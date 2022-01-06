Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) Q3 2022 earnings: Infographic

Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ), the largest beer producer in the U.S, reported third-quarter 2022 earnings results today.

The net sales were $2.3 billion a decrease of 5% compared to the previous year’s third quarter.

The company had a profit of $470 million or $2.48 per share compared to a profit of $1.2 billion or $6.55 per share, of the same quarter in the previous year.