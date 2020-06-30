Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Conagra Brands, Inc. (CAG) Q4 2020 earnings call dated

Presentation:

Brian Kearney — Head of Investor Relations

Good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us.

I’ll remind you that we will be making some forward-looking statements today. While we are making those statements in good faith, we do not have any guarantee about the results we will achieve. Descriptions of the risk factors are included in the documents we filed with the SEC.

Also, we will be discussing some non-GAAP financial measures. References to adjusted items, including organic net sales, refer to measures that exclude items that management believes impact comparability for the period referenced. Please see the earnings release for additional information on our comparability items. The GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations can be found either in the earnings press release or the earnings slides, both of which can be found in the Investor Relations section of our website, Conagrabrands.com.

Finally, we will be making some references to total Conagra Brands as well as Legacy Conagra Brands. References to Legacy Conagra Brands refer to measures that exclude any income or expenses associated with the acquired Pinnacle Foods business.

With that, I’ll turn it over to Sean.

Sean Connolly — President and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Brian.

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our fourth quarter fiscal 2020 earnings call. On behalf of Conagra Brands, I want to start by expressing my heartfelt hope that you and your families are continuing to stay safe and healthy.

On today’s call, we’re going to address our fourth quarter and fiscal 2020 results, our expectations for fiscal 2021 and our perspective on why Conagra is uniquely positioned to succeed in this new environment. But first, I want to provide some context around what has brought us to this point.

Over the past five years, we have been purposefully architecting one of the largest transformations in the food industry. When we embarked on this process, we made major strategic decisions on where to compete and how to win. After decades as a food conglomerate, we transformed into a pure play branded food company with a portfolio focused on competing in three domains: frozen, snacks and staples.

We committed to perpetually reshaping our portfolio for better growth and better margins, and established a disciplined approach rooted in a playbook that we call the Conagra Way. This relentlessly principle-based playbook is filled with repeatable and scalable processes that focus on modernizing our iconic brands through superior food, contemporary packaging and strong, consistent marketing investment. The Conagra Way is not just a way to build brands, but an operating model that has helped cultivate our agile, motivated and highly energized culture.

As I’ll describe in more detail in a moment, fiscal 2020 saw unprecedented performance as we built upon the extraordinary progress we have made over the past five years. We further strengthened our business, including getting legacy Pinnacle back on track, and delivered strong financial results. During the fourth quarter in particular our transformation was put to the test, and you are seeing the fruits of our labor.

Our modernized portfolio and agile culture enabled us to respond to the increased consumer demand driven by COVID-19. At this point, the degree to which demand will return to historical norms is still uncertain and the timing of the changes in consumer demand is also uncertain. However, we believe that demand will likely remain elevated in the near term given both consumer perceptions about returning to work and eating outside the home as well as the fact that consumers are discovering and rediscovering the pleasures, conveniences and tremendous value proposition of dining at home.

Dave will cover the financials in more detail, but I want to let you know that we continue to be on track to deliver our fiscal 2022 algorithm, and we remain committed to achieving our leverage target of 3.5 times to 3.6 times by the end of fiscal 2021.

As we’ll detail today, we believe our portfolio is optimally positioned to succeed in the new normal. We are focused on making the right investments to ensure that we can continue to safely and reliably meet consumers’ needs in fiscal ’21 and the longer term. In today’s presentation, we will cover our business update, the behavioral shifts we have seen and how Conagra is well positioned to benefit from these shifts and what we expect going forward in terms of our near-term outlook and the opportunity to create long-term value.

Beginning with our business update. Before I get into the numbers, I would like to recognize that our extraordinary results have only been possible because of the thousands of hardworking Conagra team members on the front lines across North America. Here at Conagra, we talk about infusing a refuse to lose attitude, and never before have we seen our team make such extraordinary efforts. The team’s commitment has enabled us to meet the elevated demand from our customers and the communities we serve and deliver the strong results that we are announcing today. I couldn’t be more proud of all that they’ve accomplished. To all of our team members, thank you. Great job all around.

During the fourth quarter, we experienced significant growth across our core operating metrics, including 21.5% growth in organic net sales and a 108.3% growth in adjusted EPS. These results helped to contribute to our rapid progress in reducing our leverage, and I’m proud to say that we ended the quarter with a net leverage ratio of 4.0 times, down from 4.8 times in the third [Phonetic] quarter. As you can see on slide 9, our growth was not confined to one area, but was driven by strong retail sales across our portfolio, spanning staples, frozen and snacks. Our strong growth in e-commerce continued to accelerate both on an absolute basis and as a percentage of our overall sales. The work we’ve done over the past several years to improve our e-commerce capabilities has certainly paid off. As consumers increasingly adopt online grocery shopping, our share of e-commerce sales has steadily increased.

Slide 11 highlights that our disciplined approach to innovation is clearly working. Our absolute sales on new innovation introduced this year increased 43% compared to our innovation slate of fiscal 2019. As a reminder, we stated at our initial Investor Day that our goal was to have 15% of total sales coming from products launched within the past three years. Well, today I’m proud to say that we’ve consistently performed above that level. In a few minutes, we’ll provide you some of the new innovation that we have in store for fiscal 2021 as we seek to build upon this success.

As we’ve discussed previously, frozen is an increasingly important domain for consumers, especially in today’s environment. For the fourth quarter, total Conagra frozen retail sales grew 26.2% over last year, with strong growth across each frozen category, including single serve meals, vegetables, multi-serve meals and plant based meat alternatives. And as slide 13 shows, as we grew we also gained share in the important frozen meals category during the quarter, continuing a trend we’ve seen for some time now. The Conagra Way playbook continues to pay off.

And while the trends have remained strong, there’s even more opportunity, particularly in frozen vegetables. Birds Eye faced some unique dynamics in the quarter. As I said earlier, the category remained extremely relevant for consumers. We continue to see robust demand for frozen vegetables, and our retail sales up 26.5% during the quarter. Importantly, Birds Eye holds the top position in category share and has 2 times the share of the next branded player. Given the incredible surge in demand we experienced during the fourth quarter and our number one brand position, we hit a ceiling on capacity. Furthermore, we made the decision to temporarily close a plant during the quarter due to COVID-19 which further constrained capacity. The good news is, the plant is safely back up and running flat out. In addition, we have made the strategic decision to bring on more external partners to fulfill demand and rebuild inventory. These investments in our supply chain will allow us to efficiently meet the elevated demand we are seeing today and expect to see going forward. This is an important example of that investment, and I will expand on this in a few minutes.

Turning to snacks. Recall that our snacks business over-indexes to convenience stores which saw softer traffic due to COVID-19 during our Q4. Also, the seeds category was impacted by the postponement, and in many areas of the country cancellation, of baseball and softball seasons. Baseball and seeds go hand in hand, and the loss of these opportunities had a negative impact on the category. Even despite these discrete headwinds, the snacks business delivered a terrific 20.1% year-over-year growth and a 26.4% growth on a two year basis.

And on slide 16 you can see our performance in staples, a category that is more relevant than ever before. Our total staples business grew an incredible 46.3% for the quarter. The six brands to the right are our largest staples brands, accounting for over 50% of our staples sales at retail pre COVID, and each experienced considerable growth in the quarter. These businesses are proving to be a distinct benefit to our portfolio.

So while we’re pleased with our results for the quarter and the year, we are particularly excited about what the quarter has taught us about the opportunity that lies ahead as consumers have shifted their behaviors and eating habits.

Slide 18 shows some of the key ways in which we’re seeing consumers’ behavior shift in response to COVID-19. Many consumers are rediscovering the enjoyment associated with at home eating, whether it’s making fun baked goods, cooking with the family or enjoying a movie night with some snacks. Numerous consumers are also discovering new things about food during this time. Many are learning how to truly cook for the first time or discovering they can recreate restaurant favorites at home. We believe that many of these activities have staying power and are likely to persist even after a post COVID world in whatever new normal we settle into. We also believe our broad and refreshed portfolio of innovative products is best suited to meet consumers’ needs as they engage in these food behaviors.

And slide 19 shows the strong growth during the quarter across our iconic brands, demonstrating how well suited our portfolio is to meet these behaviors. Our ability to meet the changing consumer needs is balanced across our three domains. Slide 20 shows how household penetration grew during the quarter in staples, snacks and frozen.

And, as we’ve been able to modernize and innovate our iconic brands we are attracting younger consumers. Slide 21 shows that new consumers to our brands over-index in the younger millennial and Gen X market segments. Driving new trial is always a key focus for us. The investments that we’ve made over the past five years in updating our food with bold on trend flavors and modern food attributes were promised on the belief that if we can get people to try our food, they will come back for more, and that is exactly what’s happening.

Slide 22 shows the continuously improving repeat rates from consumers who tried our foods for the first time in March when the pandemic really started to accelerate in the US. The improved repeat rates are broad based across many of our iconic brands. Importantly, when we attract new triers to our brands, they are coming back to purchase again more often than they did a year ago. It’s worth noting that this trend holds true for the big three Pinnacle brands, validating our work over the last 12 months.

And slide 24 shows we’re not just seeing an increase in repeat buyers, but we’re seeing an increase in the frequency at which they return. Customers are not just coming back for more; they’re coming back time and time again. And [Technical Issues] to the strength of our trial and repeat results, on an absolute basis, we are outperforming our peers in terms of new trials.

Let’s take frozen as an example. Slide 25 demonstrates how our Banquet, Healthy Choice and Marie Callender’s brands are leading frozen single serve peers in new buyer acquisition. And, as slide 26 shows, these new frozen buyers are disproportionately coming from the millennial and Gen X market segments, similar to what we see in total Conagra trends. And like the total Conagra trends we discussed, not only are we attracting new buyers, but we’re seeing higher repeat rates in our frozen segment than our peers. Similarly, despite the supply constraints we faced that I noted earlier, Birds Eye continued to lead its category in terms of both new consumers and repeat purchases compared to peers during the quarter.

All of these trends have important implications for our value creation opportunity as we look ahead. We believe the dynamic environment in which we find ourselves provides a unique window of opportunity to maintain the current momentum such that we maximize our long-term value creation potential. To make that possible, we need to make investments focused on doing everything in our power to ensure the physical availability of our products.

Instead of choosing to simply accept the elevated demand as transitory and focus on maximizing near-term margins, we have chosen to bolster the long-term earnings potential of our Company. We plan to accomplish this through investing in the key areas you see on this slide which include increasing capacity, both internal and external; innovation; inventory; e-commerce; and safety. By investing behind today’s elevated trial rates, we will build relationships with new consumers and maximize consumer conversion. The lifetime value of these consumers easily justifies these actions.

Slide 31 shows some highlights of our fiscal ’21 innovation slate. Some of these items began launching in Q4, and we will continue to roll out these new products throughout the year. Overall, we are confident that the investments we are making will produce strong ROIs. They will also maximize our long-term value creation and ultimately shareholder value.

Turning to our guidance on slide 32. We know that you would like as much information about our expectations for the year as possible. Given the very dynamic nature of the external environment, forecasting the full year right now is more difficult than normal. As of today, therefore, we’re providing Q1 guidance. We hope that when we report Q1 results, we will be in a position to give you a further update on our outlook. While we don’t expect the next few months to drive as much change as the past few, we expect to know a lot more by then.

Dave is going to go into more depth regarding the guidance, so I’ll just hit the highlights here. During the first quarter of fiscal 2021, we expect to deliver organic net sales growth of 10% to 13%, adjusted operating margin of 17% to 17.5%, adjusted EPS of $0.54 to $0.59. As I said earlier, we remain on track to reach our fiscal 2022 targets outlined on this slide as well as our deleveraging ratio.

With that, I’ll turn it over to Dave.

David Marberger — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Sean, and good morning, everyone.

Before I discuss the details of the quarter, I want to take a moment to wish you all well. I hope you and your families are continuing to stay healthy and safe.

I’ll kick off this portion of the call by pointing out a few highlights for the quarter and the full fiscal year which are captured on slide 34. Overall, we’re very pleased with our performance for Q4 and the fiscal year. As Sean discussed earlier, in the fourth quarter, the COVID-19 pandemic led to unprecedented demand in our retail businesses, which more than offset the softer foodservice demand. This increased retail demand, combined with our strong execution, enabled us to exceed the most recent full year fiscal ’20 guidance for total Company sales, profit and free cash flow metrics.

The key takeaways for Q4 and fiscal ’20 are: organic net sales increased 21.5% in the fourth quarter and 5.6% for the full year. Adjusted operating margin increased almost 400 basis points for the fourth quarter and over 100 basis points for the full year. Adjusted EPS more than doubled in the fourth quarter and grew 13% for the full year. And adjusted EBITDA increased 21.6% for the full year to just under $2.3 billion, helping to reduce the leverage ratio to 4.0 times at the end of fiscal ’20.

Let’s start with the net sales bridge on slide 35. As you can see, our 21.5% organic net sales growth in the fourth quarter was driven by 21% volume growth, with price/mix contributing 0.5 percentage point. Divestitures were a 310 basis point headwind in the quarter. This headwind will diminish sequentially as we continue to anniversary the divestiture closing dates going forward. Foreign exchange was a 70 basis point headwind in the quarter, with the weakening of the Mexican peso representing about two-thirds of the headwind. This was a bit higher than we were expecting for Q4. Finally, the 53rd week added 810 basis points for the quarter, which was more of a net sales tailwind than we expected due to the elevated COVID related demand at the end of the quarter, taking total reported net sales growth to plus 25.8% for Q4 versus a year ago.

Turning to slide 36, you see our sales summary by segment. In the fourth quarter and the fiscal year, we saw strong growth across our three retail focused businesses. Our Grocery & Snacks segment reported very strong organic net sales growth of 40.4%. The grocery business proved to be a significant asset as consumers reengaged with convenient shelf-stable products to facilitate and enhance the at home eating experience.

The Refrigerated & Frozen segment continued to perform very well in the quarter. The segment reported organic net sales growth in each quarter of this fiscal year and has now had positive organic net sales growth in 11 of the last 12 fiscal quarters. This consistency shows that our modernization efforts have been working and are sustainable.

The International segment’s 19.8% organic net sales growth was due to strong growth in Canada and better than expected growth in the Mexican and export businesses due to the pandemic. Foodservice reported an organic net sales decline of 31.5%, which was better than expected as many restaurants continued to serve customer consumers with curbside pickup, drive-through or partial capacity.

Slide 37 outlines the progress we’ve made on our Q4 adjusted operating margin versus the prior year. Throughout the quarter, our gross margin expansion levers such as realized productivity, pricing, mix and COGS synergies continued to be effective. We also benefited from value-driven operating leverage in the quarter, approximating 100 basis points. These tailwinds were partially offset by increased COVID related costs, dilution from significant Foodservice operating margin declines and a 170 basis point headwind from inflation, resulting in a net gross margin improvement of approximately 110 basis points.

Given the already increased demand for food at home, we chose to pull back a bit on A&P in the quarter. That, coupled with increased net sales, drove a 100 basis point improvement to operating margin. While adjusted SG&A expense increased 5.7% in Q4 versus a year ago, net sales grew much faster, resulting in a 180 basis point tailwind to operating margin.

Turning to slide 38, you can see that our adjusted operating profit was $562 million in the quarter, an increase of 63.5%. Adjusted operating margin increased just below 400 basis points to 17.1%. This chart clearly summarizes the outstanding operating margin improvement during Q4 in our domestic retail and international segments. This was partially offset by our Foodservice segment, which had significantly lower operating profit due to the 32% organic net sales decline, unfavorable fixed cost leverage on that sales decline, higher inventory write-offs and higher input costs.

Turning to slide 39, we’ve summarized the various drivers of adjusted diluted EPS in Q4 versus a year ago. As you can see, our adjusted EPS increased $0.39 in the quarter, representing growth of over 100% from the same quarter last year. While the increase in EPS is primarily driven by the increase in operating profit associated with the net sales and margin increases, we also had higher income from Ardent Mills as COVID related demand was a net benefit. We also estimate a $0.05 per share benefit from the 53rd week.

Slide 40 summarizes the excellent progress we’ve made on our overall synergy capture from the acquisition of Pinnacle Foods in fiscal year ’19. We realized $39 million of incremental synergies during the fourth quarter, bringing our total cumulative synergy capture since the close of the Pinnacle acquisition through the end of fiscal ’20 to $184 million, exceeding our fiscal ’20 goal of $180 million. Importantly, we remain on track to deliver our total synergy target of $305 million by the end of fiscal ’22. As a reminder, we have reinvested $20 million from our synergy realization to date into longer-term business opportunities such as product and packaging improvements and innovation related retailer investments.

As I stated on our last earnings call, we expected stronger cash flows in Q4 due to the normal seasonality of our business and the expected increase in retail demand from COVID-19. As a result, we updated our free cash flow expectations to be north of $950 million for fiscal ’20. Fiscal ’20 ended with the Company generating approximately $1.47 billion of free cash flow, which was well above those revised expectations. Some of this benefit was timing related.

Due to the significant increase in sales, we reduced our days of inventory on hand during the quarter, which positively impacted Q4 free cash flow. We expect to build that inventory back as we progress through fiscal ’21 which will be a headwind to free cash flow. It is not yet clear as to the exact timing of the fiscal ’21 inventory rebuild. Another timing item in Q4 was from federal tax payment deferrals, pushing payments from Q4 into Q1 of fiscal ’21. We estimate the combined impact of these timing items on free cash flow between fiscal ’20 and fiscal ’21 to approximate $350 million.

Turning to slide 42. From the close of the Pinnacle acquisition in Q2 fiscal ’19 through the end of the fourth quarter and fiscal ’20, we’ve reduced net debt by nearly $2 billion. In the fourth quarter, we reduced gross debt by $271 million and net debt by $725 million, improving our leverage ratio to 4.0 times at the end of Q4, down from 4.8 times at the end of Q3.

What’s not shown on this slide but is important to note is that we improved the funded status of our pension plans during fiscal ’20 by $80 million, with the total underfunded status declining to approximately $50 million. For context, the pension plans’ underfunded status were approximately $565 million at the end of fiscal ’17, a reduction of over $500 million. This significant improvement was driven by planned pension contributions, lump sum payments to participants and actual returns on plan assets exceeding expectations.

In addition to the significant progress we made towards deleveraging in fiscal ’20 we also further strengthened our liquidity position. We obtained a $600 million, three year senior unsecured term loan which remains undrawn. This facility provides us with additional flexibility to repay debt maturity through fiscal ’21 and positions us to refinance current fiscal ’21 debt maturities at attractive rates with prepayable debt. As a reminder, we also have a $1.6 billion undrawn revolving credit facility. Given where we finished fiscal ’20 from a net debt perspective and given the continued momentum we expect in Q1, as outlined in our guidance, we are confident in our ability to achieve our targeted net debt to trailing 12 months adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio of 3.5 times to 3.6 times by the end of fiscal ’21. And importantly, we continue to remain committed to a solid investment grade credit rating.

In addition, we continue to remain open to smart divestitures that can help top line performance and generate cash flow to accelerate deleveraging. While we continue to evaluate portfolio actions, we will not pursue any divestitures that are not value-creating for the long term. As we approach our targeted leverage ratio, we continue to evaluate opportunities to use capital allocation to drive shareholder value.

Slide 44 outlines our guidance for the first quarter of fiscal ’21 and our fiscal year ’22 algorithm. We are expecting the elevated retail demand to continue into Q1, although at a lower rate than Q4, leading us to our Q1 organic net sales expectation of plus 10% to plus 13%. We continue to expect the favorable operating leverage from the elevated volumes in Q1 to offset the additional COVID related costs. Therefore, we expect adjusted operating margin to be in the range of 17% to 17.5%. These operating margin increases, coupled with expected improvement in our below the line items, lead to an expected EPS range for the first quarter of fiscal ’21 of $0.54 to $0.59.

As I already mentioned, we remain confident in our ability to hit our leverage ratio target of 3.5 times to 3.6 times by the end of fiscal ’21. And lastly, we are today reaffirming our fiscal year ’22 algorithm, which is outlined on this slide and in the earnings release.

Thank you, everyone. That concludes my comments. I’ll now pass it back to Sean.

Sean Connolly — President and Chief Executive Officer

Before we open up for Q&A, I’d like to say a few words about diversity and inclusion at Conagra.

We are deeply saddened by the recent events we’ve seen unfold across our nation. It’s heartbreaking and unacceptable that racism and racial injustices continue to exist around the world. Our goal at Conagra is to work together in a constructive manner where everyone has a voice and has the opportunity to be heard.

D&I is not only part of our value system at Conagra, it’s a business imperative. We serve a wide cross section of the population, and therefore it makes clear sense our organization represents the consumers we serve. D&I has always been a focus for Conagra Brands. But like many others, we can and we’ll up our game. We are working with an external diversity and inclusion consultancy to help us identify specific opportunities that will have the most impact. We’re also hosting listening sessions with employees throughout the organization.

Overall, we are determined to be part of the solution, and we look forward to continuing to share reports of our progress along the way.

Thank you. Now let’s open it up to Q&A.

Questions and Answers:

Andrew Lazar — Barclays Bank — Analyst

Good morning, everybody.

Sean Connolly — President and Chief Executive Officer

Hi, Andrew, good morning.

Andrew Lazar — Barclays Bank — Analyst

I wanted to start off, if I could, with the Company’s reaffirmation of its fiscal ’22 targets. Specifically, while I understand certainly the rationale for perhaps not yet providing full fiscal year ’21 guidance, the fact that you’re comfortable reiterating fiscal ’22 EPS means at least to me that there should be some good progress in ’21 versus ’20 to be able to achieve ’22 guidance in a reasonable way where I guess not all of the EPS growth needs to come in in ’22 versus ’21, if you see what I’m saying. So any perspective you can add around that, whether I’m thinking about that in the right way, even though I understand not providing specific guidance for this fiscal year?

Sean Connolly — President and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah, sure. Andrew, here is how I think about this. Clearly, since nobody can accurately predict what will happen with COVID and the range of outcomes is very wide, calling ’21 with any accuracy is virtually impossible. But when you step back and you look at where we landed in ’20, if you look at the momentum of the business, the continued elevated demand, the new triers, the very strong repeat and synergies remaining on track, our view is that it would be hard to argue that we’re not on a path to the ’22 targets.

And the real question for us as kind of you think about our prepared remarks today on trial and repeat is whether these dynamics that we’re seeing currently offer incremental long-term upside beyond our ’22 algorithm. Obviously, we’re not going to comment on a longer-term algorithm. But certainly, these are positive markers, and we have elected to invest behind that option, for lack of a better phrase.

Andrew Lazar — Barclays Bank — Analyst

That’s helpful. And it’s a good segue into my follow-up, which is — certainly appreciate all of the data and the metrics on trial, household penetration, repeat rates and the like. And of course, none of us have a crystal ball regarding where consumption and growth rates for many of your key categories ultimately settle out. But in light I guess of the metrics you’ve discussed, I mean, would it be your expectation that for some of your key categories, Conagra should see an elevated rate of growth versus let’s say, pre-COVID, for a more prolonged period of time? The investments that you discussed on the call with respect to incremental capacity and such would seem to support that thought process, but again wanted to hear it from you and get some clarity.

Sean Connolly — President and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah, I think the phrase I used earlier was, we see this as a unique window. Something is happening that is above and beyond what our normal marketing programs would do. COVID has introduced this dynamic where, as you saw in the slides earlier, consumers are legitimately rediscovering certain things in their house, whether it’s their kitchens, their freezers, being together, and they like it. They are also discovering that some of the things that they thought existed actually have changed quite a bit; so, for example, the quality of frozen food.

And as you know, we’ve spent the last five years dramatically transforming our product. So you put both of those things together and there is clearly an element of pleasant surprise the consumers have when it comes to cooking at home. And given the tremendous value proposition of cooking at home and that we are in a recessionary environment, it’s entirely plausible that these dynamics persist for some time, especially with the news changing hourly on COVID and what’s happening with positive cases. And we believe that once people try our products, the data supports that we extend a very good chance they will come back again and again and again. So we are investing today in order to maximize long-term value creation potential of this portfolio and really seize any option that there is further upside beyond our current algorithm.

Andrew Lazar — Barclays Bank — Analyst

Thanks so much.

Operator

Our next question comes from Ken Goldman with JP Morgan. Please go ahead.

