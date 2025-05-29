Costco (COST) Q3 2025 earnings beat estimates; sales up 8%

Warehouse giant Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) reported an increase in profit for the third quarter of 2025, driven by strong sales growth. Earnings also beat estimates.

Revenues rose to $63.2 billion in the May quarter from $58.5 billion in the corresponding period last year. Total comparable store sales grew 5.7% year-over-year, and e-commerce sales climbed 14.8%.

Third-quarter net income was $1.90 billion or $4.28 per share, compared to $1.68 billion or $3.78 per share in Q3 2024. The bottom line exceeded Wall Street’s expectations.

Prior Performance