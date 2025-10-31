Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Q3 2025 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) reported its third quarter 2025 earnings results today.

Net sales increased 2% year-over-year to $5.13 billion. Organic sales increased 0.4%.

Net income attributable to Colgate-Palmolive Company dropped to $735 million from $737 million last year.

GAAP earnings per share increased 1% to $0.91. Base Business EPS was flat at $0.91.

For full-year 2025, the company expects net sales to be up low single digits and organic sales to grow 1-2%. Both GAAP and Base Business EPS are expected to be up low single digits.

