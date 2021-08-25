CRM Earnings: All you need to know about Salesforce Q2 2022 earnings results

Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) reported its second quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Total revenue increased 23% year-over-year to $6.34 billion. Revenue grew 21% on a constant currency basis.

GAAP net income was $535 million, or $0.56 per share, compared to $2.6 billion, or $2.85 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS amounted to $1.48.

Salesforce expects revenue of $6.78-6.79 billion for the third quarter of 2022 and $26.2-26.3 billion for the full year of 2022.

Prior performance