Categories Earnings Call Transcripts, Leisure & Entertainment, Preliminary Transcripts

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

CMCSA Earnings Call - Preliminary Transcript

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) Q3 2021 earnings call dated Oct. 28, 2021

Presentation:

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Comcast Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

I will now turn the call over to Senior Vice President, Investor Relations, Ms. Marci Ryvicker. Please go ahead, Ms. Ryvicker.

To read the full story, subscribe to AlphaStreet's FREE membership.

Join Now

Why FREE membership?

  • It allows you to highlight any particular content/data in the earnings call transcripts, add your insights, and share it seamlessly within your community
  • You can access preliminary earnings call transcripts during the the call, that is, in real time!
  • Track your favorite stocks and receive customized email alerts in your Inbox to keep you updated about any information regarding them

Already a member? Sign In now

Disclaimer

This transcript is produced by AlphaStreet, Inc. While we strive to produce the best transcripts, it may contain misspellings and other inaccuracies. This transcript is provided as is without express or implied warranties of any kind. As with all our articles, AlphaStreet, Inc. does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company’s SEC filings. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed in this transcript constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of securities or commodities. Any opinion expressed in the transcript does not necessarily reflect the views of AlphaStreet, Inc.

© COPYRIGHT 2021, AlphaStreet, Inc. All rights reserved. Any reproduction, redistribution or retransmission is expressly prohibited.

Most Popular

Key highlights from Twilio (TWLO) Q3 2021 earnings results

Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) reported its third quarter financial results for the period ended September 30, 2021. GAAP net loss for the third quarter was $224.1 million or $1.26 per

YUM Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Yum Brands Q3 financial results

Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM) reported third quarter 2021 earnings results today. Total revenues increased 11% year-over-year to $1.6 billion. Net income rose 87% to $528 million while EPS rose

Merck beats market estimates in Q3: Infographic

Merck (NYSE: MRK) reported third-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Thursday. The pharmaceutical giant reported Q3 revenue of $13.2 billion, up 20% year-over-year and higher than

Tags

Communication Servicesentertainment

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top