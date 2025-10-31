Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Q3 2025 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) reported its third quarter 2025 earnings results today.
Net sales increased 2% year-over-year to $5.13 billion. Organic sales increased 0.4%.
Net income attributable to Colgate-Palmolive Company dropped to $735 million from $737 million last year.
GAAP earnings per share increased 1% to $0.91. Base Business EPS was flat at $0.91.
For full-year 2025, the company expects net sales to be up low single digits and organic sales to grow 1-2%. Both GAAP and Base Business EPS are expected to be up low single digits.
Prior performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
ABBV Earnings: A snapshot of AbbVie’s Q3 2025 report
Pharmaceuticals company AbbVie, Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) on Friday reported a decline in earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, despite an increase in revenue. The company also raised its
Key highlights from Exxon Mobil’s (XOM) Q3 2025 earnings results
Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) reported its third quarter 2025 earnings results today. Total revenues and other income were $85.3 billion compared to $90 billion in the same period a
Apple Q4 revenue grows on higher iPhone sales; results beat estimates
Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) reported an increase in sales for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, mainly reflecting continued strong demand for iPhone. Q4 revenue and earnings topped expectations. The