Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Q3 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) reported its third quarter 2024 earnings results today.
Net sales increased 2.4% year-over-year to $5 billion. Organic sales grew 6.8%.
Net income attributable to Colgate-Palmolive Company was $737 million, or $0.90 per share, compared to $708 million, or $0.86 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS increased 6% to $0.91.
For the full year of 2024, the company expects net sales growth of 3-5% and organic sales growth of 7-8%. Adjusted EPS is expected to grow 10-11%.
Prior performance
