Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
CRM Earnings: Highlights of Salesforce’s Q4 2025 report
Customer relationship management platform Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE: CRM) on Wednesday reported financial results for the fourth quarter of 2025.
Net income, excluding one-off items, was $2.78 per share in the fourth quarter, vs. $2.29 per share in the same period last year. On an unadjusted basis, the company reported a profit of $1.71 billion or $1.75 per share for Q4.
Salesforce generated revenues of $10.0 billion in the January quarter, compared to $9.29 billion in the corresponding quarter of fiscal 2024
