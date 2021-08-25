Categories AlphaGraphs, Technology

CRM Earnings: All you need to know about Salesforce Q2 2022 earnings results

Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) reported its second quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Total revenue increased 23% year-over-year to $6.34 billion. Revenue grew 21% on a constant currency basis.

GAAP net income was $535 million, or $0.56 per share, compared to $2.6 billion, or $2.85 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS amounted to $1.48.

Salesforce expects revenue of $6.78-6.79 billion for the third quarter of 2022 and $26.2-26.3 billion for the full year of 2022.

Prior performance

Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!

Most Popular

JWN Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Nordstrom Q2 financial results

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) reported second quarter 2021 earnings results today. Total revenues doubled year-over-year to $3.6 billion.   The company reported net earnings of $80 million, or $0.49 per

Intuit (INTU) Earnings: Q4 profit rises and beats view: revenue up 41%

Financial technology company Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) Tuesday reported an increase in fourth-quarter adjusted profit, aided by double-digit growth in revenue. The numbers also exceeded Wall Street’s estimates. At $2.56

Best Buy stock rises after Q2 beat: Infographic

Best Buy (NYSE: BBY) reported second-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Tuesday. The retail store chain reported Q2 revenue of $11.8 billion, up 20% year-over-year and

Tags

Cloud services

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top