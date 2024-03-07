Costco Q2 2024 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) will report its earnings results for the second quarter of 2024 today after market close.

Analysts are projecting earnings of $3.62 per share on revenue of $59.2 billion for Q2 2024. This compares to earnings of $3.30 per share on revenue of $54.2 billion reported in Q2 2023.

In the first quarter of 2024, sales increased 6.1% year-over-year to $56.7 billion. Net income was $1.58 billion, or $3.58 per share.