CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Earnings: 3Q25 Key Numbers

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) reported total revenue of $1 billion for the third quarter of 2025, up 29% from the same period last year.
GAAP net loss attributable to CrowdStrike was $16.8 million, or $0.07 per share, compared to income of $26.7 million, or $0.11 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.93.
Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) grew 27% year-over-year to $4.02 billion as of October 31, 2024, of which $153 million was net new ARR added in the quarter.
For the fourth quarter of 2025, the company expects total revenue of $1.02-1.03 billion and adjusted EPS of $0.84-0.86. For full-year 2025, total revenue is expected to be $3.92-3.93 billion and adjusted EPS is expected to be $3.74-3.76.
Prior performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
HPQ Earnings: Highlights of HP’s Q4 2024 report
Information technology company HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) Tuesday reported results for the fourth quarter of 2024 and issued guidance for the first quarter. Net revenues increased 2% year-over-year to $14.1
Main takeaways from J.M. Smucker’s (SJM) Q2 2025 earnings report
Shares of The J.M. Smucker Co. (NYSE: SJM) rose over 4% on Tuesday after the branded foods maker delivered an encouraging earnings report for the second quarter of 2025. Both
Infographic: How DICK’S Sporting Goods (DKS) performed in Q3 2024
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS) reported its third quarter 2024 earnings results today. Net sales remained relatively unchanged at $3 billion compared to the same period a year ago. Comparable