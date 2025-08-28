Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
CrowdStrike reports higher Q2 2026 revenue and adj. earnings
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) reported an increase in revenue and adjusted earnings for the second quarter of 2026. The cybersecurity company also issued guidance for fiscal 2026.
Total revenue increased 21% year-over-year to $1.17 billion in the July quarter. Subscription and Professional Services revenues grew 20% and 45% respectively.
Adjusted earnings rose 6% annually to $0.93 per share during the three months. On an unadjusted basis, the company reported a net loss of $77.6 million or $0.31 per share for the second quarter, compared to a profit of $47.0 million or $0.19 per share in the corresponding quarter of fiscal 2025.
For fiscal 2026, the management forecasts revenues in the range of $4.75 billion to $4.81 billion, and adjusted earnings per share in the range of $3.60 to $3.72. For the third quarter of FY26, the company forecasts revenues between $1.208 billion and $1.218 billion, and adjusted EPS in the $0.93-0.95 range.
