Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings

Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) Q2 2021 earnings: Infographic

Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) reported second-quarter 2021 financial results before the opening bell on Thursday. The company reported a 4% dip in Q2 sales to $2.26 billion, beating the Wall Street consensus. Earnings of $2.62 per share were also stronger than what analysts had anticipated.

STZ shares fell modestly immediately following the announcement. The stock has traded flat since the beginning of this year.

Constellation Brands Q2 2021 earnings

Looking forward to listening to management/ analyst comments on Q2 results? Stay tuned here for Constellation Brands Q2 2021 earnings call transcript

CFO Garth Hankinson said,” We continue to generate strong financial results despite headwinds related to COVID-19. Double-digit free cash flow growth has enabled ongoing debt reduction and progress in achieving our targeted leverage goal.”

Prior performance

  • Constellation Brands reports Q1 2021 earnings results
Also Read:  Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (CBRL) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Most Popular

PEP Earnings: All you need to know about PepsiCo Q3 2020 earnings results

PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) reported third quarter 2020 earnings results today. Net revenues increased 5.3% year-over-year to $18 billion while organic revenue growth was 4.2%. Net income attributable to PepsiCo

After strong Q4, Micron (MU) gears up to tame lingering headwinds

Thriving on its steady market share growth and innovative products, Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) has successfully navigated the ups and downs of the industry so far and reaffirmed its

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) to start trading tomorrow through direct listing

The IPO market witnessed a boom in 2020, despite the pandemic weakening the macro environment. Many tech companies have witnessed a blockbuster listing this year and few more tech firms

Tags

Food and Beverages

Related Articles

Top