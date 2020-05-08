Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) Q1 2020 earnings call dated

With that, I’ll pass it over to Cronos Group CEO, Mike Gorenstein.Thank you, Shayne, and good morning everyone. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect global markets and people around the world, we hope that everyone is staying safe and well during this time. We’d like to start this call by addressing how COVID-19 has affected us and how we as a company are adapting during this time.

Our top priority continues to be the health and safety of our employees and our consumers, as well as ensuring that we secure our supply chain. As we mentioned on our most recent call, we have assembled a global cross-functional internal taskforce led by me. We have been monitoring the situation daily in order to implement modifications, as the situation evolves. The Company has implemented business continuity plan to support its employee base, while continuing to develop and produce reliable, high-quality products that meet and exceed the needs of consumers.

As of today, our manufacturing facilities remain open, as governments in the regions where we operate have designated our business as essential. We are maintaining our work-from-home policies for certain employees until further notice, and we have a strict no-travel policy, including between our sites, which are deemed essential. In our manufacturing facilities, we enhanced hygiene and sanitation practices, modified schedules and have maintained social distancing protocols. As circumstances vary by region and country, we are working diligently to continue to act in accordance with all applicable guidance from local, federal and international health and governmental authorities and we are prepared to make additional operational adjustments as necessary.

We have donated surplus N95 masks, goggles, face shield head mounts and face shield replacements from our Peace Naturals Campus to the Collingwood and Bay Area hospitals. Additionally, the Lord Jones team has distributed skincare products to nurses and doctors working in hospitals in New York, Miami, New Orleans and Houston. As a company, we feel fortunate to contribute and are honored to give back to our communities and frontline healthcare workers to support them in their efforts to take care of COVID-19 patients.

We will continue to closely monitor the rapidly evolving COVID-19 situation as well as how the opening of different regions will impact the business, our consumers, employees and our supply chain. As you know, my focus and the Company’s focus on creating long-term shareholder value by developing disruptive intellectual property and building iconic brands. I encourage long-term thinking, and especially in today’s environment, we need to be planning for the future. Our value will come from technology breakthroughs and branded sales, that help build and strengthen our relationship with our consumers.

We believe that the best way to create value [0:05:12] the supply chain is by working with contract farmers and suppliers to support our capacity needs in global markets. During the first quarter of 2020, Cronos Group’s contract manufacturing joint venture in Latin America, Natuera, achieved significant operational milestones. As a reminder, Natuera is a 50-50 joint venture between Cronos Group and AGI, a company with multi-generational expertise in managing industrial-scale horticulture operations for [0:05:41] export from Colombia. Natuera completed construction of a state-of-the-art extraction facility designed to GMP standards. Natuera also gained preferential access to four cultivars, registered with the Colombian Agricultural Institute. One of the hemp strains is planted in mid-February and harvested at the end of April.

With its extraction

Mike Gorenstein — Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

And processing facility also coming online, Natuera’s R&D department has developed its first commercially available hemp-derived CBD distillate, which was granted a non-controlled substance ruling by Colombia’s Narcotics Control Board, streamlining efficient process for export.

Natuera successfully completed its first test export to United States in early March. The JV is focused on accessing new markets and product expansion, including developing additional bulk offerings of hemp-derived CBD distillate and water soluble hemp-derived CBD solutions. Despite this being a small test shipment, we’re very pleased with this joint venture and believe our approach to building a world-class low cost, scalable supply chain with partners like Natuera positions Cronos Group to develop new business and trade channels in geographies like Latin America and other markets globally.

Let’s now turn to discuss our latest developments in Israel. Subsequent to this quarter in April 2020, Cronos Group completed its first export of bulk dried flower to Cronos Israel in order to sell Peace Naturals branded cannabis products for distribution in the Israeli medical market. Cronos Israel will begin to build its distribution network and brand presence in this rapidly growing medical market. Concurrently with building our brand presence, we have worked with our JV partner [0:07:25] to bring the Cronos Israel facility online and we are encouraged that this operation will become a growth driver for our business in the back half of 2020 and onward.

We have received the necessary regulatory approvals to produce, manufacturer and sell dried cannabis flower and are awaiting approvals for pre-rolls and oil products, which we are expecting to receive throughout 2020.

I want to provide a bit of color on Israel medical market and why we are looking forward to bring Peace Naturals branded products to patients, which are expected to become available sometime in the second quarter of this year. Israel is taking several steps to optimize and expedite the patient access process for medical cannabis and we are excited to join this thriving regulated market. The cannabis usage rate in Israel is among the highest in the world and the medical patient count in Israel is expected to grow rapidly, which represents an excellent opportunity for our business to grow in this market.

In 2016, the Israeli Ministry of Health published a medical cannabis information booklet and guide, which include the methodology intended for doctors to prescribe cannabis. This is meant to guide and assist in customizing treatment with medical cannabis. Many doctors in the Israeli healthcare system have been trained and certified using this clinical methodology, which enables them to provide treatment and issue patients licenses for possession and use of medical cannabis. The Israeli Medical Cannabis Agency currently grants personnel medical cannabis permits and prescriptions to patients to treat a variety of medical conditions. And unlike the Canadian medical cannabis program, patient fill prescriptions directly through pharmacies.

The existing sophisticated legal framework for medical cannabis in Israel coupled with the less established black market due to Israel stringent border controls makes an exciting and potentially lucrative opportunity for Cronos Group. In April, Cronos Israel entered into a collaborative agreement with Cannasoul Analytics, a cannabis research company dedicated to developing scientific intellectual property, medical products and technologies.

Under our agreement Cannasoul intends to develop a commercial cannabis analytical testing laboratory onsite at Cronos Israel. Cannasoul is led by established cannabis researcher, Professor Dedi Meiri from the Technion Israel Institute of Technology. Professor Meiri intends to operate the laboratory and conduct in-house commercial analytical testing for Cronos Israel and third-party clients. Once operational, the lab’s capabilities are anticipated to address the current gap and need in the Israeli market for accurate end-to-end cannabis analytical testing for both domestic sales and export to certain international markets. We are delighted to partner with Dr. Meiri again and to bring his expertise to the Israeli market.

Another initiative we remain excited about is our intellectual property work with Ginkgo Bioworks and our commitment to investing in cutting-edge breakthrough technologies in cannabinoid innovation. Every day, we move one step closer to our vision of creating cultured cannabinoids at scale using fermentation. Ginkgo has already filed patent applications, which pertain to the fermentation of cannabinoids in order to protect the intellectual property work we have developed to date through this partnership. As previously noted, we are the exclusive global perpetual licensee of the intellectual property covered by the patent applications for the eight target cannabinoids outlined in our agreement with Ginkgo.

In the first quarter of 2020, Cronos Fermentation received an R&D license from Health Canada and received initial cannabinoid producing strains from Ginkgo Bioworks. Subsequent to the quarter end, Cronos Fermentation successfully fermented one of our target cannabinoids, CBGA, using the cannabinoid strains in our Winnipeg R&D labs. Cronos Fermentation will continue using these strains to optimize downstream processing and scale up procedures in advance of receiving the final strains and commercial processing license, both of which are required for commercialization. This groundbreaking work has the ability to transform our business and disrupt the industry in a variety of ways. First, it will allow us to be more cost competitive as we rollout derivative. As consumer demand shifts from flower to derivative products, lowering the cost of active ingredients will become critical to compete effectively against our peers and the illicit market. Second, fermented cannabinoids will deliver more consistent products like other consumer packaged good companies. In order to develop trusted cannabis brands that resonate with consumers, it is critical that we deliver the same experience each time a consumer interacts with our products. We expect the fermentation platform to provide us with the manufacturing precision to deliver consistent cannabinoid blends in products.

And third, we plan to leverage rare cannabinoids to provide differentiated products to consumers and become a leader in the growth of new product categories. In the long run, differentiated products will drive margin durability and market share. Rare cannabinoids will enable us to distinguish our products in existing categories. Additionally, leveraging rare cannabinoids as a primary ingredient in new product categories will allow us to expand the addressable market.

Having accomplished the milestone of successfully fermenting a cannabinoid at R&D scale at our facility, we continue to be confident in our ability to commercially ferment cannabinoids under our previously-disclosed timelines of September 2021. We anticipate these cultured cannabinoids will one day, not only be an integral part of our supply chain, but also help our brand innovation potential reach new heights.

This quarter, we continue to bring new innovative products to market and further establish our brand portfolio. Our goal is to deliver high-quality consistent cannabinoid products to the market, while expanding how consumers approach and shop within the category. Earlier this quarter, our luxury hemp-derived CBD brand, Lord Jones, launched the Lord Jones Acid Mantle Repair CBD Moisturizer to the US market. This soothing facial moisturizer is formulated to help maintain the skin’s acid mantle and rebalance the appearance of stressed skin. The brand continues to deliver on its promise of authenticity to consumers, while launching new and innovative skincare products. Towards the end of the first quarter, Lord Jones saw shift to the direct-to-consumer online channel as well as online sales through its partner sites, as most brick-and-mortar luxury retailers have closed due to COVID-19 and subsequent social distancing orders.

As an online-first business, Lord Jones has the existing infrastructure in place to meet the online demand for hemp-derived CBD products. Despite our readiness to adapt to the changing landscape, both near and long-term, consumer behavior does not always shift it [0:14:24] easily. We believe the beauty category could have a lingering impact in regard to product trials and purchasing, as consumers in the skincare category typically like to try it in retail before they buy.

In the Canadian 2.0 market, our direct-to-consumer medicinal cannabis brand, Peace Naturals, launched new vaporizer devices in the first quarter. Our Peace Naturals brand has always kept quality as a top priority. And this commitment to quality holds true with our new vaporizer devices. These devices aim to deliver a premium extract for consumers, with precise cannabinoid concentration levels and terpene profiles for a consistent experience. The premium cannabis extracts are made using CO2 extraction processes and each product has a unique and aromatic blend, which uses all-natural terpene-rich flavors.

Our Peace Naturals batteries and cartridges are rigorously tested before sale and we receive positive feedback on the products to date. We are proud of our uncompromising approach to quality, which is at the heart of everything we do. As we continue to glean more consumer insight into the Canadian market, we look forward to developing innovative and differentiated products and meet the needs and exceed the expectations of our consumers.

Turning to distribution in the Canadian market. In Q1, we continue to supply the adult-use market, working with provinces and private retailers to meet demand during this times. As COVID-19 has impact global markets and various industries and supply chains, we have begun to see a contraction in demand, as cannabis stores in various provinces have been either closed or going through changes in how they’re forced to operate. In Canada, while certain cannabis retailers are designated in essential business, additional new measures have been implemented to permit click-and-collect and online delivery of cannabis products to consumers. Several provincial purchasers have similarly implemented additional health and safety measures and reduced staff at onsite operations, including limiting delivery time slots, which has posed logistical challenges and created a reduction in purchase order fulfillment. The slowdown in disruption faced by retailers is also in addition to quarantine measures and travel restrictions, which could impact the ability of consumers to readily access our products outside of the online channel. These restrictions will continue to change and evolve, which creates uncertainty in forecasting consumer demand and sales velocity. As mentioned in the US, while online sales continued, most beauty and luxury brick-and-mortar retailers have temporary closure of stores and boutiques. However, Lord Jones has adapted during this time and has made and will continue to make modifications to meet the online sales demand in this environment. Through these challenges, we continue to modify and monitor our distribution networks to bring quality products to market during this unprecedented time. We understand this disruption is impacting everyone, but we are committed to providing our consumers with the level of consistency and stability with our products that they’ve come to expect from our brands and from us. With that, I’ll turn it over to Jerry to provide a discussion on this quarter’s financial results and our remediation efforts.

Jerry Barbato — Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Mike, and good morning, everyone. Turning to our financial results. The Company reported consolidated net revenue in the first quarter of 2020 of $8.4 million, a 181% increase from the prior-year period. Revenue growth year-over-year was driven primarily by increased distribution of cannabis products in the Canadian market and the inclusion of financial results of Redwood, our US hemp-derived CBD business that was acquired in September of last year.

Consolidated gross profit for the first quarter of 2020 was negative $6.5 million, an $8 million decline from the first quarter of 2019. The decrease versus prior year was primarily driven by unfavorable pricing dynamics observed in the Canadian market that led to an $8 million inventory write-down on dry cannabis and cannabis extracts within the Rest of World segment, as well as an increase in the marginal production costs at the Peace Naturals Campus, as we continue working towards operating at full capacity after the repurposing of the facility in the fourth quarter of 2019. If we were to exclude the inventory write-down of $8 million, gross profit in the first quarter of 2020 would have been $1.5 million, representing a gross margin of 18%.

As we noted in our fourth quarter 2019 earnings, we anticipate inventory write downs to continue in the short-term due to pricing pressures in the marketplace. Reported operating loss for the first quarter of 2020 was negative $45.1 million, representing a $34.9 million decline from the first quarter of 2019. The loss was due to a combination of factors, including general and administrative expenses as a result of increased headcount, sales and marketing costs related to the development of new and existing brands, R&D expenses mainly due to the cost associated with our Ginkgo partnership and spending on innovation at the Cronos Device Labs research and development center. additionally, internal review costs of $4.4 million, which was included in G&A, related to the restatement of our 2019 financial statements. Our consolidated adjusted operating loss for the first quarter of 2020, which excludes the one-time internal review costs was negative $40.7 million.

Turning to our reporting segments. The Rest of World segment reported net revenue in the first quarter of 2020 of $6.3 million, a 108% increase from the prior-year period. Revenue growth year-over-year was driven primarily by increased distribution of cannabis products in the Canadian market, including the launch of cannabis vaporizers in both the adult-use and direct-to-consumer categories. Gross profit for the Rest of World segment was negative $7.6 million, a $9.1 million decline from the first quarter of 2019. The decrease year-over-year was primarily driven by increased marginal production costs at the Peace Naturals Campus, as well as an inventory write-down on dry cannabis and cannabis oil. If we were to exclude the $8 million inventory write-down, gross profit in the first quarter would have been $0.4 million, representing a 6% gross margin.

I want to take a moment to address the gross margin in the Rest of World segment. As discussed previously, certain facilities at the Canadian Peace Naturals campus have been partially repurposed from cultivation to provide additional space for R&D activities, manufacturing of derivative products as well as increased [0:21:35] and warehousing capacity. Separately, we are also continuing to ramp up our purchases from third-party cannabis producers in order to fully realize the benefits of our asset-light model. As we work to create an efficient global supply chain through 2020 and beyond, for our Rest of World segment, we anticipate that gross margins will continue to fluctuate and experience pressure. This is due to the current underutilization of certain manufacturing facilities that are being repurposed and the work is still underway to streamline our third-party biomass supply chain. We anticipate that these operational pressures will ease, as our manufacturing and purchasing teams continue to make progress in these areas.

Turning to our Canadian cannabis vaporizers. We made a strategic decision with our launch to utilize contract manufacturers to increase speed to market at the onset of Cannabis 2.0 legalization. Further, we believe that contract manufacturing allows us to be more flexible and responsive to trends in the marketplace, while also aligning with our asset-light model. We continue to work with contract manufacturers to reduce costs and streamline inventory movement and we anticipate continued improvement to the gross margins of our base throughout 2020.

Reported operating loss in the Rest of World segment for the first quarter of 2020 was negative $31.9 million, representing a $21.7 million decline from the first quarter of 2019. The loss was primarily driven by increased general and administrative expenses as a result of increased headcount, higher sales and marketing costs related to building and developing existing brands and higher R&D expenses in pursuit of our strategy.

Our teams in Canada work diligently each day to properly configure and enhance our cannabinoid supply chain. We are creating an industry, while simultaneously executing a strategy that differs from our industry peers. We continue to believe in our strategy and its merits for long-term value creation.

Turning to the US segment. Reported net revenue in the first quarter of 2020 was $2.2 million. Gross profit for the US segment was $1.1 million, representing a gross margin of 50%. Reported operating loss in the US segment for the first quarter of 2020 was a negative $6.5 million. The loss was primarily driven by increased sales and marketing costs incurred in relation to the introduction of several new US hemp-derived CBD products under the Lord Jones brand and an increase in headcount to support growth initiatives.

Overall Cronos Group reported a decrease in net income from the prior year, primarily due to the change in fair value of the financial derivative liabilities associated with Altria’s investment, which is described in more detail in the 10-Q. In the first quarter, the Company recorded a non-cash gain of $113.4 million related to the change in fair value of these financial derivative liabilities. Cronos continues to expect there may be significant reported earnings volatility, primarily driven by the fair value quarterly adjustments related to the movement of Cronos Group’s stock price.

Turning to the balance sheet. The Company ended the quarter with approximately $1.3 billion in cash and short-term investments, representing a $171 million decline from the fourth quarter of 2019. The majority of the decline was due to the impact of volatility in exchange rates. The US dollar strengthened significantly against the Canadian dollar since the beginning of the year from $1.30 at December 31 to $1.41 at March 31, 2020. In the long term, this is not meaningful to our business and we can expect to have fluctuations in currency in the short term and generally, going forward. Capital expenditures for the quarter were $7.5 million. This spending includes investments in our Peace Naturals Campus, Cronos Fermentation, our Israeli facility and device technology innovation at Cronos Device We remain focused on deploying capital in a disciplined manner in only in ways that align with our strategic priorities. Lastly,

I would like to provide you an update on our remediation efforts in relation to the material weaknesses that we disclosed last quarter. We as a company are committed to instituting best practices for financial reporting. Our management with oversight from the audit committee, has initiated a plan, which we are working diligently to phase in over the course of 2020. I will now take you through some additional detail of our remediation plan for each of the three material weaknesses we disclosed last year.

First, we are making considerable enhancements to the quarterly review of our risk assessment model and risk control matrices, while also establishing a risk committee that will review the risk assessment on a quarterly basis. Secondly, we are enhancing the delegation of authority policies to limit the number of groups that can authorized sales or purchases of inventory. We’re also establishing the review process and an internal database to identify entities that are both vendors and customers of the Company. And lastly, we are in the process of creating and implementing a non-routine transactions policy that will clearly define non-routine transactions with prior accounting memo completion and will required [0:27:27] CEO and our CFO approval. Business operators will be required to provide formal business cases for all non-routine business-to-business unbranded sales and purchases.

These business cases will be reviewed quarterly to ensure alignment with the objectives of the Company. We will also be expanding the sub-certification process to additional members of management to ensure that non-routine transactions are correctly identified and accounted for. As we implement these controls, they will be rigorously tested internally and by our independent auditor to ensure they are working correctly. We are confident in the remediation plan that we are implementing and believe we will be a stronger company as a result of this undertaking.

In closing, we expect to continue to invest in our strategic initiatives and we remain optimistic about our near-term plans to achieve long-term leadership in the cannabis space.

With that, I’ll turn it over to Mike for closing remarks before Q&A.

Mike Gorenstein — Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Jerry. Cronos started 2020 off energized and determined to continue to execute against our strategic initiatives to drive sustainable growth and long-term value. Despite the challenges and uncertainty posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, we remain focused as a business and agile, unless required to leave our homes. Our brand portfolio continues to launch innovative products to consumers, as we adapt to an online-first distribution model in both the US and Canada. We continue to reach our stakeholders and consumers through creative digital marketing. We believe the mission of our company to improve lives through cannabinoid innovation resonates especially well and we feel very fortunate to be able to provide consumers with our products during this time. We remain well positioned and committed to generating sustainable long-term value for shareholders, and are continent 2020 will be a successful building year for Cronos.

With that, let’s now open the line for questions.

