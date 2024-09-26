Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
Costco Q4 2024 profit rises on higher sales; beats estimates
Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST), which operates a chain of membership warehouses, Thursday reported higher earnings and sales for the fourth quarter of 2024. Earnings came in above estimates.
Revenues increased to $79.70 billion in the August quarter from $78.94 billion in the corresponding period last year. Total comparable store sales grew 5.4% during the three months.
Net income came in at $2.35 billion or $5.29 per share in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.16 billion or $4.86 per share in Q4 2023. The bottom line exceeded Wall Street’s estimates.
