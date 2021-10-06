Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings, Other Industries
Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) Q2 2022 earnings: Infographic
Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ), the largest beer producer in the U.S, reported second-quarter 2022 earnings results today.
The net sales were $2.3 billion an increase of 5% compared to the previous year’s second quarter.
The company had a profit of $1.5 million or $0.01 per share compared to a profit of $512 million or $2.62 per share, of the same quarter in the previous year.
