CRM Earnings: Salesforce Q3 2025 profit rises on higher revenues

Customer relationship management platform Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE: CRM) on Tuesday reported an increase in earnings and revenue for the third quarter of 2025.

Third-quarter profit, excluding one-off items, increased sharply to $2.41 per share from $2.11 per share in the same period last year. On an unadjusted basis, the company reported a profit of $1.53 billion or $1.58 per share for Q3.

Revenues grew 8% year-over-year to $9.44 billion during the three months, mainly reflecting strong performance by the core Subscription & Support business segment.

Prior Performance