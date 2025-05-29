Costco Q3 2025 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) will report financial results for the third quarter of 2025 today after markets close.

Wall Street will be looking for earnings of $4.23 per share for Q3 FY25, which represents a 12% growth from the same period last year. The estimate for revenue is $63.1 billion, compared to $58.52 billion in the third quarter of 2024.

In Q2 2025, revenues rose to $63.7 billion from $58.4 billion in the corresponding period last year. Total comparable store sales grew 6.8% year-over-year, and e-commerce sales climbed 20.9%. Second-quarter net income was $1.79 billion or $4.02 per share, compared to $1.74 billion or $3.92 per share in Q2 2024.