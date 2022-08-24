CRM Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Salesforce’s Q2 2023 financial results

Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Total revenues increased 22% year-over-year to $7.72 billion. Revenues grew 26% on a constant currency basis.

Net income dropped to $68 million, or $0.07 per share, compared to $535 million, or $0.56 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS amounted to $1.19.

For the third quarter of 2023, revenues are expected to range between $7.82-7.83 billion.

Both the top and bottom line numbers beat estimates but guidance fell short of expectations, causing the stock to fall 5.5% in after-market hours.

Prior performance