Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Q1 2025 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) reported its first quarter 2025 earnings results today.
Net sales decreased 3.1% year-over-year to $4.9 billion. Organic sales growth was 1.4%.
Net income attributable to Colgate-Palmolive Company rose to $690 million from $683 million last year.
GAAP earnings per share increased 2% to $0.85 while base business EPS increased 6% to $0.91 compared to last year.
Revenue and earnings beat expectations.
For full-year 2025, the company expects net sales to be up low single digits and organic sales growth to be 2-4%. Both GAAP and adjusted EPS are expected to be up low single digits.
The stock stayed red in premarket hours on Friday.
Prior performance
