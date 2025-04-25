Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Q1 2025 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) reported its first quarter 2025 earnings results today.

Net sales decreased 3.1% year-over-year to $4.9 billion. Organic sales growth was 1.4%.

Net income attributable to Colgate-Palmolive Company rose to $690 million from $683 million last year.

GAAP earnings per share increased 2% to $0.85 while base business EPS increased 6% to $0.91 compared to last year.

Revenue and earnings beat expectations.

For full-year 2025, the company expects net sales to be up low single digits and organic sales growth to be 2-4%. Both GAAP and adjusted EPS are expected to be up low single digits.

The stock stayed red in premarket hours on Friday.

