Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) Q2 2022 earnings: Infographic

Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ), the largest beer producer in the U.S, reported second-quarter 2022 earnings results today.

The net sales were $2.3 billion an increase of 5% compared to the previous year’s second quarter.

The company had a profit of $1.5 million or $0.01 per share compared to a profit of $512 million or $2.62 per share, of the same quarter in the previous year.