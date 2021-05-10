Categories Consumer, Earnings Call Transcripts, Preliminary Transcripts

Coty Inc. (COTY) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

COTY Earnings Call - Preliminary Transcript

Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) Q3 2021 earnings call dated May. 10, 2021 Presentation: Operator Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Maria, and I’ll be your conference operator today….

To read the full story, subscribe to AlphaStreet’s FREE membership.

Join Now

Why FREE membership?

  • It allows you to highlight any particular content/data in the earnings call transcripts, add your insights, and share it seamlessly within your community
  • You can access preliminary earnings call transcripts during the the call, that is, in real time!
  • Track your favorite stocks and receive customized email alerts in your Inbox to keep you updated about any information regarding them

Already a member? Sign In now

Disclaimer

This transcript is produced by AlphaStreet, Inc. While we strive to produce the best transcripts, it may contain misspellings and other inaccuracies. This transcript is provided as is without express or implied warranties of any kind. As with all our articles, AlphaStreet, Inc. does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company’s SEC filings. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed in this transcript constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of securities or commodities. Any opinion expressed in the transcript does not necessarily reflect the views of AlphaStreet, Inc.

© COPYRIGHT 2021, AlphaStreet, Inc. All rights reserved. Any reproduction, redistribution or retransmission is expressly prohibited.

Most Popular

Weibo (WB) Earnings: 1Q21 Key Numbers

Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB) reported first-quarter 2021 earnings results today. Net revenues increased by 42% year-over-year at $458.9 million and 31% increase on a constant currency basis. Net income attributable

Earnings calendar for the week of May 10

Stock markets rallied amid mixed cues on the health of the labor market, with latest data showing that payrolls grew at a slower-than-expected pace while unemployment claims slipped below the

Apple-Epic legal fight could set a new paradigm for mobile app distribution

These days the tech world is abuzz with the legal battle between gadget giant Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Epic Games, which has elicited significant media interest. The trial in

Tags

Consumer DefensiveHousehold & Personal Products

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top