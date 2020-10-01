Conagra Brands, Inc. (CAG) Q1 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) Q1 2021 earnings call dated

Presentation:

Operator

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Conagra Brands Fiscal ’21 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

At this time, I’d like to turn the conference call over to Brian Kearney, Investor Relations. Sir, please go ahead.

Brian Kearney — Investor Relations

Good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us.

I’ll remind you that we will be making some forward-looking statements today. While we are making those statements in good faith, we do not have any guarantee about the results we will achieve. Descriptions of the risk factors are included in the documents we’ve filed with the SEC.

Also, we will be discussing some non-GAAP financial measures. References to adjusted items, including organic net sales, refer to measures that exclude items management believes impact the comparability for the period referenced. Please see the earnings release for additional information on our comparability items. The GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations can be found in either the earnings press release or the earnings slides, both of which can be found in the Investor Relations section of our website, conagrabrands.com.

Finally, please note that we expect to report our second quarter earnings in early January this fiscal year. We will issue a press release with the specific details later this calendar year.

With that, I’ll turn it over to Sean.

Sean Connolly — President and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Brian.

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our first quarter fiscal 2021 earnings call. I hope that you and your families are continuing to stay safe and healthy.

Today, I’m going to unpack the quarter for you and then share our perspective on how the evolving consumer environment is shaping longer-term demand for our products. So let’s get started.

Building upon our impressive momentum at the end of last year, we’re off to a strong start in Q1. We exceeded our expectations and saw broad-based strength across the portfolio. We will detail today why [Phonetic] we believe our business is well positioned to continue to deliver strong results, both in the near and long term. Transformation we’ve undertaken over the past five years by following our Conagra Way playbook to perpetually reshape our portfolio and capabilities for growth and better margins has proven critical in enabling us to respond to the changing dynamics in the current environment. Our modernized portfolio, commitment to innovate and agile culture have allowed us to respond to the increased consumer demand and changing preferences today and position us to deliver meaningful growth into the future.

Our robust performance has also helped us to get ahead of our expected deleveraging cadence. As Dave will detail later, we expect to reach our net leverage ratio target of 3.5 times to 3.6 times by the third quarter of fiscal 2021. Paying down debt has been a capital allocation priority in recent quarters, but you also know that we are committed, long-term, to a balanced capital allocation approach. Given our progress on deleveraging and because we remain confident in the long-term outlook for our business, our Board has increased our quarterly dividend by 29% to $1.10 on an annualized basis. And, as I’ll discuss more, we also continue to invest in the business.

Performance reflects the great work our team has accomplished during these challenging times. In particular, I want to recognize the thousands of hardworking Conagra team members on the front lines. Your extraordinary efforts in simultaneously keeping employees safe and maximizing our supply have made it possible for us to continue to meet the needs of our communities, customers and consumers, and I couldn’t be prouder of them.

Let’s get into the business update. As the table on slide 7 shows, our execution in the quarter enabled us to exceed our expectations across the board. We delivered organic net sales growth of 15%, adjusted operating margins of 20.2%, adjusted EPS of $0.70. We ended the quarter with a net leverage ratio of 3.7 times compared to 4.0 times at the end of Q4.

During the first quarter, we continued to drive significant growth in each of our three retail segments. Total Conagra retail sales grew 12.9% year-over-year, driven by double-digit growth in snacks, frozen and stables. Importantly, our higher margin, non-promoted volume contributed significantly to this growth. Not only did we grow at a great rate, we expanded our presence with consumers and gained share. We increased household penetration by 100 basis points and category share by 30 basis points.

Slide 9 demonstrates how our investments in e-commerce over the last several years continued to yield results in the quarter. Strengthening our e-commerce capabilities has been an area of focus for us, and we’re seeing the fruits of our labor. Our e-commerce retail sales have recently demonstrated impressive growth and over the past five quarters have consistently outpaced total industry e-commerce growth.

First quarter also saw continued strong innovation momentum. Our steadfast commitment to the Conagra Way playbook has enabled us to consistently exceed our goal of having 15% of total retail sales each year come from products launched within the past three years. And of course, as our overall sales continue to increase, this percentage of sales represents a larger absolute dollar amount.

Even during these challenging times, we remain committed to delivering innovation to our customers and consumers. Our growth is rooted in innovation, and we are driving category performance. Slide 11 highlights two examples in big growth areas: frozen and snacks. Let’s take a look at the frozen single serve meals category. As compared to our fiscal ’17, this category experienced a $575 million increase in retail sales during the 52-week period ended August 30.

Our innovation in frozen single serve meals over the past three years is unmistakable. We’ve generated almost 100% of that categories’ growth over the same period. We’ve applied this proven strategy to our snacks portfolio and are seeing similar category driving growth. Slim Jim has consistently gained share and has the top position in dollar sales for meat snack innovation. And to top it all off, our new Slim Jim Savage Stick has the number one velocity in all meat snacks. Given this track record, our innovation success has earned tremendous credibility with our customers.

And our most recent slate of innovation is enabling us to further enhance that credibility. Slide 12 shows some of the highlights, offerings packed with modern food attributes and [Indecipherable] trend flavors. Some of these began launching in Q4, and we’re pleased with their early end market performance. We will continue to roll these out throughout the year.

We’re also excited about the innovation shown here on slide 13. We’re using our broad portfolio to extend high growth brands beyond their legacy forms. By leveraging our existing capabilities, we’re extending Gardein and Healthy Choice into attractive categories with large profit pools: soups, jerky and salad dressing. And these two success stories are even going one step further: co-branding single-serve frozen meals.

Slide 14 shows some examples of what else we have on deck for the balance of fiscal ’21. Clearly, we are not slowing down on our innovation agenda.

I’d now like to take a moment to touch on recent performance in our three domestic retail domains, starting with frozen. Slide 15 shows our impressive performance in total frozen during the quarter. This business is over $5 billion in annual retail sales, and it grew 13.5% in the quarter, with double-digit growth in single-serve meals, multi-serve meals and plant based meat alternatives.

With respect to frozen vegetables, recall that last quarter we were supply constrained in Birds Eye. Demand was in excess of our available capacity, exacerbated by a brief plant shutdown to keep our employees safe and healthy. I’m pleased to report that during the first quarter, our Birds Eye plants [Indecipherable] full capacity and, as the quarter progressed, we qualified external manufacturers to supplement our capabilities. While our consumption in frozen vegetables grew 0.7% in the quarter, our shipments grew at a much faster rate as retailers started rebuilding inventories. Sitting here today, Birds Eye, which holds the number one position in the category and has over twice the category share compared to the closest branded competitor, is very well positioned as we enter the important holiday season.

Turning to snacks. Snacks business delivered another impressive quarter of growth, 14.6% versus the previous year and 22.7% on a two-year basis. In meat snacks, we are working to maintain our growth and capabilities by investing in expanded capacity at our Troy, Ohio, plant. To be clear, this investment is not a reaction to the near-term environment, but a decision made pre COVID and rooted in our longer-term outlook for the business.

Our meaningful staples results, as shown on slide 17, demonstrate that this domain remains extremely relevant. Our staples business grew retail sales 11.6% year-over-year, with strong performance across our portfolio of iconic brands.

I’d now like to turn to our perspective on the evolving environment and what we see going forward. While we hope and expect that the most acute and severe impact of COVID-19 is behind us, we believe that recent shifts in consumer behavior coupled with macroeconomic trends suggest that at home eating will remain elevated for some time. We also believe that we are very well positioned to capitalize on this opportunity.

I’ll unpack these points a bit more. We see consumers experiencing and making lifestyle changes driven by COVID-19 that suggest the arrival of a sustained shift in eating habits. We also know from prior recessions that an economic downturn typically leads to a permanent increase in at home eating even when economic growth returns. These consumer trends affect everyone in our industry, but we believe that Conagra is uniquely positioned to benefit substantially from this environment.

Our portfolio is well developed in the eating occasions that have seen the most significant and sustained shift to at-home eating, and our portfolio delivers against the cooking behaviors that consumers are adopting. We’re attracting more new buyers than our peers, and consumers are choosing to stick with Conagra and come back for more. With our proven track record of innovation, we believe we will continue to attract new consumers and deliver food that meets their evolving needs.

Let’s drill down on some of the proof points that underpin these expectations. Starting with why we believe at-home eating will remain elevated. As you know, the vast majority of our sales are sourced from the United States, and unfortunately, the US economy has been greatly affected by the pandemic. Unemployment in the US remains high, the pace of new job growth is decelerating and many US households have limited savings. [Indecipherable] how this recession may impact Americans’ eating habits going forward, we looked back at how behavior changed in the wake of the last recession.

Slide 20 shows the percent of eating occasions that have been sourced at home in the US since 2007. As you can see, the ’08 recession was a catalyst for a 200 basis point increase in at-home eating occasions, from 80% to 82% over the course of four years. Importantly, that rate held steady long after the recession ended, even when the economy returned to growth and employment hit record levels. With the COVID-19 disruption, we’ve already seen another 200 basis point increase to 84% in the four months from March to June 2020. History is a guide [Indecipherable] the increased percentage of at-home eating occasions should persist even when economic growth returns.

And as slide 21 shows, as consumers are saving money in their food budgets, they are using their dollars and time differently. They are preparing to be at home for an extended period of time. [Indecipherable] are investing in their houses, their home gyms, their entertainment systems and their kitchens. In the chart on the right, you can see that consumers are also spending more time cooking. Data is showing that consumers are tackling more complex meals, in other words, they’re are upgrading their culinary skills. We don’t expect these upgrades to homes, at-home entertainment, kitchens and cooking skills to go away anytime soon. This all leads to one conclusion: more time at home, and as a result, more consumption of food at home.

The pivot to remote work is also a meaningful development. The significant workplace disruption we’ve experienced over the past several months has given way to a new normal: remote workforce. The chart on the left of slide 22 shows how even baseline projections see office vacancies remaining elevated over the coming years. Furthermore, on the right, we can see how remote workforce adoption has significantly increased. More working from home means more lunches eaten at home and real opportunity for a portfolio like ours. And while we are well past the initial spike of stock-up behavior when COVID first emerged in the US in March, at-home eating occasions have remained elevated, even increasing over the most recent two weeks of data.

As the chart on slide 23 shows, we’re continuing to see a double-digit percent increase in total industry sales at retail versus the prior year. During our first quarter, food and beverage industry sales rose an impressive 14%. While we don’t know exactly how these growth rates will trend going forward, we do know that we’re entering the cold and flu season and that winter weather could limit the appeal of outdoor restaurant dining in many parts of the country. All of these factors give us reason to believe that the elevated levels of at-home eating should persist. We also believe that Conagra is uniquely positioned to benefit.

Let’s start with slide 24. Total at-home meals have increased almost 6% in the three months ending July 2020. That’s almost 7 billion meals. When you take a closer look at this growth by daypart, the increases in meals and dollars are skewing towards lunch and dinner. And as you know, Conagra is well developed in both of these dayparts. The chart on the right shows that in fact our portfolio over-indexes in dinner and it’s almost at parity for lunch compared to the overall mix. And whether a consumer wants to cook from scratch to put those newly developed culinary skills to the test or heat and eat, Conagra’s diverse portfolio can deliver a solution for every need in every daypart. So we are very well positioned for when and how people are eating more at home.

On slide 25, you can see the benefits. Over 80% of our categories have been growing in line or faster than the industry. And, as I mentioned earlier, we’ve been gaining share within those categories. This is further demonstrated by slide 6, which shows we’re attracting new buyers at a faster rate than any of our peers. Slide 27 shows that the buyers we’re attracting over-index to the coveted millennial and Gen X generations. As you might expect, we’re seeing substantial millennial expansion in frozen, but just as importantly, we’re seeing their expansion in snacks and staples as well. Because of this, we’re creating the groundwork for future growth above the category and above our peers. We’re attracting younger generations and building superior consumer lifetime value.

And not only are more consumers trying our products, they’re liking them and coming back for more. Take a look at the chart on slide 28. New trier repeat rates for our consumers whose first trial was in March or April have remained steady at above 50%. That stickiness can be seen further in the chart on slide 29. Not only are repeat rates sustaining, but the depth of repeat is improving. More consumers are choosing to repurchase a Conagra product two or more times compared to where we were a year ago. When you compare us to our peers, we are at the front of the pack. Slide 30 shows that we rank above nearly all of our peers in the total percentage of repeat purchasers, demonstrating the improved stickiness of our brand loyalty.

So in summary, executing our disciplined Conagra Way playbook over the last five years has grown our portfolio, grown our capabilities and positioned us to meet the evolving needs of our consumers, while earning the confidence of our customers. We believe that at-home eating will remain elevated for some time as consumers seek affordable and convenient meals that meet the needs of their new normal. And we are confident that Conagra is well positioned to see sustained benefit.

And with that, I’ll turn it over to Dave.

David Marberger — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Sean, and good morning, everyone.

I’ll walk through our first quarter financial performance and outlook before opening the line for questions.

Let’s look at the P&L highlights for the quarter, which are captured on slide 33. As Sean discussed, we started fiscal ’21 on a strong note. Elevated demand across our retail segments, coupled with effective execution, enabled us to exceed expectations for net sales, profitability, free cash flow and deleveraging. Compared to the same period a year ago, net sales and organic net sales for the first quarter were up 12.1% and 15% respectively. Adjusted gross margin increased 244 basis points to 30.7%. Adjusted operating margin increased 450 basis points versus the same period a year ago, reaching 20.2% for the quarter. Adjusted EBITDA increased 34.5% to $647 million. And adjusted EPS increased 62.8% to $0.70, exceeding our first quarter guidance.

Slide 34 outlines the drivers of our first quarter net sales versus the same period a year ago. As you can see, the 15% increase in organic net sales was driven by a double-digit increase in volume as well as favorable impacts from price/mix. Favorable pricing and sales mix both contributed to the growth in the quarter. Price/mix also included a benefit of approximately 70 basis points from a favorable change in estimate associated with a prior period trade expense accrual. The organic net sales increase more than offset headwinds from divestitures and foreign exchange. As we’ve pointed out in the past, the impact from divestitures continues to diminish sequentially as we anniversary the divestiture closing dates. Including the impact of the recently announced divestiture of H.K. Anderson, the full year impact of divestitures is expected to approximate 100 basis points.

Turning to slide 35, you’ll find a summary of net sales by segment for the first quarter. We saw continued strong growth in each of the Company’s three retail segments on both a reported and organic basis. The net sales increase was primarily driven by consumers’ increasing their at-home food consumption as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which benefited our three retail segments but negatively impacted the Foodservice segment.

In the quarter, our Grocery & Snacks segment reported organic net sales growth of 20.7%. This segment benefited as consumers continued to purchase convenient shelf-stable products to enhance their at-home eating experience. Segment growth in shipments this quarter exceeded growth in consumption as retailers began rebuilding inventories on brands such as Hunt’s, PAM, Duncan Hines and Vlasic.

The Refrigerated & Frozen segment also experienced strong growth in the quarter. The 19% increase in organic net sales is a testament to our innovation and modernization efforts and the role our portfolio plays in meeting the needs of today’s consumers. This segment also experienced shipment growth greater than consumption growth in the quarter, primarily as a result of Birds Eye. As Sean mentioned, we increased capacity in frozen vegetables during the quarter, enabling retailers to start replenishing their inventories.

The International segment’s 13.1% organic net sales growth came in stronger than we forecasted, with each of the segment’s regions posting growth higher than projected, primarily from COVID related demand.

Our Foodservice segment reported a 20.3% organic net sales decline, primarily driven by a volume decrease of 24.2% due to lower restaurant traffic. This marks an improvement from last quarter as some restaurant traffic began to rebound.

Slide 36 outlines the drivers of the 450 basis points of adjusted operating margin expansion in the first quarter. Our margin levers such as realized productivity, price/mix, operating leverage and synergies drove a 610 basis point increase in the quarter. The specific drivers of this increase are supply chain realized productivity of 290 basis points, price/mix of 250 basis points, cost of goods sold synergy of 90 basis points and operating leverage of 60 basis points. Also, the net impact of divestitures, FX and other items negatively impacted operating margin by 80 basis points.

Cost of goods sold inflation was approximately 3.1% in the quarter, which negatively impacted gross margin by 220 basis points. We incurred approximately $34 million in cost of goods sold directly related to our COVID-19 response, which negatively impacted gross margin by 150 basis points. Our A&P rate was favorable by 20 basis points in the quarter due to the favorable sales leverage, as on a dollar basis, we spent approximately the same amount as last year’s first quarter. Finally, our SG&A rate was favorable by 190 basis points. Approximately 160 basis points was related to the combination of fixed cost leverage on higher net sales and reduced spending related to COVID-19 as employees worked from home and did not travel. The remaining 30 basis point improvement was driven by synergies, partially offset by normal SG&A inflation and increases in stock-based compensation expense. We have certainly seen a margin benefit driven by the current environment, but it’s also clear to see that we have made great progress improving the underlying operating margin of the business.

Slide 37 shows our adjusted operating profit and margin summary by segment in the first quarter. Our total Company adjusted operating profit increased 44.2% to $541 million in the quarter. Importantly, all four of our segments reported margin expansion in the quarter. These results demonstrate the tremendous operating margin improvement in our domestic retail and international segments. While the Foodservice segment saw a decline in operating profit dollars, the segment reported a 28 basis point increase in adjusted operating margin. This was aided by lower inventory write-offs and less trade spending in the quarter.

Slide 38 highlights that our adjusted EPS increased 62.8% to $0.70 in the quarter, primarily driven by the increase in adjusted operating profit associated with the net sales increase and margin expansion.

Turning to slide 39, you will see a summary of our synergy capture since the close of the Pinnacle Foods acquisition in fiscal ’19. After exceeding our fiscal ’20 goal of $180 million, we have continued our strong synergy progress in the beginning of fiscal ’21. In Q1, we captured an incremental $35 million in savings, bringing total cumulative synergies through the end of the first quarter to $219 million. To date, the majority of our synergies have been in SG&A, and we expect the majority of the remaining synergies to be reflected in cost of goods sold. We’re very pleased with our progress and are confident that we will continue to deliver — to deliver on our commitment.

Slide 40 shows the strong progress we’ve made to improve our balance sheet and cash flow. From the close of the Pinnacle acquisition in the second quarter of fiscal ’19 through the end of the first quarter of fiscal ’21, we have reduced total gross debt by more than $1.9 billion, resulting in total net debt of $9.2 billion. As of the end of the first quarter, our net leverage ratio was 3.7 times, down from 4 times at the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal ’20. Given our [Indecipherable] we are confident in our ability to achieve our targeted leverage ratio of 3.5 to 3.6 times by the third quarter of fiscal ’21. In addition, we remain committed to solid investment grade credit ratings.

Also, our cash flow remains very strong. In the first quarter, our cash flow from operating activities increased $78 million or 37% compared to the prior year. At the same time, we increased our investment in the business by increasing capex by $39 million or 36%. Supply chain investments and cost savings and capacity projects made up most of our year-over-year spend as we continued to optimize our network and drive brand growth. This has led to our free cash flow increasing $39 million or 38% from the last year’s first quarter.

As a result of our strong cash flows and progress reducing debt, we have greater financial flexibility to both invest in the business and return cash to shareholders. This, coupled with consistent successful execution of our strategic priorities and our ongoing confidence in the long-term strength of the business, led our Board to approve a 29% increase in the quarterly dividend

[Technical Issues]

Sean and me shared this morning, we believe there is much to look forward to in the quarters ahead. However, the dynamics surrounding COVID-19 continue to make forecasting with specificity a challenge. What we can share is that we anticipate a continuation of elevated retail demand throughout the second quarter. We are therefore providing second quarter guidance, as noted in the release and on this slide.

We expect organic net sales growth of plus 6% to plus 8% in the second quarter. We expect adjusted operating margin in the second quarter to be in the range of 18% to 18.5%. Relative to Q1 operating margin, we expect less operating leverage benefit and we expect to increase our marketing support both above the line and below the line. We believe there are opportunities to increase brand-building investments where capacity permits. Given these operating margin factors, along with expected improvement in below the line items, we expect to deliver second quarter adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations in the range of $0.70 to $0.74. We expect to reach our leverage target of 3.5 to 3.6 times by the third quarter of this fiscal year. Of course, our ability to achieve these targets assumes continued performance, end-to-end, by our supply chain.

Finally, we are reaffirming all of our fiscal ’22 targets this morning. Note that the impact of the H.K. Anderson divestiture is small enough that we will not be adjusting our fiscal ’22 EPS targets for the divestiture.

Thanks for listening, everyone. That concludes my remarks. I’ll now pass it to the operator to open it up for questions.

Questions and Answers:

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question today comes from Andrew Lazar from Barclays. Please go ahead with your question.

Andrew Lazar — Barclays Bank — Analyst

Good morning, everybody.

Sean Connolly — President and Chief Executive Officer

Good morning.

David Marberger — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Hey, Andrew.

Andrew Lazar — Barclays Bank — Analyst

I guess — hi there — I guess, first off, just I guess some clarity on this. You talked about, obviously in some of your key — key segments, shipments exceeding what we would have expected around — around takeaway — or around takeaway, given some rebuilding of retailer inventory. Can you tell us about how much of that might have benefited overall organic sales growth in the quarter? And I assume that’s really just retailers getting back to more normalized levels as opposed to volume that needs to sort of come out of future quarters.

David Marberger — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Yeah, Andrew. Let me take that. It’s Dave. Yeah, as we came out of Q4, the retailer inventory levels were below historic levels. We talked about that specifically for Birds Eye, but we also stalled [Phonetic] in several of our grocery brands as well. So the shipments above consumption in the first quarter were clearly just getting the inventory levels back to the days of supply that they’re looking for. As we sit here — as we ended Q1 and we sit here today, retailer days of supply are still below historic levels. So, when you look at shipping above consumption, it wasn’t now we’re sitting here with heavy retailer inventories. We’re still below historic averages. So it was a catch-up from where inventory levels were at the end of Q4.

Andrew Lazar — Barclays Bank — Analyst

And just as part of that, would you expect the 6% to 8% organic sales growth in fiscal 2Q to be, all in, more in keeping with what consumption trends are or above what you anticipate consumption will be because of some continued retailer inventory build? And then I’ve just got a quick follow-up.

David Marberger — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Yeah. Right now, we’re forecasting that shipments will pretty much be in line with consumption for Q2.

We are still processing the Q&A portion of the conference call. We will be updating it as soon as we analyze and process the con call. Stay tuned here for more updates.

Disclaimer This transcript is produced by AlphaStreet, Inc. While we strive to produce the best transcripts, it may contain misspellings and other inaccuracies. This transcript is provided as is without express or implied warranties of any kind. As with all our articles, AlphaStreet, Inc. does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company’s SEC filings. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed in this transcript constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of securities or commodities. Any opinion expressed in the transcript does not necessarily reflect the views of AlphaStreet, Inc. © COPYRIGHT 2020, AlphaStreet, Inc. All rights reserved. Any reproduction, redistribution or retransmission is expressly prohibited.