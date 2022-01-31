Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Earnings: 4Q21 Key Numbers

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) reported net sales of $4.4 billion for the fourth quarter of 2021, which was up 2% year-over-year.
GAAP EPS fell 76% to $0.18 while adjusted EPS rose 3% to $0.79.
For the full year of 2022, the company expects net sales growth to be 1-4% and organic sales growth to be 3-5%.
Prior performance
