Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Earnings: 4Q21 Key Numbers

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) reported net sales of $4.4 billion for the fourth quarter of 2021, which was up 2% year-over-year.

GAAP EPS fell 76% to $0.18 while adjusted EPS rose 3% to $0.79.

For the full year of 2022, the company expects net sales growth to be 1-4% and organic sales growth to be 3-5%.

Prior performance

Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!

Most Popular

AAPL Earnings: Apple Q1 revenue up 11%; earnings beat Street view

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) on Thursday said its first-quarter sales and earnings increased, aided by stable demand for its popular smartphone brand iPhone and strength of the services business. The

INTC Stock: Intel set to gain from stable sales, capacity expansion this year

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) has been on an aggressive expansion drive to strengthen its foothold in the semiconductor industry. The chipmaker's recent performance indicates it has effectively tackled competition through

Microsoft (MSFT) becomes a compelling buy after strong earnings, Activision deal

Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) is one of the most innovative technology companies, constantly transforming the business to align with the rapidly changing digital economy. While aggressively participating in the digital

Tags

consumer products

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top