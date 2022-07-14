Conagra Brands (CAG) Q4 profit rises and beats estimates; revenue up 6%

Packaged Foods company Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE: CAG) on Thursday said its fourth-quarter profit increased supported by a 6% revenue growth. Earnings came in above the consensus forecast while sales missed.

At $2.91 billion, fourth-quarter net sales were up 6% year-over-year. But the top line performance fell short of expectations. Organic sales benefited from an improvement in price/mix, aided by the company’s inflation-driven pricing actions that were reflected in the marketplace throughout the quarter and favorable brand mix.

Fourth-quarter net income, adjusted for special items, moved up to $0.65 per share from $0.54 per share in the same period of last year and topped expectations. Reported profit, meanwhile, declined to $158.9 million or $0.33 per share in the most recent quarter from $309.5 million or $0.64 per share in the fourth quarter of 2022.

“Throughout fiscal 2022 our team took decisive actions to offset inflation and invest in our business. I’m pleased that our brands continued to resonate with consumers, and we continued to grow share,” said Sean Connolly, chief executive officer of Conagra Brands.

