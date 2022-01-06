Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) Q3 2022 earnings: Infographic

Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ), the largest beer producer in the U.S, reported third-quarter 2022 earnings results today.
The net sales were $2.3 billion a decrease of 5% compared to the previous year’s third quarter.
The company had a profit of $470 million or $2.48 per share compared to a profit of $1.2 billion or $6.55 per share, of the same quarter in the previous year.
Most Popular
AAPL Stock: What does the $3-trillion valuation mean for Apple?
Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) has probably more achievements to its credit than any other company, and the gadget giant added one more feather in its cap this week by reaching
IPO news: Here are a few points to note as Amylyx Pharmaceuticals goes public this week
There are quite a few pharmaceutical companies lined up to make their market debut this week. Among these is Amylyx Pharmaceuticals which is slated to go public this Friday. Here
IPO News: Reborn Coffee set to go public. Here’s all you need to know
After a year of record activity, the IPO market seems to be warming up for a busy 2022. The upcoming stock market debut of Reborn Coffee Inc. would be one