Categories AlphaGraphs, Retail

Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) Q3 2020 earnings infographic

Costco Q3 2020 earnings

Cosco Wholesales Corp (NASDAQ: COST) reported third-quarter 2020 financial results after the regular trading hours on Thursday. The Q3 results came in below Wall Street predictions.

The stock fell 1.7% immediately following the announcement. The shares have gained 29% in the trailing 12 months.

Prior performance

  • costco Q2 2020
  • costco Q1 2020
  • Costco Wholesale Q4 profit rises 5% but misses estimates
  • costco Q3 2020
Also Read:  What to expect when McDonald’s (MCD) reports Q4 2019 earnings

Most Popular

Box Inc  (NYSE: BOX) Q1 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Box Inc  (BOX) Q1 2021 earnings call dated May 27, 2020 Corporate Participants: Alice Kousoum Lopatto -- Head of Investor Relations Aaron Levie -- Chief Executive Officer, Co-founder and Chairman Dylan Smith -- Chief Financial Officer

Southwest is looking northside as lockdown restrictions ease

When Warren Buffett dumped airline stocks suffering massive losses three weeks ago, he probably overlooked one key aspect about the industry – that no amount of restrictions will kill people’s

Alibaba (BABA) entering a new phase as China emerges from COVID crisis

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) is striving to regain strength after falling sharply last week, ahead of fourth-quarter earnings. The positive results failed to impress stakeholders as market sentiment

Tags

Food & Grocery Retail

Related Articles

Top