Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Energy
COP Earnings: A snapshot of ConocoPhillips’ Q4 2022 results
Energy company ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) on Thursday reported a double-digit increase in earnings and revenues for the fourth quarter of 2022.
Net income, adjusted for special items, increased 19% year-over-year to $2.71 per share during the three-month period. The reported earnings were $2.61 per share, up 32%. Net income advanced 23% annually to $3.25 billion.
Driving the bottom-line growth, fourth-quarter revenues and other income rose 21% from last year to $19.26 billion. At 1,758 MBOED, total production was up 9%.
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
HOG Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Harley-Davidson’s Q4 2022 financial results
Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE: HOG) reported fourth quarter 2022 earnings results today. Revenue increased 12% year-over-year to $1.14 billion. Net income attributable to Harley-Davidson, Inc. rose 94% YoY to $42 million,
After positive Q4, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) looks at a mixed 2023
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) this week issued a cautious outlook for the first quarter of 2023, after reporting stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter results. The chipmaker did not provide full-year guidance,
META Earnings: All you need to know about Meta Platforms’ Q4 2022 earnings results
Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: META) reported fourth quarter 2022 earnings results today. Revenue declined 4% year-over-year to $32.17 billion. Net income fell 55% to $4.6 billion while EPS dropped 52%