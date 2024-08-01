COP Earnings: ConocoPhillips reports higher Q2 revenue and profit

Energy exploration company ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) on Thursday reported an increase in revenue and profit for the second quarter of 2024.

Net income, adjusted for special items, increased 8% year-over-year to $1.98 per share in the three months. The reported profit was $2.33 billion or $1.98 per share in Q2, compared to $2.23 billion or $1.84 per share in the second quarter of 2023.

The bottom line growth was driven by a 10% increase in revenues and other income to $14.14 billion. At 1,945 MBOED, total production was up 8%.

