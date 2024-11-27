CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Earnings: 3Q25 Key Numbers

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) reported total revenue of $1 billion for the third quarter of 2025, up 29% from the same period last year.

GAAP net loss attributable to CrowdStrike was $16.8 million, or $0.07 per share, compared to income of $26.7 million, or $0.11 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.93.

Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) grew 27% year-over-year to $4.02 billion as of October 31, 2024, of which $153 million was net new ARR added in the quarter.

For the fourth quarter of 2025, the company expects total revenue of $1.02-1.03 billion and adjusted EPS of $0.84-0.86. For full-year 2025, total revenue is expected to be $3.92-3.93 billion and adjusted EPS is expected to be $3.74-3.76.

