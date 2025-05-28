CRM Earnings: A snapshot of Salesforce’s Q1 2026 report

Customer relationship management platform Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE: CRM) reported financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2026.

Net income, excluding one-off items, was $2.58 per share in the first quarter, vs. $2.44 per share in the same period last year. On an unadjusted basis, the company reported a profit of $1.54 billion or $1.59 per share for Q1.

Salesforce generated revenues of $9.83 billion in the April quarter, compared to $9.13 billion in the corresponding quarter of fiscal 2025.

