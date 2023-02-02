COP Earnings: A snapshot of ConocoPhillips’ Q4 2022 results

Energy company ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) on Thursday reported a double-digit increase in earnings and revenues for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Net income, adjusted for special items, increased 19% year-over-year to $2.71 per share during the three-month period. The reported earnings were $2.61 per share, up 32%. Net income advanced 23% annually to $3.25 billion.

Driving the bottom-line growth, fourth-quarter revenues and other income rose 21% from last year to $19.26 billion. At 1,758 MBOED, total production was up 9%.