quarter and delivered against our expectations and our guidance. Gross margins increased, cash flow was strong, and we continued to invest significantly to fuel our growth priority. We maintained our momentum in the quarter with full-year 2020 [Technical Issues] growth in the mid-teens. With over one year of data, assumption tweaks, and refinements behind us, our analytics have been improved [Technical Issues] bookings, bookings growth including renewals and new business and bookings to revenue.