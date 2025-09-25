Costco Q4 2025 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript

Warehouse giant Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) is scheduled to report financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 today after markets close.

Listen to Costco’s earnings call live and check the real-time transcript

Analysts are looking for earnings of $5.81 per share for Q4 FY25, which represents a 10% growth from the same period last year. The consensus revenue estimate is $86.06 billion, compared to $79.7 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024.

In the third quarter of FY26, Costco’s revenues rose to $63.2 billion from $58.5 billion in the corresponding period last year. Total comparable store sales grew 5.7% year-over-year, and e-commerce sales climbed 14.8%.

Third-quarter net income was $1.90 billion or $4.28 per share, compared to $1.68 billion or $3.78 per share in Q3 2024. The bottom line exceeded Wall Street’s expectations.