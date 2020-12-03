Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (CBRL) Q1 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (NASDAQ: CBRL) Q1 2021 earnings call dated

Thank you. Good morning and welcome to Cracker Barrel’s first quarter fiscal 2021 conference call and webcast. This morning we issued a press release announcing our first quarter results. This press release and on this call, we will refer to non-GAAP financial measures for the first quarter ended October 30, 2020.

The first quarter non-GAAP financial measures are adjusted to exclude the gain on sale of assets related to the sale-leaseback transaction that occurred during the first quarter, non-cash amortization of the asset recognized from the gains on the sale-leaseback transactions, expenses related to the proxy contest initiated by affiliates of Sardar Biglari and their related tax impacts.

The Company believes that excluding these items from its financial results provides investors with an enhanced understanding of the Company’s financial performance. This information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income or earnings per share information prepared in accordance with GAAP. The last page of the press release includes a reconciliation from the non-GAAP information to the GAAP financials.

On the call with me this morning are Cracker Barrel’s, President and CEO Sandy Cochran; Senior Vice President and CFO, Jill Golder; and Vice President of FP&A Jeff Wilson. Sandy will begin with a review of the business and Jill will review the financials and outlook. We will then open up the call for questions for Sandy, Jill and Jeff.

On this call, statements may be made by management of their beliefs and expectations regarding the Company’s future operating results or expected future events. These are known as forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties that in many cases are beyond management’s control and may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations.

We caution our listeners and readers in considering forward-looking statements and information. Any of the factors that could affect results are summarized in the cautionary description of risks and uncertainties found at the end of the press release and are described in detail in our reports that we filed with or furnished to the SEC. Finally, the information shared on this call is valid as of today’s date and the company undertakes no obligation to update it except as may be required under applicable law.

I’ll now turn the call over to Cracker Barrel’s, President and CEO, Sandy Cochran, Sandy?

Thanks, Adam. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us, and I hope everyone is continuing to stay safe and healthy. Today, I’m going to begin my prepared remarks by briefly discussing our first quarter performance and then I’ll touch on our Q2 plans, provide an update on our initiatives, and comment on our outlook.

As you can see from our press release, we delivered first quarter results that significantly improved upon the previous quarter. Comparable store restaurant sales declined 16.4% in the quarter, improving from down 39.2% in the fourth quarter. I believe our results demonstrate that we have the right strategy in place and underscore the strength of our brand and the trust our guests have in us to deliver a great, safe, experience.

The health and safety of our guests and employees remains a top priority. Our elevated procedures remain in place and we continue to learn and modify our processes based on CDC, state, and local health department guidelines. I’m proud of how our teams continue to adapt to a dynamic situation, while delivering hospitality to our guests, whether they’re dining in our stores, on our front porch or picking up an order to go.

From a culinary standpoint, this past quarter was the first full quarter in which our new lunch and dinner menu was available in all stores. The updated menu introduced everyday offerings such as our new Chicken Pot Pie, which we featured in Q1 and Maple Bacon Grilled Chicken, both of which have been very popular. We believe the redesigned menu reinforces our strong value proposition and underscores our variety, both of which are differentiators for our brand.

The demand for off-premise remains strong. During the quarter, we continued to focus on leveraging successful initiatives such as third-party delivery and curbside pickup, enhancing our off-premise operations, and building brand awareness and affinity. Comparable store off-premise sales grew 122% compared to the prior-year quarter and represented approximately 25% of total restaurant sales compared to approximately 9% in the prior-year quarter.

I was very pleased with our retail performance in the quarter as we, again, delivered top-line retail performance that exceeded our internal expectations. Comparable store retail sales declined 8.1% in the first quarter compared to a decrease of 32.3% in the fourth quarter.

Decor, personal care, and furniture were among our top-performing categories and we also saw strength in our Christmas assortments, as guests continue to look for affordable ways to celebrate the holidays in their homes during the pandemic.

In short, we had a solid first quarter in which we saw improvements in both comparable store sales and in adjusted earnings per share compared to the fourth quarter. Additionally, we generated positive cash flow which strengthened our liquidity position and we ended the first quarter with nearly $600 million in cash.

We were hoping the days with significant dining room closures and capacity restrictions were behind us, but unfortunately in recent weeks, we’ve seen nation-wide resurgences and many of our stores have been impacted with closed dining rooms or more restrictions on capacity.

It remains a fluid situation that could worsen, but regardless of the headwinds that we may face, I firmly believe that we are well-positioned to navigate this environment, and I have great confidence in our plans and initiatives.

As many of you know, our second quarter is typically one of the busiest quarters and Cracker Barrel has always had a strong connection with the holidays. While this year’s holiday season has already been and will continue to be starkly different than in years past, we’re focused on providing comfort, hospitality and a safe experience for our guests, whether they’re dining in our stores or enjoying our scratch cooked meals in their homes.

Second quarter is a key period of our off-premise business and we believe the strong demand for our Heat n’ Serve offerings reflects the trust guests have in Cracker Barrel to provide a delicious home-style meal during these special holiday occasions. In anticipation of families celebrating holidays differently this year, we introduced new offerings for those who’re hosting smaller groups of friends and family.

In addition to our traditional Heat n’ Serve feats that serves up to 10 for $139.99, we introduced a new smaller Heat n’ Serve family dinner offering that serves up to six guests for $69.99. Additionally our Country Fried Turkey, which is currently being featured in our seasonal menu promotion is also available as a family meal baskets for $39.99. We were pleased with the Thanksgiving week sales of those off-premise offerings and we’re excited about our holiday ham Heat n’ Serve offerings that are available in December.

In retail, we’re focused on our core holiday themes and on providing unique merchandise at compelling price points with an emphasis on value gift giving and seasonal decor and we’re pleased with the response that guests have had to our assortments. We are managing our inventories very closely.

For stores with closed dining rooms and more severe capacity restrictions, our teams are really focused on sell-through of our merchandise. And for stores with open dining rooms, we’re focused on supplementing our assortments to ensure appropriate inventory levels, particularly given our strong first quarter retail sales and our conservative buys. It’s an unusual dynamic and I believe the team is doing a good job managing through this situation.

I’ve already touched on our dinner menu and off-premise initiatives and now I want to give you an update on several of our other initiatives, beer and wine, digital store, and Maple Street.

We remain excited about our beer and wine initiative, approximately 250 stores currently have beer and wine. For the stores with these offerings, beer and wine sales were approximately 1% of dine-in restaurant sales during the first quarter, which we achieved with limited merchandising and we believe beer and wine sales have been highly incremental. We’ve been pleased with the early results of this initiative and we believe that over the next 12 months, we can more than double the percent of beer and wine sales as a percentage of dine-in restaurant sales.

We look forward to completing the roll-out and we expect that by the end of the fiscal year, nearly 600 stores will have beer and wine offerings. At this time, we don’t anticipate introducing beer and wine beyond those 600 stores, mainly due to the substantially higher cost of licenses in the remaining markets.

Another key initiative is our digital store, which we launched in the first quarter. As a reminder, this is a new digital platform that provides an integrated and improved user experience, and it’s foundational for future planned initiatives that we believe will further enhance the guest experience.

We’re encouraged by the initial results and looking forward to leveraging its capabilities going forward. We believe the digital store and other planned technology initiatives allow us to extend our hospitality in new ways, increase convenience, and empower guests by giving them more control over their journey.

I now want to provide an update on Maple Street. I remain pleased with their performance and how they’ve navigated through the pandemic, which has reinforced our confidence in the brand and its business model. We remain optimistic that we will achieve targeted AUVs of over $1 million.

Similarly to Cracker Barrel, Maple Street saw strong improvement in their first quarter comparable store sales, which grew by approximately 20% compared to the prior-year quarter. These results include the benefit of being open on Sunday in the current year. Their performance has been in line with our expectations and we’re looking forward to introducing this exciting brand to many new guests and we remain confident that Maple Street will make a meaningful contribution to our results over the long term.

In closing, I’m pleased with the strong improvement we saw in the first quarter results and with the progress we’re making on key initiatives. We are, however, anticipating significant headwinds in the coming months and our outlook remains cautious due to the recent nationwide resurgences in COVID-19 and the resulting increased restrictions that have been imposed in many of our communities as well as the related impacts to the economy and consumer spending.

While we expect greater headwinds through at least the remainder of the second quarter, I’m highly confident in our ability to navigate through this uncertain environment for several reasons. First, we have a strong balance sheet and ample liquidity. Second, we’ve already demonstrated we can successfully adapt and manage through an environment with significant dining room closures and now we have the benefit of our learnings and experience from earlier in the year.

Third, our initiatives remain relevant even in a more challenged environment, and while the recent resurgences may slow down some of our initiatives, we will continue to make prudent investments to drive long-term value creation. And lastly, and most importantly, we’re a trusted, differentiated brand with loyal guests.

And with that, I’ll turn it over to Jill.

Good morning and thank you, Sandy. Today, my prepared remarks will focus on our first quarter financial performance, updates on our strategic initiatives, and our liquidity position; then, I will provide an update on recent sales trends and comment on our outlook.

I would like to begin by discussing our financial performance for the first quarter of fiscal 2021. For the quarter, we reported total revenue of $646.5 million, a decrease of 13.7% compared to the prior-year quarter. Our restaurant revenue decreased 15.1% to $515.2 million and our retail revenue decreased 7.6% to $131.2 million.

We were pleased with the improvement we saw in our comparable store restaurant and retail sales compared to the previous quarter. Comparable store restaurant sales improved from down 39.2% in the fourth quarter to down 16.4% in the first quarter. The sales improvement was broad, both geographically and across day parts.

The South was our strongest performing region. Dinner remained the strongest day part, and all three day parts saw solid improvements. We believe our first quarter top line results were driven by improvements in dining room capacity, our new lunch and dinner menu, off-premise initiative, and for a portion of our stores’ front porch dining. Our first quarter comparable store restaurant sales consisted of a traffic decline of 18.3% and a 1.9% increase in average check, which included core menu pricing of approximately 1%.

Off-premise sales grew 122% compared to the prior year and represented approximately 25% of total restaurant sales. Comparable store retail sales improved from down 32.3% in the fourth quarter to down 8.1% in the first quarter, driven by strength in categories such as decor, personal care, and furniture.

Now, moving on to expenses. Total cost of goods sold in the quarter was 30.8% of total revenue versus 29.3% in the prior-year quarter. Our restaurant cost of goods sold was 25.7% of restaurant sales versus 24.6% in the prior-year quarter. This 110 basis point increase was primarily driven by commodity inflation of 1.9%, outpacing our core menu pricing, as well as changes to menu mix. Our retail cost of goods sold was 50.6% of retail sales versus 49.6% in the prior-year quarter. This 100 basis point increase was primarily driven by lower initial margins.

Labor and related expenses were $227.2 million, or 35.1% of revenue in the first quarter compared to $263.3 million, or 35.2% of revenue in the prior-year quarter. This 10 basis point decrease was primarily due to our cost savings initiatives, partially offset by sales deleverage of fixed costs and wage inflation outpacing core menu pricing. Wage inflation on a constant mix basis was approximately 2.5%.

Other operating expenses were $161.3 million, or 25% of revenue in the first quarter compared to $162.9 million, or 21.7% of revenue in the prior-year quarter. This 330 basis point increase was primarily driven by sales deleverage.

General and administrative expenses in the first quarter were $39.6 million. When excluding approximately $5.2 million related to our proxy contest, general and administrative expenses in the first quarter were $34.4 million, or 5.3% of revenue, compared to $39.6 million, or 5.3% of revenue in the prior-year quarter.

Our current year results include approximately $3 million of realized cost savings and lower general expenses due to the ongoing impact of COVID-19. This was partially offset by approximately $1 million in one-time expenses related to our beer and wine initiatives.

GAAP operating income was $237.1 million, or 36.7% of revenue. Adjusting for the gain from the sale-leaseback transaction that closed in August, the non-cash amortization of the asset recognized from the gains on the sale-leaseback transactions and expenses related to our proxy contest, adjusted operating income was $27.7 million, or 4.3% of total revenue. Adjusted EBITDA was $54.1 million.

Net interest expense for the quarter was $10.7 million compared to $3.6 million in the prior-year quarter. The increase in interest expense was primarily due to higher debt as a result of drawing down on our revolving credit facility in order to bolster liquidity.

Our effective tax rate for the first quarter was 24.6% compared to an effective tax rate of 17.7% in the prior-year quarter. This increase was primarily driven by a reduction in tax credits and taxes on the sale-leaseback transaction in the current year.

We reported first quarter GAAP earnings per diluted share of $7.18. Adjusting for the items outlined in our press release and the related tax effects, adjusted earnings per diluted share were $0.69.

I now want to speak to our liquidity position. We ended the first quarter with $597.6 million of cash compared to $437 million at the end of the fourth quarter. The increase in our cash was driven by the sale-leaseback transaction and the cash we generated from operations. We continue to believe we are in a strong financial position due to the active management of our balance sheet and the actions we have taken to strengthen our liquidity.

We believe our strong liquidity position enhances our flexibility, both for managing through the environment and as we consider capital allocation going forward. The Board continues to evaluate the environment and our debt levels, and they will maintain a balanced approach to capital allocation and will take our strong cash position into account when determining the optimal mix of investing in our business, returning cash to shareholders, and paying down debt.

I would now like to speak to our outlook. Everyone should be mindful of the risks and uncertainties associated with this outlook as described in today’s earnings release and in our reports filed with the SEC. Because of the uncertainties resulting from the pandemic, we are not providing annual earnings guidance, although I still want to provide some forward-looking commentary.

We are on track to achieve our sustainable cost savings target of $50 million. In the first quarter, we achieved approximately $12 million in cost savings, which brings the total amount realized to-date to approximately $25 million. We expect to achieve the remaining balance of our target over the next two quarters. We anticipate that slightly more than half of the savings will come from labor and related, and approximately 20% from G&A, with the majority of the remaining savings coming from other operating expenses.

As we have discussed, there will be offsets to these cost savings, which can be grouped into three categories. First, we are making investments in labor and supplies to support our enhanced health and safety protocols. Second, we have expenses related to our strategic initiatives. In fiscal 2021, we expect approximately $8 million of one-time expenses in G&A, of which approximately $6 million are related to beer and wine, and approximately $2 million are associated with our digital initiative.

Third, we anticipate a net $20 million expense related to our sale-leaseback transactions, which consists of approximately $25 million of rent, of which about $9 million is cash, offset by approximately $5 million in reduced depreciation.

We now expect commodity inflation on a constant mix basis of 2% to 2.5% due to higher projected costs in fruits and vegetables, pork and beef. We expect an effective tax rate of 19% to 20% for the full year.

While we were pleased with our overall sales improvement in the first quarter as a result of the recent resurgences of COVID, we’ve seen an increase in the number of dining room closures and in capacity restrictions, which are negatively impacting our restaurant and retail sales. Order-to-date, preliminary comparable store restaurant and retail sales are down approximately 20% compared to the prior year.

As a reminder, the month of November is a unique month for us due to the fact that Thanksgiving week is typically our highest volume week and includes the benefit of our special occasion off-premise offerings. While we were pleased with our Thanksgiving week results, the rising COVID cases and the related impacts have created meaningful headwinds and our outlook remains cautious.

We’ve seen significant variation between stores that are limited to off-premise only and stores that have open dining rooms. As of the beginning of this week, approximately 100 stores had closed dining rooms. Our full second quarter comparable store sales will be highly dependent on the number of dining room closures and the level of capacity restrictions in our system as well as guests’ willingness to eat out.

Although our outlook is cautious and the environment is uncertain, we believe we are well-positioned and we are highly confident in our plans and our ability to navigate these challenges.

And with that, I will turn it over to the operator for questions.

