CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) Q1 2022 earnings call dated Jun. 03, 2021.
Presentation:
Operator
Good day and thank you for standing by and welcome to the CrowdStrike Holdings First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]
I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Maria Riley, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Maria Riley — Vice President of Investor Relations
Good afternoon, and thank you for your participation today.
With me on the call are George Kurtz, President and Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of CrowdStrike; and Burt Podbere, Chief Financial Officer.
Before we get started, I would like to note that certain statements made during this conference call that are not historical facts, including those regarding our future plans, objectives, growth and expected performance, including our outlook for the second quarter and fiscal year 2022, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements represent our outlook only as of the date of this call. While we believe any forward-looking statements we make are reasonable, actual results could differ materially because the statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties. We do not undertake and expressly disclaim any obligation to update or alter our forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Further information on these and other factors that could affect the Company’s financial results is included in filings we make with the SEC from time to time, including the section titled Risk Factors in the Company’s quarterly and annual reports that we file with the SEC.
Additionally, unless otherwise stated, excluding revenue, all financial measures discussed on this call will be non-GAAP. A discussion of why we use non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation schedule showing GAAP versus non-GAAP results is currently available in our press release, which may be found on our Investor Relations website at ir.crowdstrike.com or on our Form 8-K filed with the SEC today. Please also note that in light of our recent acquisition of Humio, management will provide additional information into our first quarter results. We do not intend to provide this additional information on an ongoing basis.
With that, I’ll turn the call over to George to begin.
