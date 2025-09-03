Constellation Brands (STZ) updates fiscal 2026 financial guidance

Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE: STZ), a leading producer of beer and spirits, has announced updates to its financial outlook for fiscal 2026.
- The company lowered its FY26 earnings per share guidance, on a reported basis, to the range of $10.77 to $11.07 from the previous forecast of $12.07-12.37
- The revised outlook for comparable earnings per share is between $11.30 and $11.60 for FY26, compared to $12.60-12.90 estimated earlier
- The management currently expects full-year operating cash flow to be in the $2.5-2.6 billion range, which is lower than the previous forecast of $2.7 billion to $2.8 billion
- Full-year free cash flow is expected to be between $1.3 billion and $1.4 billion now, vs. $1.5-1.6 billion estimated earlier
- Meanwhile, the company maintained its capital expenditure guidance for fiscal 2026 unchanged at approximately $1.2 billion
- The Constellation leadership expects full-year enterprise organic net sales to decline 6-4%, and comparable operating income to decline 11-9%
