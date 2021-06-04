CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) Q1 2022 earnings call dated Jun. 03, 2021.

Operator

Maria Riley — Vice President of Investor Relations

Good afternoon, and thank you for your participation today.

With me on the call are George Kurtz, President and Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of CrowdStrike; and Burt Podbere, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we get started, I would like to note that certain statements made during this conference call that are not historical facts, including those regarding our future plans, objectives, growth and expected performance, including our outlook for the second quarter and fiscal year 2022, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Additionally, unless otherwise stated, excluding revenue, all financial measures discussed on this call will be non-GAAP. A discussion of why we use non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation schedule showing GAAP versus non-GAAP results is currently available in our press release, which may be found on our Investor Relations website at ir.crowdstrike.com or on our Form 8-K filed with the SEC today. Please also note that in light of our recent acquisition of Humio, management will provide additional information into our first quarter results. We do not intend to provide this additional information on an ongoing basis.

With that, I’ll turn the call over to George to begin.