Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Our remarks today include forward-looking statements about guidance and future results of operations, strategies, market size products, competitive position and potential growth opportunities. Our actual results may be materially different. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and assumptions that are described in our most recently filed 10-Q. These forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs and assumptions today and we disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

If this call is replayed after today, the information presented may not contain current or accurate information. We also present both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of certain of these measures is included in today's earnings release, which you can find on our Investor Relations website. A replay of this call will also be available. Unless otherwise stated, growth comparisons are against the same period of the prior year. One final note before we get started is that we will be conducting an Analyst Day on July 15th and will be doing so in a virtual setting.

Rob Bernshteyn — Chief Executive Officer

All right. Thanks, Steven. Hello, everyone and thank you for joining us. It’s amazing to think about where the world was a year ago. Last year on this exact date, we held our year-end earnings call for fiscal 2020. That same morning, our home state of California was announcing emergency shelter-in-place orders in response to the COVID pandemic. It’s likely that none of us realized at that moment how much our world was about to change. With employee safety as a top priority, companies would be shuttering their offices and bracing for impact and this uncertain time called on all of us to do things differently with many of our customers needing to take swift actions to survive.

Through it all, I’m proud to say that my Coupa colleagues and I stood side by side with our customers. We sought ways to help them in any way possible and thankfully, our expertise in business spend management proved useful. In an adverse uncertain situation, companies can often make the most important impact by controlling their spend and we helped many do so. As the leader in business spend management solutions, we were there to ensure our customers had the resiliency and the agility to endure the difficult times and to prevail despite them.

We ourselves also took to heart the state of mind and wisdom we impacted to our customers as we planned our own growth strategy in the face of this wide-scale global pandemic. Looking back on the past year, we carefully and thoughtfully scaled the organization by efficiently onboarding more than 1,300 employees across all areas including sales, marketing, products, development, and services. Simultaneously, we expanded the world’s most comprehensive BSM platform by adding supply chain design and planning, treasury, and by enhancing our supplier diversity and travel and expense offerings.

We added many new customers to our growing Coupa community from mid-market to large enterprise including dozens of Fortune 500 companies and we successfully shifted our software implementations to fully virtual while reducing deployment times by about a month. Once live, these customers contributed to our cumulative spend under management, which now exceeds $2.3 trillion. Inspired by the big likes of BSM, there is nothing we can do when we rally together around our core values, leveraging the breadth and depth of our core competencies and domain expertise and our focus on execution.

As a result of this work and despite the tremendously difficult market environment, I’m delighted to share that we delivered on our model of 30% plus annual revenue growth, continued thoughtful sales and marketing efficiency, and cash flow leverage. I’m proud to share some of the successes we have achieved both in terms of business accomplishments and financial results. Moving forward, we remain maniacally focused on delivering the world’s pre-eminent value as a service platform for all of our customers.

Now, as you know, a key component of value as a service is helping customers accrue more value, more quickly. At Coupa, we call it accelerated time to value, which is what the A in Coupa stands for. The accelerated vision area was keenly on display in many of our go lives this quarter. Here are several examples from around the world. BMW recently went live on Coupa BSM. They needed to migrate nearly 1 million items and more than 5,000 contracts to our platform. I’m happy to report that 100% of their content was available on day one of their Coupa launch which enabled them to maximize savings opportunities right away.

Spotless, the largest integrated facility services provider throughout New Zealand and Australia, also recently went live with Coupa. Working closely with our partners and customer success teams, Spotless implemented the Coupa platform in just 13 weeks and was able to issue 2,500 purchase orders on the first day they were live. We also support Westpac, Australia’s oldest bank. Their CPO posted on LinkedIn, amazing that someone can use a procurement business application and purchase the product they are looking for within 15 seconds. I love that quote because it gives you a sense of the user centricity or the U in Coupa that no one expects in the world of procurement, at least before meeting us.

The accelerated value that these customers have achieved is indicative of what our new customers are also striving to accomplish as they begin their implementations. To that end, I’m pleased to share that our broader sales environment continues to improve. We’ve seen increased activity and closure rates with some of our larger sales opportunities. Let me take a moment to welcome some of the many organizations who joined our vast global ever-growing Coupa community last quarter. They include Aspen Pharmacare, Ball Corporation, Bank of New Zealand, Carvana, Checkout, Cloudera, Heathrow Airport, Highspot, Honda Research Institute, Synchrony Financial, Tyson Foods, Waystar, and dozens of others.

These new customers joined the Coupa community to leverage our incomparable business spend management platform knowing there is no alternative of this kind of offering. As we extend our leadership position, we believe it’s incumbent upon us to protect our flank. To that end, we’ve built few [Phonetic] barriers to entry in BSM including a robust portfolio of patents to protect our innovations. Our truly innovative patent filings have had a success rate of over 95%. We now have 100 patents issued or pending and we expect to file over a dozen more this year.

Now one of the many areas where we have deep patent coverage is in strategic sourcing optimization. This offering, which provides an e-sourcing platform for companies to run online negotiations and optimize results, has been frequently added this year by customers seeking quick ROI opportunities. There is no better example of the value that can be extracted from our platform than the following. One of the world’s largest medical device pharmaceutical and consumer packaged goods companies using Coupa BSM recently saved over $300 million in a single sourcing event. Coupa’s platform processed over 2 million data points derived from more than 400 rules set by the customer for 6,000 items and over 300 suppliers to elegantly produce the award scenario that generated these massive savings.

There truly is no market equivalent for our sourcing solution which amplifies the open platform, the O in Coupa, to maximize the number of suppliers bidding on a sourcing event. Now, another way that our customers tap into community sourcing is through Coupa Advantage, where they instantly gain access to pre-negotiated contracts with trusted suppliers. That portion of the offering is now called Instant Advantage and has grown to incorporate more than 70 suppliers providing tens of millions of dollars in savings to hundreds of customers. We have also expanded the Coupa Advantage to incorporate sourcing events. Dubbed Sourcing Advantage, the Coupa community can collaborate via group sourcing events to maximize savings by rationalizing service levels and items purchased across all participants.

There are already over 40 events planned for 2021 with an expected average savings of approximately 20% per customer. We added this new functionality to build on the already comprehensive approach we have to accelerating ROI for our customers. Likewise, the industry has no equivalently comprehensive platform we see in Coupa. Because of the breadth of our offering, we added a major customer in the federal sector for the second quarter in a row. While we are restricted from publicly sharing the name of this new federal customer, I can say that it is a very prominent and well-known centralized federal agency that is also contractually committed to be our FedRAMP agency sponsor. We’re making good progress in this sector and are encouraged by the robust federal pipeline that we have developed.

Let me now discuss the continuously growing power of Community Intelligence. Grupo Herdez, a Mexican food company with over 10,000 employees across 14 plants and 25 distribution centers utilized Community Intelligence to dramatically reduce approval cycle times. Their average approval cycle time for purchase orders was previously over 30 days and approximately 19 days for invoice approvals. Community Intelligence showed that best-in-class consumer packaged goods companies how they were improving POs and invoices in significantly less time. Grupo Herdez then followed real-time transactionally contextual prescriptions, also known as the P in Coupa, that were automatically shared with them on ways they can improve.

In doing so, they were able to drive PO approval cycle times down to less than three days and despite a 600% increase in volume. They were also able to reduce invoice approval cycle times to less than four days despite the number of invoices growing by 20 times. This is an example of a key value proposition that no other company in our industry can provide, the use of a platform with real-time prescriptions based on anonymized transaction level data which makes our customers smarter together.

Another industry unique capability we delivered for our customers is Coupa Pay. We are truly the only game in town when it comes to sitting at the intersection of buyers, suppliers, and banks and now have nearly 200 Pay customers. This quarter, I want to share with you a story about an enterprise company that has achieved early success with Coupa Pay. Ionis Pharmaceuticals is the leader in RNA-targeted therapy pioneering new markets and changing standards of care with their novel technology. Six months ago, Ionis digitized its payments processes with Coupa Pay. Already, over 90% of invoices and hundreds of millions of spend have been processed through Coupa Pay at Ionis.

Before implementing Coupa Pay, Ionis manually processed a significant portion of its 15,000 [Phonetic] annual payments through its ERP, including about 50% of its U.S. vendors by paper check. In addition to the complexity of onboarding up to 1,500 new suppliers annually, the payment processes across the company were disjointed and inefficient. They were beset with manual data entry, manual reconciliations, and missed payment instructions and remittance information. Ionis now pays its suppliers leveraging several payment methods or rails available through Coupa Pay including ACH, wire, and check. They also use cross-border to process payments in four currencies across 10 entities in Europe and North America.

After implementing Coupa Pay, Ionis has all but eliminated manual payment processes including operational efficiency improvements and significantly reduced errors. Ionis credits Coupa’s ease of use, holistic approach, and mindset of striving for continuous improvement to the success that has been realized. This is just an example of the type of early success we are seeing with Coupa Pay. With the objective of continually increasing the functionality and value we provide to our customers, let’s now discuss acquisitions.

We recently completed a small acquisition of Pana, a leading corporate travel booking company. Pana’s booking engine will allow us to build upon our success in expense management and further unlock our potential with our Travel Saver offering. We already have the most comprehensive business spend management solution our market has ever seen. This acquisition is all about deepening that value for our customers while broadening our set of capabilities. This deal is consistent with our M&A strategy of adding technology components that maximize and enhance the value of our organic transactional core engine and/or augmenting this engine with key advanced power applications that optimize the value of these transactions.

In making the decision to acquire Pana, we considered culture first, we considered buy versus build, and we considered whether it could quickly be integrated into our platform while maintaining a seamless experience for users. We are more than confident that this acquisition checks all of these boxes. I am happy to welcome the Pana team to Coupa. Now let’s move on to the Coupa Business Spend Index. Before getting into the Q1 outlook, I’d like to once again reiterate that the BSI is not necessarily indicative of the trends we’re seeing in the Coupa business itself. These are trends we’re seeing across industries. The Q1 BSI revealed that business spend sentiment is gradually improving for the third consecutive quarter, following the steep decline at the onset of the pandemic.

Businesses remain cautious about the global economic outlook and all industries with the exception of Hi-Tech, which remains below trends year-over-year nevertheless. For a closer look at the Q1 BSI, I invite you to visit spendindex.com. Now I’d like to highlight a few of my colleagues who have made outstanding contributions in alignment to our core values. Let me start with Guillaume Kashagan who was recently recognized by its peers for exemplifying our number one core value ensuring customer success. Giom delivers value for colleagues and customers alike. He always find the best solution when designing integration interfaces by following best practices.

For our second core value of focusing on results. Julian Philips was recognized. Julian leads by example. His ability to address difficult situations with diplomacy yet assertiveness deserves acknowledgment. Last, but not least, Gautam Phanse was recognized for embodying our core value of striving for excellence. Gautam always takes quick actions to find resolutions for our customers. He is passionate when it comes to serving the customer and supporting our team and constantly inspires his colleagues to strive for excellence as well. These three colleagues embody our core values and reflect our culture of authenticity, community, and excellence that we are maniacally developing at Coupa.

The job is about a lot more than a paycheck, it’s about a sense of dignity and a sense of purpose. We seek to provide a platform for professional and personal self-expression to every employee we hire here at Coupa. So, before finishing up, I want to highlight that IDC recently published six reports covering areas of business spend management and Coupa was once again the leader in every one of them. There are currently 28 analyst reports across virtually every aspect of business spend management and we are a leader in all these reports. Proudly, no other provider can come anywhere close to matching the capabilities of our platform nor the value and ROI we deliver for our customers. Now, we do not take these accolades for granted. They serve as just another source of inspiration as we work to lead our market for the benefit of our growing customer community.

So let me close where I began, this year presented more challenges for all of us than we could have possibly imagined, but there is nothing more human than resiliency in the face of adversity. I’m convinced that we will emerge from this crisis stronger and smarter than before. As we are well into our 49th quarter of execution, our confidence has never been higher in our ability to navigate difficult conditions for our customer community to grow at a market setting pace and to extend our position as the clear leader in business spend management. With that, let me now hand it over to our Chief Financial Officer, Todd Ford, who will review our Q4 financial results and provide our outlook for the first quarter and fiscal 2022. Todd?

Todd Ford — Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Rob and good afternoon everyone. As Rob noted a year ago today, we held our fiscal 2020 Q4 earnings call. At that time, we were entering a period of significant uncertainty as the COVID pandemic was just beginning to impact businesses across the globe. In spite of this uncertainty, we approached the situation with resiliency in mind. We weren’t just focused on getting through the pandemic, but on continuing to build our business to be best positioning upon exiting COVID.

During the year, we continued to invest across our organization and to the success of our customers and we made strategic investments with the acquisitions of Kinaxis, BELLIN, Moop Net, LLAMAsoft during fiscal ’21 and our most recent acquisition of Pana in early February. While making these investments, we delivered 39% year-over-year revenue growth while continuing to show leverage in our operating margins and adjusted free cash flows.

In fact, even with the economic headwinds and the impact from our acquisitions, we executed well and still generated an adjusted free cash flow margin of 21%, up from 14% last year and we exited the year from a Rule of 40 perspective at 60% and we define the Rule of 40 as revenue growth rate plus adjusted free cash flow margin. I’m proud of our fiscal ’21 results and that we delivered on our commitments to our stakeholders. Most importantly with the assertive posture taken last year, we are well positioned for FY ’22 and beyond.

Now, let’s get into the details of Q4. We had a very strong Q4 across the board with significant contributions from Coupa Pay including Coupa Treasury and Coupa Supply Chain Management, formerly LLamasoft. Total revenue for Q4 was $164 million, up 47% year-over-year with subscription revenue of $135 million, up 37% compared to last year. Total revenue for fiscal ’21 was $542 million, up 39% year-over-year with subscription revenue of $470 million, up 36% compared to last year. The revenue contribution from LLamasoft for Q4 and the full year was approximately $22 million.

As a reminder, the opening deferred revenue for LLamasoft was subject to a one-time purchase accounting haircut of nearly 50% and it will take at least one full annual cycle before the impact of this haircut has worked its way through our financials. Calculated billings for Q4 were $270 million, up 49% year-over-year and $642 million for the full year, up 37% compared to last year. Calculated billings included approximately $15 million of LLamasoft opening deferred revenue post haircut. As a reminder, the comparative period of Q4 fiscal ’20 last year was our last pandemic quarter and we delivered record results across the board during that quarter. Given the difficult compare and the volatility of the pandemic-influenced business environment throughout fiscal ’21, we were pleased with our execution for Q4 and for the full fiscal year.

Turning to gross margin. Our fourth quarter non-GAAP gross margin was 70.1%, well above our guidance of 67% to 68%, but approximately 2.5 points lower than Q3 due to the LLamasoft acquisition. Given the size of LLamasoft, we expect to experience meaningful gross margin compression for most of fiscal ’22. This is already reflected in our guidance, which I will share with you in a few minutes. Non-GAAP gross margin for fiscal ’21 was 71.9% compared to our guidance of 71%. Let’s now take a look at Q4 results of operations. Despite the impact of onboarding the full LLamasoft expenses while taking a revenue reduction from the opening deferred haircut, the scale and leverage of our financial model was once again demonstrated through our strong operating income and cash flow results.

Specifically, we delivered Q4 non-GAAP operating income of $11 million or 7% of total revenue as well as non-GAAP net income of $13 million or $0.17 per share on approximately 77 million diluted shares. For fiscal ’21, we delivered non-GAAP operating income of $53 million or 10% of total revenue as well as non-GAAP net income of $56 million or $0.77 per share on approximately 73 million diluted shares. We also delivered very strong cash flow results. This is a testament to the Coupa platform being mission-critical for our customers and vital to achieving their business objectives. Q4 and full year operating cash flows were $20.4 million and $78.2 million respectively. Adjusted free cash flow for the fourth quarter was $38.1 million or 23% of total revenues. For fiscal ’21, adjusted free cash flows were $113.5 million or 21% of total revenues, a result which truly demonstrates our ability to grow the business and to do so profitably.

Please note that our Q4 operating cash flows were negatively impacted by one-time $19.4 million payout of legacy equity awards for the LLamasoft acquisition. These are awards that while granted by the legacy company and paid for out of acquisition consideration flow through the P&L of the acquiring entity, in this case Coupa, as stock-based compensation costs. For the full year, operating cash flows were also negatively impacted by $27.4 million related to early redemptions on our 2023 convertible notes with most of this impact coming in Q2 and Q3 and none in Q4. In total, the full-year impact of these items was $46.8 million. I mean that our operating cash flows would have been $125 million if we adjusted for these two items.

Cash at quarter-end was $606 million. The decrease in our cash balance was driven by cash paid for the LLamasoft acquisition of approximately $792 million. As you already know, we also issued stock with a fair value of approximately $635 million to complete the transaction.

Now let’s turn to guidance. There are several inputs this quarter. So I’ll start by laying out the framework. First, the vaccines are now being distributed and it appears we are continuing to trend in the right direction. It will still take some time for things to return to normal, at least some version of the new normal. Many customers and prospects continue to operate with caution, making it difficult to predict the timing of when deals will close. Though we continue to see incremental strength with each successive quarter both in terms of feedback from our go-to-market teams and customer and prospect conversations, considerable uncertainty still exists and thus we will continue to proceed in a measured fashion.

Next, our guidance once again assumes no billings or revenue contribution in Q1 or fiscal ’22 from Coupa Travel Saver. It is possible we could see travel pick up in the second half of the year. However, it’s currently too difficult to predict what that recovery may look like with respect to both timing and volume. We will update you on future quarters if we begin to incorporate contributions from Travel Saver into our guidance. Finally, let’s talk about Coupa Supply Chain design and planning, formerly LLamasoft. As we’ve stated in the past, our strategy is to align their business model with Coupa’s, optimizing for long-term success with Coupa core and supply chain management working together in one cloud BSM platform. We are committed to this approach, which is clearly the right long-term strategy for our business. In the near term, however, this will cause the revenue contribution from LLamasoft to be significantly lower than their legacy pre-acquisition annual revenue of approximately $105 million. For at least all of fiscal ’22 and most, if not all of fiscal ’23.

Let me explain why. First, our objective is to convert legacy on-prem license arrangements to the cloud. This process, which we anticipate will be spread out over the next two plus years and will primarily happen in conjunction with customer renewals and it’s already underway. Under ASC 606, license revenue is recognized upfront whereas cloud revenue is recognized ratably over time. Therefore, cloud conversions will create a decrease in revenue on the front-end. Conversely, revenue on the back-end will be greater in a SaaS arrangement than it would have been with an non-prime license, but it will take time to reach that inflection point.

As a reminder, we report on-prem license revenue in our professional services and other revenue line. Next, LLamasoft was doing substantially all their own implementation work prior to the acquisition, which resulted in meaningful professional services revenue. As you know, GSI’s and regional partners lead 80% plus of our Coupa implementations. This partner-led model is key to our strategy and we are training our partners to take on LLamasoft professional services work. This will drive a much cleaner model and better margins in the long-term.

Finally, the opening deferred revenue haircut for LLamasoft was significant, nearly 50% as I noted earlier. This haircut will have a meaningful impact on fiscal ’22 subscription revenues. With these considerations as a backdrop, we expect total revenue for the first quarter to be $151.5 million to $152.5 million with subscription revenue of $133.5 million to $134.5 million and professional services and other revenues of approximately $18 million. As a reminder, we recognized revenue based on the number of days in the quarter and since there are fewer days in Q1 due to February, steady state subscription revenues are seasonally lower by several [Phonetic] million dollars in Q1 compared to Q4. For calculated billings on a trailing 12-month basis, we expect to exit Q1 at a year-over-year growth rate of approximately 33%.

Moving down the income statement, we expect a Q1 non-GAAP gross margin of 65% to 66%. Factors contributing to the lower Q1 gross margin guidance include lower LLamasoft revenues due to the deferred revenue haircut, shift to subscription revenue and shifting services revenue to partners and the reduced number of days in Q1 because of February. We expect a non-GAAP operating loss of $10 million to $12 million and a non-GAAP net loss of $13 million to $15 million resulting in a non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.18 to $0.21 on approximately 73 million weighted average basic and diluted shares for the quarter.

After finishing the year strong with $38.1 million of positive adjusted free cash flows in Q4 on strong collections performance, we expect Q1 adjusted free cash flows of $3 million to $5 million. For the fiscal year-end, January 31st, 2022, we expect total revenues of $675 million to $678 million. This includes subscription revenue of $586 million to $589 million and professional services and other revenue of approximately $89 million. In this guidance, we are assuming a legacy subscription revenue contribution from LLamasoft of $30 million to $35 million. The interesting dynamic here is that to the extent we are not successful in converting former LLamasoft customers to the cloud in the time frame we are planning, our revenues will be higher in the near-term.

Turning to gross margin, for fiscal ’22, we expect a non-GAAP gross margin of 66% to 67%, a non-GAAP operating loss of $7 million to $10 million and a non-GAAP net loss of $17 million to $20 million resulting in a non-GAAP loss per share of $0.23 to $0.27 on approximately 73.5 million weighted average basic and diluted shares for the year. As we work our way through the timing of revenues recognized from LLamasoft as well as taking advantage of synergies on the cost side of the equation, we expect our P&L to improve over the next several quarters. With respect to adjusted free cash flows, we expect to be up on an absolute dollar basis for fiscal ’22. That concludes our prepared remarks. We’d now be happy to take your questions. Operator?

