Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) Q4 2020 earnings call



Presentation:

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Comcast Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. I will now turn the call over to Senior Vice President, Investor Relations, Ms. Marci Ryvicker. Please go ahead, Ms Ryvicker.

Marci Ryvicker — Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Thank you, Operator and welcome everyone. Joining me on this morning’s call, are Brian Roberts, Mike Cavanagh, Dave Watson, Jeff Shell, and Jeremy Darroch. Brian and Mike will make formal remarks, and Dave, Jeff and Jeremy will also be available for Q&A.

Let me now refer you to Slide 2, which contains our Safe Harbor disclaimer, and remind you that this conference call may include forward-looking statements, subject to certain risks and uncertainties. In addition, during this call, we will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. Please see our 8-K and trending schedules for the reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP.

With that let me turn the call over to Brian Roberts for his comments. Brian? Thanks, Marci and good morning everyone. I’m really proud of our fourth quarter results and look forward to giving you a glimpse of what we’re focused on and excited about once we come out of this pandemic. Our most recent performance was highlighted by Cable which grew EBITDA by over 12% and net cash flow by 26%. These are the best results for the year and of any fourth quarter in over a decade.

We also have good news to share on our Parks segment, which reached breakeven excluding Beijing even with Hollywood being closed. Our premium ad supported streaming service Peacock now has 33 million sign ups within just six months of its nationwide launch. And encouragingly, Sky’s customer and revenue base essentially returned to pre-COVID levels this past quarter.

Clearly, our Company has a strong testament to the tough decisions made by our leadership team and the excellent execution and coordination by our dedicated employees.

Looking back over the whole year, 2020 was one of the most uncertain and challenging periods that any of us can remember. But we rose to the occasion, ensuring the safety and protection of our employees providing customers with unparalleled service and innovative products that they relied on more than ever strengthening our investment grade balance sheet and continuing to invest for long-term growth and success.

This year’s Cable results were nothing short of exceptional hitting a number of Company records. We generated 2 million net broadband additions for the year and 538,000 for the fourth quarter, reaching record low churn. High-speed Internet drove our highest ever full year net customer relationship additions of $1.6 million, bringing us to 33 million total customer relationships.

Yet with just only 50% penetration of our footprint, there remains plenty of opportunity for future growth. We also delivered outstanding EBITDA growth of nearly 9% and cash flow growth of 16% for all of 2020. Broadband is the cornerstone of what we do, powered by our robust, flexible and reliable network. And the many years of investments we’ve made have been on full display. We’ve continued to enhance our market leading competitive position while keeping people connected, protected, informed and entertained by proactively managing our network, increasing broadband speeds, expanding our Internet Essentials program for low-income households, providing payment plans for customers struggling the most and offering Peacock and Flex for free.

This pandemic has forced us to rethink the way we operate and service our customers. Immediately, we moved all of our care reps to work remotely from home which has gone so well that we’re leaning towards embracing this model permanently. In addition, we promoted further adoption of our digital self-help tools such as Xfinity Assistant which are available 24/7. We also expanded our self installation eligibility and now over two-thirds of our customers are connecting to our services this way.

We are working hard with our Communications and Marketing efforts to enhance awareness of all we have to offer, which enables us to take cost out of the business, while delivering a better experience for our customers. In fact, in the past 12 months, we’ve reduced agent handled calls by over 16 million and truck rolls by 1.6 million, all while adding the more than 1.5 million net new customer relationships.

Our efforts to reduce costs have been extremely successful, but what’s even more exciting are the investments we’re making to grow the overall business. A great example is Flex, which is offered to all of our broadband only customers for free. So that they can connect seamlessly to the streaming services they love. Within the first half of this year, Flex along with X1 will be carrying all of the top streaming apps in United States. We just added HBO Max, we’ll be adding Disney Plus in the near future and we have many more on the road map. Flex has been a major win for us and we continue to have really high hopes.

Xfinity Mobile just came off a strong fourth quarter with nice sequential improvement in customer additions resulting from a number of significant changes as we fully integrate mobile into our core cable operations and re-prioritized our sales channels. While we’re really excited for 2021, as we recently expanded parts of our MVNO agreement with Verizon that will enable us to improve our range of offerings and acquire more customers, more profitably.

As we said from the beginning, an MVNO led, capital-light wireless model is the right one for us and has even more strategic opportunity in the years ahead. Business Services came back faster than we expected. This quarter we added 26,000 net new customers and generated revenue growth of 4.8%, the highest we’ve seen since the pandemic began. With less than 20% share of an approximately $50 billion total addressable commercial market in our footprint, we still have plenty of runway.

All in all, Cable had a fantastic 2020 and we look forward to a very strong 2021 and beyond. While the global pandemic has had a more significant impact on NBCUniversal, we took advantage of this moment to make a number of changes in both management and operations that sets us up for success. The most notable example is the reorganization of our cable networks and broadcast television businesses which are now combined along with Peacock in a structure meant to drive long-term cost efficiencies and revenue opportunities.

We finished the year having renewed a number of carriage agreements with many of our valuable distribution partners, putting us in a position of strength as we enter 2021. Peacock has had an exceptional start, exceeding all of our internal targets. This premium hybrid AVOD service, which has a light ad load and is unlike any other, offers a breadth of content that appeals to just about every demographic, at an unbeatable consumer value much of it for free.

Momentum has further accelerated with the addition of The Office, which we own and began streaming exclusively on Peacock as of January 1. Not only is The Office driving incremental users, but these viewers are naturally finding and watching other programs on this platform like Parks and Rec, Yellowstone, our latest original Saved by the Bell, mega-hit movies from Universal and other studios and sporting events such as the Premier League, Golf and even an NFL wild card game.

And earlier this week, we announced that Modern Family will be coming to Peacock next month followed by the WWE in March. In film, our decision to release our titles direct to consumer via premium video on demand when theaters were forced to close has proven to be profitable and the right move for us. While we look forward to when we can enjoy the theatrical release of many franchise films such as Fast 9 and the next Minions and Jurassic World, we will lean into what has become a successful hybrid distribution model. COVID had the most direct impact on our theme parks, which were either closed or running at limited capacity for the bulk of 2020. But I’m pleased with how quickly we were able to reopen Orlando and Osaka while ensuring the safety of our staffing guests. We continue to provide an amazing entertainment experience, our guests are responding as confirmed by our steadily increased attendance and our most recent financial results.

What we saw this fourth quarter especially in Orlando gives us even more conviction in the momentum that our theme parks will experience when we reach a sustainable recovery. We may experience some near-term setbacks with the most recent pickup in COVID cases, but I’m optimistic as ever about the long-term trajectory of this very special business. Sky had a strong and encouraging fourth quarter. We added net new customers in every market, bringing our customer base essentially back to pre-COVID levels.

The same can be said for revenue, which was essentially flat from what we generated in the fourth quarter of 2019. And we’ve continued to make meaningful progress on our strategic initiatives, Sky Q which integrates streaming has surpassed 60% penetration in the U.K. and is poised to continue with recent additions of Disney Plus, Discovery Plus and Amazon Prime Video. We’re really pleased with the success of Sky Originals which contributed to the 20% increase in viewership on our Sky entertainment channels during the fourth quarter and all of 2020 reaffirming our commitment to creating Sky Studios and expanding original programing.

While the recent wave of COVID infections and related lockdowns across Europe are once again creating disruption, we’re implementing the same protocols and procedures that worked the first time around. And we have confidence of a similar pattern as this latest lock down recedes. We really look forward to the second half of this year when we will also start to see the benefits from the reset of major sports rights contracts and cost savings that should result from a new, leaner operating model. And we’re still on plan to double 2020 EBITDA over the next several years as Jeremy recently laid out.

Speaking of Jeremy, I want to thank him for his exceptional leadership of Sky and for his partnership since the acquisition. He and the team have established an unique world-class brand and a strong well-run business that’s now fully integrated. I’m thrilled for Dana Strong who has now taken over as CEO of Sky. Many of you on this call have met with Dana since she joined our Cable business as Head of Consumer Services back in 2018. She’s an accomplished executive with a wonderful ability to transform, inspire and drive positive change. On top of all that, she also has over 20 years of international experience with nearly half of it spent in Europe. 2021 offers a lot of promise for Comcast and hopefully for the entire world. While the first half will be more challenged than the second, due to the most recent strain of COVID, we’re really encouraged by the promise of a vaccine, which is the first step in putting the parts of our business that have been most impacted back on a path toward growth.

This optimism is shared by our Board of Directors, which this morning announced an increase in our dividend for the 13th consecutive year. I’m also pleased it is now our expectation that we will return to repurchasing shares in the back half of this year. While 2020 was not what any of us had imagined a year ago at this time, our execution, cooperation and fast decision making enabled all parts of Comcast NBCUniversal and Sky to respond and manage through a difficult environment remarkably well.

I’m truly proud of what we have accomplished, and our fourth quarter shows just how well this Company is positioned to succeed. Mike over to you.

Michael J. Cavanagh — Chief Financial Officer

Thanks Brian, and good morning everyone. Now, I’ll review our fourth quarter 2020 results and make some comments on current conditions and where possible on the year ahead. Let’s begin on Slides 4 and 5 with our consolidated results. Revenue declined 2.4% to $27.7 billion for the fourth quarter and 4.9% to $103.6 billion for the full year.

Adjusted EBITDA declined 15% to $7.2 billion for the fourth quarter and 10% to $30.8 billion for the full year. COVID related severance and restructuring charges were $590 million in the fourth quarter and $828 million for the full year as we took actions to position our businesses for success in a post-COVID world.

The Corporate and Other segment includes these charges and also includes Peacock for its launch here. For 2020, Peacock generated revenue of over $100 million while EBITDA losses approached $700 million. We continue to expect that EBITDA losses for 2020 and 2021 combined for Peacock will total roughly $2 billion. Adjusted earnings per share declined 29% to $0.56 for the quarter and 17% to $2.61 for the year.

Finally, free cash flow was $1.7 billion in the quarter and $13.3 billion for the full year, reflecting the decline in EBITDA and the benefit from a reduction in working capital and capital expenditures in part due to the pandemic. Now, let’s review our business segments starting with cable communications on Slide 6. For the fourth quarter, Cable Communications revenue increased 6.3% while EBITDA increased 12% and adjusted EBITDA less capital grew 26%.

For the full year, we grew customer relationships by $1.6 million, a 41% increase year-over-year with 455,000 net additions in the fourth quarter driven by high speed Internet where we added 2 million net new residential and business customers this year and 538,000 in the fourth quarter. These record customer additions were the primary driver of our high-speed Internet revenue growth of 13% for the quarter and 10% for the full year.

Other revenue highlights include acceleration in both business services and wireless. Business services posted 4.8% revenue growth and 26,000 net new customer additions, primarily driven by improvement in small businesses. Wireless revenue grew 36% with 246,000 net new lines in the quarter, bringing us to 2.8 million total lines at year-end.

Wireless is a strategic priority for us and should accelerate on the back of several actions we have taken. First, we’ve expanded our Verizon MVNO agreement, second, we fully integrated mobile into our core operations and third, we’ve refined our marketing and activated all of our sales channels and we’re seeing a nice lift on our retail stores, which are now fully open.

For video, revenue declined 0.7% with higher rates implemented in the beginning of 2020 more than offset by subscriber declines, including a 248,000 net loss in customers this quarter. And advertising revenue increased 34% year over year or 2.2% excluding political which almost doubled what we had generated in the last presidential election cycle in 2016.

Turning to expenses, Cable Communications’ fourth quarter expenses increased 2.4%. Programming expenses were up 7.2% primarily due to the number of contract renewals that started to cycle through in 2020 combined with annual escalators in existing agreements. Non-programming expenses declined slightly reflecting lower technical and product support and customer service costs which were partially offset by higher advertising, marketing and promotion spend to drive top line growth and higher expenses associated with the increased political advertising activity this quarter.

Non-programming expenses per customer relationship decreased 5.1%, despite our record customer growth. Cable Communications’ EBITDA grew by 12% in the quarter and 8.6% for the full year with margins reaching 42.1%, an improvement of 170 basis points, excluding the RSN adjustments that impacted results earlier in the year. Cable capital expenditures decreased 1.1% resulting in capex intensity of 13.5%. For the full year, capital expenditures declined 4.4% resulting in capex intensity of 11%, our lowest full year on record and an improvement of 100 basis points year-over-year exclusive of RSN adjustments driven by lower spending on customer premise equipment and support capital, partially offset by higher spending on scalable infrastructure, which was driven by our ongoing investment to enhance the capacity of our network to support increased data usage.

Turning to the current environment, high-speed Internet customer additions remain healthy, and we have all the pieces in place for 2021 to be a very strong year. We also have to remember that 2020 was exceptional on many accounts and because of that we view 2019, which was also very strong for us as a more appropriate year against which to benchmark our performance.

Turning to video, we expect the higher video rates we implemented at the beginning of this year, resulting from our current programming renewal cycle to drive video sub losses back to the levels we had experienced in the first half of 2020. Our video strategy is centered on profitability. We do not chase on profitable video subscribers as we can now offer Flex for free to those who prefer a streaming only entertainment option. Looking to the full year, we expect Cable Communications revenue growth to exceed the 3.4% we just reported for 2020 as we remain focused on driving our connectivity businesses, with better year-over-year comparisons in the first half.

We expect programming expense growth to increase at high single-digit levels similar to the fourth quarter as programming carriage renewals rolled through in 2021, a program expense growth is expected to moderate in 2022 and thereafter. Non-programming operating expense growth should normalize at a low single-digit increase to 2019 levels as we support the higher level of customer relationships and accelerate growth in our wireless business, which we expect to achieve standalone profitability in 2021.

With our consistent discipline on expenses and capital investment coupled with the trends at work as we remain focused on connectivity, we are confident in our ability to increase profitability, expand margins and improve capex intensity both in 2021 and thereafter.

Now let’s turn to Slide 7 for NBCUniversal. For the fourth quarter, NBCUniversal revenue decreased 18% to $7.5 billion and EBITDA decreased 21% to $1.6 billion. Cable Networks revenue was down 6.4% in the fourth quarter, driven by a 38% decline in content licensing and other revenue while distribution revenue was flat compared to a year ago, reflecting the absence of carriage renewals combined with modest sequential improvement in subscriber losses. The delay to the start of the NBA and NHL seasons had a negative impact on our advertising revenue, which declined 4.2% while the related shift of sports rights amortization out of the quarter was a benefit to EBITDA which grew 22% year-over-year.

For the full year, Cable Networks’ EBITDA increased 4% primarily driven by the sports related impacts of COVID. Fewer sporting events in 2020 contributed to lower distribution and advertising revenue as well as lower programming and production expenses of $655 million year-over-year. Seasons were shortened earlier in the year and current seasons were delayed pushing a number of events and the related rights amortization costs to 2021.

So looking to 2021, we expect healthy distribution revenue growth as a result of recent successful carriage renewals. We also currently expect significantly more sporting events compared to 2020 which should result in higher advertising revenue, but also a significant increase in sports related programming and production costs, equating to a low double-digit decline in Cable Networks’ EBITDA this year.

Turning to Broadcast, revenue decreased 12% in the fourth quarter due to a 39% decline in content licensing and a 9.6% decline in advertising revenue partially offset by another quarter of double-digit increases in retransmission consent fees. The content licensing revenue declines at both broadcast and cable networks were timing related and sales to streaming platforms including Peacock were more heavily concentrated in the first nine months of the year.

We also had a difficult comparison to a significant library deal in last year’s fourth quarter. The decline in advertising revenue was driven by lower ratings, partly due to the delayed launch of our fall season. This was somewhat offset by record levels of political advertising at our local stations. The lower revenues were partially offset by a decline in operating costs, reflecting lower content licensing and the delay in production due to COVID-19 resulting in a decline of 24% to $356 million in Broadcast EBITDA.

Filmed Entertainment revenue declined 8.3% and EBITDA increased 65% to $151 million for the fourth quarter. Theatrical revenue declined 70% due to theaters being either closed or operating at limited capacity while content licensing increased 23% driven by PVOD. Expenses were significantly lower due to fewer releases as a result of COVID-19. In 2021, we hope to debut a number of our franchise films in theaters such as Fast 9 and Minions 2, but the situation remains fluid and we are still adjusting our 2021 slate to maximize value as evidenced by our recent decision to push back the release of The Boss Baby 2 from March to September.

Theme parks revenue was $579 million in the quarter with an EBITDA loss of $15 million. These results reflect Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Japan operating at limited capacity while Hollywood remains closed. Results also include $45 million of Universal Beijing preopening costs. For 2021, keep in mind that the first quarter tends to be seasonally light in terms of attendance, and we also expect an increased impact given new restrictions in Japan which have also caused us to delay the opening of Super Nintendo World.

We are pleased that Universal Beijing remains set to open this summer with preopening costs ramping $300 million in the first half of this year. One last item I’d like to highlight, we will be changing the way we report for NBCUniversal starting in the first quarter of 2021 with the largest impact being to our television businesses as we combine cable networks and broadcast into one segment along with Peacock.

Now let’s turn to Slide 8 for Sky, which I’ll speak to on a constant currency basis. Sky revenue for the fourth quarter declined 0.9% to $5.2 billion, reflecting a 2.8% decline in direct to consumer revenue driven mostly by our hospitality or pubs and clubs segment, which was challenged by additional COVID-related lockdowns during the quarter. Excluding hospitality direct to consumer revenue was essentially flat year-over-year with solid low single-digit growth in the U.K. Somewhat offsetting the decline in direct to consumer revenue was a 10% increase in content revenue as we monetized our original programming, while advertising revenue grew 3.9% as Sky outperformed a challenged advertising market, helped by a strong performance in the U.K.

Sky added 244,000 net new customers in the quarter, bringing us essentially back to pre-COVID levels of total customer relationships with additions in all markets, driven by a very healthy streaming business. We’ve also seen strong uptick in our broadband and mobile products in the U.K.

Sky EBITDA was $139 million as the fourth quarter was impacted by a number of expense items such as incremental sports rights amortization related to the shift of sporting events that have been delayed as a result of COVID-19, higher investments in entertainment programming, costs related to the launch of our new Sky channels last May as well as higher marketing spend to promote strategic initiatives such as Sky Q, growth in our mobile product in the U.K., and broadband in Italy.

Looking ahead, we would characterize 2021 as a tale of two halves. The first half is under pressure due to the recent increase in COVID related restrictions to the extreme levels we experienced at the beginning of the pandemic. With the government mandating the closure of pubs and clubs, as well as many retail outlets, we are experiencing weakness in hospitality and advertising and we now expect Sky’s first quarter revenue to decline slightly year-over-year.

We also expect first half expenses to be elevated when compared to 2020 as higher sports rights amortization resulting from sporting events being postponed from 2020 to 2021 will be with us through the second quarter. In non-sports related costs, we will see an increase as we grow broadband and mobile in the U.K., broadband in Italy and launch the SMB business in the U.K. later this quarter.

In the second half of ’21, we expect a quick recovery in hospitality and advertising revenue once these latest restrictions are lifted and an acceleration in EBITDA growth from the tailwinds related to our major sports rights resets and more efficient operating structure. I’ll wrap up with free cash flow and capital allocation on Slide 9. We generated $13.3 billion in free cash flow and paid $4.1 billion in dividends to our shareholders in 2020.

Consolidated total capital, which includes capex as well as software and intangibles decreased 6.4% for the year to $11.6 billion while working capital improved by $2.2 billion to a decline of $178 million for the full year, both reflecting an impact from COVID. Looking to 2021, we anticipate total capital will remain relatively flat to 2020 levels while the working capital drag will increase relative to the levels we saw in 2019, which is the more appropriate comparison, due to an increase in content investment, our broadcast of the Olympics and the reversal of COVID-related one-time tax deferrals.

Turning to capital allocation, our strategy has always been a balance of several important priorities, maintaining a strong balance sheet, investing in profitable organic growth and returning capital to shareholders. First, on our balance sheet, we’ve made great progress reducing net debt from $108 billion post the Sky acquisition at the end of 2018 to $90 billion at the end of 2020.

Second, we remained focused on organic investment in our businesses to grow the long-term earnings power of the Company, including our capex investment in Broadband and Parks and continued investment behind other growth initiatives where we see strong return on investments such as Xfinity Mobile, Peacock, Flex, Sky Q and Broadband in Italy.

Third, we are committed to returning capital to shareholders through dividends and buybacks and we have a proven track record. We have increased our dividend 13 years in a row, at a 17% CAGR, significantly in excess of the S&P over that same time period. In addition, we have a demonstrated history of buying back stock, having reduced our share count by nearly 20% between the NBCUniversal and Sky acquisitions.

In 2021, we believe we will be able to return to our historical practice of returning ample capital to our shareholders. We are again raising the dividend by $0.08 a share to $1 per share and we are planning to return to buying back our stock. As Brian mentioned, our hope is to start in the back half of this year gradually ramping up to historical levels while we continue to pace towards hitting our intended target leverage levels, which we currently expect to reach by year-end 2022. The specific timing and magnitude of our buyback activity will be subject to improvement in our businesses most impacted by the pandemic and the implications related to potential changes in tax policy.

Thanks for joining us on the call this morning, and I’ll now hand it back to Marci to handle Q&A.

Marci Ryvicker — Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Thanks, Mike. Regina, let’s open the call for questions, please.

We are still processing the Q&A portion of the conference call. We will be updating it as soon as we analyze and process the con call. Stay tuned here for more updates.